The 25 Best Hotels In Europe

After releasing our lists for the Best Hotels in the World and the Best Hotels in America, we thought it necessary to give you the Best Hotels in Europe.
To find the best of the best we aggregated rankings among reputable travel sources, including Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards. Click here to see our methodology.
The best hotels in Europe take us from the rolling hills of Scotland all the way to the ancient ruins of Istanbul.
The Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus lies on the shores of the Bosphorus Strait. Take in the beautiful indigo waters and mountain views in this former Ottoman palace.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542dc763ecad04bf3d8e9c2e-1200-800/four%20seasons%20hotel%20istanbul%20at%20the%20bosphorus.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
This Amalfi Coast hotel features accommodations with hand-painted tile floors and balconies overlooking the bay. Enjoy gourmet Mediterranean cuisine and unparalleled ambiance at the hotel's restaurant, La Sponda (it's lit with over 400 candles), or spend the day on the hotel's boat exploring the Amalfi Coast.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d781669bedd7027e84a64-1200-800/le-sirenuse%202.jpg' alt='Le Sirenuse ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The historic Hotel Villa Magna's prime location allows guests to explore all that Madrid has to offer. Gwyneth Paltrow, Hugh Jackman, and Cameron Diaz have all stayed at the hotel.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7964ecad04293e9a74ff-1200-800/villa-magna.jpg' alt='Villa Magna' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Connaught hotel, settled in the sought-after Mayfair village, mixes classic Victorian style with contemporary touches.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54369a146da81130548483c0-1200-800/the%20connaught.jpg' alt='The Connaught' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Lindos Blu offers breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea, a prime location in the Greek Isles, and gorgeous beaches to lounge on.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d91b569bedd170ee84a6b-1200-800/lindos%20blu.jpg' alt='Lindos Blu' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Located in a gorgeous historic building, the Four Seasons Hotel Prague is an architectural masterpiece that offers luxurious accommodations and excellent service. The concierge can reserve a visit to the Strahov Monastery and its library, not typically open to the public.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7cddeab8ea790fc5ed79-1200-800/four%20seasons%20prague-1.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Prague' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Sitting along the Vltava River, the Mandarin Oriental Prague delivers a five-star experience right in the center of this historic city. Be sure to pamper yourself at the spa -- the only spa in the world built in a former Renaissance chapel.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7dd7eab8ea790fc5ed88-1200-800/mandarin%20oriental%20prague.jpg' alt='Mandarin Oriental Prague' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Steps away from Florence's iconic landmarks and elegantly decorated to reflect its Renaissance roots, the St. Regis Florence is unrivalled in its opulence. Be sure to tour the wine cellar that used to be a medieval cave.
Rooms start from $US436 per night
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7eeaeab8ea0113c5ed80-1200-800/st.%20regis%20florence.jpg' alt='St. Regis Florence' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
All of the suites at the Blue Palace Resort have verandas with views of the Aegean Sea, and most rooms even have their own private infinity pools.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d802aecad04955f9a74f6-1200-800/blue%20palace%20resort.jpg' alt='Blue Palace Resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Situated in the Alps, The Grand Hotel Kronenhof offers spectacular views of glaciers, an amazing culinary experience, and a beautiful wellness spa.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d816f6bb3f7417b7c71e3-1200-800/the%20grand%20hotel%20kronenhof.jpg' alt='The Grand Hotel Kronenhof' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The urban and decadent Four Seasons Milano was actually transformed from a 15th-century convent. Located on the exclusive Via Gesù, the hotel is right by some of the best shopping in the world.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d824f69bedd8a52e84a64-1200-800/four%20seasons%20milano.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Milano' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The former Imperial Ottoman Palace makes guests feel like royalty with its Arabian-style decor and architecture, incredible service, and amazing views of the Bosphorus Strait.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d832fecad0424689a74f6-1200-800/ciragan%20palace%20kempinski.jpg' alt='Ciragan Palace Kempinski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Formerly called the Lodge at Doonbeg, the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland is draped in luxury and set on a beautiful backdrop. The hotel has something for everyone, from golf to surfing to a number of family activities.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d85bceab8eab532c5ed79-1200-800/lodge%20at%20doonbeg.jpg' alt='Lodge at Doonbeg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Villa San Michele has unbeatable views of Florence. The hotel's sprawling 15th-century gardens are filled with roses, lemon trees, and manicured lawns.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d869269beddfe66e84a66-1200-800/villa%20san%20michele.jpg' alt='Villa San Michele' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Built in the 15th century and restored in 2005, the Castello di Casole offers an authentic Tuscan experience from guided wine tastings and tours to horseback riding excursions and art classes.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d947469beddbf21e84a62-1200-800/castello%20di%20casole.jpg' alt='Castello di Casole' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Nestled in the heart of Paris between the Champs-Élysées and Eiffel Tower, the Hotel Plaza Athenee is home to one of the best bars in Paris and has a 35,000-bottle wine cellar.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d88cbecad04ef7c9a7506-1200-800/hotel%20plaza%20athenee.jpg' alt='Hotel Plaza Athenee' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Le Meurice is home to the 3-Michelin starred Restaurant le Meurice, helmed by world-renowned chef Alain Ducasse. The hotel's close proximity to the Louvre attracts art patrons and artists from around the world, including the late Salvador Dalí.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8a296da8111e1a701307-1200-800/le%20meurice-1.jpg' alt='Le Meurice' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The picturesque hotel features an infinity pool overlooking the Caldera, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, and balconies in each room with panoramic views.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8b346da811c020701307-1200-800/perivolas%20santorini.jpg' alt='Perivolas Santorini' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
This glamorous retreat offers panoramic views of the Italian coastline and Mount Etna, complimentary boat rides, and terraced gardens.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8c2a6bb3f7832c7c71e4-1200-800/the%20grand%20hotel%20timeo.jpg' alt='The Grand Hotel Timeo' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Steps from the Champs-Élysées, the Four Seasons Hotel George V embodies pure elegance with its white marble walls, crystal chandeliers, fresh flowers, antique tapestries, and unbeatable views of Paris.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8d06eab8ea474fc5ed79-1200-800/four%20seasons%20hotel%20george%20v.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel George V' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Renaissance-inspired Four Seasons Hotel Firenze has an 11-acre park, a Michelin-starred restaurant, a relaxing pool area, and fresco artwork.
The hotel tied for No. 12 on our world list.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8e456bb3f746307c71e7-1200-800/four%20seasons%20hotel%20firenze.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel Firenze' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Said to be built above Byzantine ruins, the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet is a quick walk to many of the historical sites of Istanbul. The roof top terrace is offers an amazing view of the Sea of Marmara.
The hotel tied for No. 12 on our world list.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b433aaecad043275d8477d-1200-706/cq5dam.web.1280.720-4.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Istanbul' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace sits along the Danube River at the end of the famous Chain Bridge. Hotel guests get exclusive privileges like dinner and a private performance on the stage of the Hungarian State Opera House.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b41a006bb3f75b0a8c2a5d-1200-924/10269145_10152193454088731_2754100156132422462_o.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
