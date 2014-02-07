The 10 Best Hotels In Mexico

If the polar vortex has you running south of the border, look no further.
Condé Nast Traveller put together a list of the best hotels and resorts in Mexico, based on reviews from tens of thousands of travellers as a part of its Gold List 2014.
From Cabo’s vibrant nightlife to Riviera Maya’s pristine white sand beaches, Mexican hospitality has a lot to offer.
Readers' Choice Rating: 95.6
Price: Starting at $US4,215/night
Maroma beach provides a secluded, enchanting setting for an intimate getaway. Adventurous couples will enjoy the exclusive resort's variety of outdoor activities, such as sport fishing, diving, and parasailing. Unwind with a dip in the lazy river, or a moonlight massage on the beach.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e0089deab8eadb2ff3c4d8-1200-924/el-dorado-maroma-hotel-mexico.jpg' alt='El dorado maroma hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: El Dorado Maroma by Karisma
Readers' Choice Rating: 95.6
Price: Starting at $US1,331/night
This Rosewood Resort location lies at the tip of the 1,000-mile Baja Peninsula, combining a breathtaking desert landscape with one of the world's richest marine ecosystems. A trip to the spa is a must -- its services are inspired by the ancient healers of Baja and tap into the powers of earth, air, fire, and water for ultimate rejuvenation.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52d9a9d2eab8ea6d37c10be2-797-597/las-ventanas-los-cabos-1.jpg' alt='Las ventanas los cabos' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Las Ventanas al Paraíso
Readers' Choice Rating: 95.7
This luxury beach resort is reached via a privately owned tunnel carved through the heart of the mountain. Guests can experience true Cabo culture in the vibrant shops, dining, and entertainment of the nearby Cabo San Lucas village -- if they can pry themselves away from the two oceanfront infinity pools.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52dd463fecad0483712ed0f9-1041-780/capella-pedregal-hotel-mexico.jpg' alt='Capella pedregal hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Capella Pedregal
Readers' Choice Rating: 95.7
Price: Starting at $US695/night
Tucked inside a coconut grove and enveloped by a 200-acre jungle, the property was first discovered in the 1970s by an architect flying south of Cancun. This private estate was transformed into a tropical resort, boasting hammocks in every suite, Mayan influences in the architectural design and spa treatments, and close proximity to the world's second-largest barrier reef in the world.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52dd4a2669bedd63762ed101-866-649/maroma-hotel-mexico.jpg' alt='Maroma Hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Maroma Resort & Spa
Readers' Choice Rating: 96.0
Price: Starting at $US629/night
A harmonious blend of nature and luxury, the Banyan Tree brings Asian hospitality to the beautiful resort development of Mayakoba. All villas are freestanding units on land or above water, using flora and fauna as a natural shield between neighbouring villas. Plus, its renowned spa therapists undergo formal training at academies in Indonesia, Thailand, and China to ensure every guest's experience is authentic.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52dedfc4ecad04f44b188527-1024-768/banyan-tree-mayakoba-hotel-mexico.jpg' alt='Banyan Tree Mayakoba hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Readers' Choice Rating: 96.1
Price: Starting at $US1,645/night
Cabo San Lucas is a playground for water enthusiasts, fitness gurus, and adventure junkies alike. Esperanza offers complimentary yoga and fitness classes, five championship level golf courses, off-roading in desert racing cars, and whale watching tours that depart daily from the harbor. End the day with a tequila tasting journey with the Master Tequilero.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52de82a8eab8ea9336905e67-821-616/esperanza-cabo-hotel-mexico-1.jpg' alt='Esperanza cabo hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Esperanza
Readers' Choice Rating: 96.3
Price: Starting at $US349/night
Accommodations at Las Alcobas puts you in the heart of Polanco, Mexico City's bustling business, commercial, and entertainment district. After a packed day of strolling through the Mazaryk Shopping Area, or hiking the nearby Teotihuacan Pyramids, step inside your alcove, or 'alcoba.'
The modernized 1950s-era hotel building uses décor elements of wood, leather, stone, and wool create warmth and texture.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52dec1f2eab8eaa044905e68-800-600/las-alcobas-hotel-mexico.jpg' alt='Las alcobas hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Las Alcobas
Readers' Choice Rating: 96.5
Price: Starting at $US415/night
This colonial-style hotel was crafted by local artisans to capture the rich history and ambiance of the charming town of San Miguel de Allende. Its colourful exterior, artisan ironworks, hand-carved wood adornments, and extensive collection of contemporary Mexican art is reminiscent of a grand hacienda.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52dec9e5ecad04ff1ab584d5-796-597/rosewood-san-miguel-de-allende-hotel-mexico.jpg' alt='Rosewood san miguel de allende hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Rosewood San Miguel de Allende
Readers' Choice Rating: 97.2
Price: Starting at $US670/night
An exclusive hideaway for movie stars, famous authors, and global jet-setters, this lavish resort pays tribute to Old Mexico with its red-tiled roofs, whitewashed walls, and exquisite fountains. It was built in 1956 as a 15-room escape for the son of the Mexican president, and is accessible by yacht or private plane only.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52ded68069beddc65184be56-1200-924/oneonly-palmilla-mexico-hotel.jpg' alt='One&only palmilla mexico hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: One&Only Pamilla
Readers' Choice Rating: 97.5
Price: Starting at $US810/night
This Rainforest Alliance certified eco-resort sits along a mile-long arc of white Caribbean sands, nestled just north of the vibrant waterfront town of Playa del Carmen. Its 130 suites provide private plunge pools, rooftop sundecks, garden showers, individual docks, and 24-hour butler service.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52dedba1ecad044547188524-1200-924/mayakoba-rosewood-hotel-mexico.jpg' alt='Mayakoba rosewood hotel mexico' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Rosewood Mayakoba
