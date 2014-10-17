The 25 Best Hotels In Europe

Lauren Browning
After releasing our lists for the Best Hotels in the World and the Best Hotels in America, we thought it necessary to give you the Best Hotels in Europe.

To find the best of the best we aggregated rankings among reputable travel sources, including Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards. Click here to see our methodology.

The best hotels in Europe take us from the rolling hills of Scotland all the way to the ancient ruins of Istanbul.

25. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Istanbul, Turkey

The Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus lies on the shores of the Bosphorus Strait. Take in the beautiful indigo waters and mountain views in this former Ottoman palace.

Rooms from $US429 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542dc763ecad04bf3d8e9c2e-1200-800/four%20seasons%20hotel%20istanbul%20at%20the%20bosphorus.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

24 (TIE). La Sirenuse, Positano

Positano, Italy

This Amalfi Coast hotel features accommodations with hand-painted tile floors and balconies overlooking the bay. Enjoy gourmet Mediterranean cuisine and unparalleled ambiance at the hotel's restaurant, La Sponda (it's lit with over 400 candles), or spend the day on the hotel's boat exploring the Amalfi Coast.

Rooms from $US500 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d781669bedd7027e84a64-1200-800/le-sirenuse%202.jpg' alt='Le Sirenuse ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Le Sirenuse

24 (TIE). Hotel Villa Magna

Madrid, Spain

The historic Hotel Villa Magna's prime location allows guests to explore all that Madrid has to offer. Gwyneth Paltrow, Hugh Jackman, and Cameron Diaz have all stayed at the hotel.

Rooms from $US404 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7964ecad04293e9a74ff-1200-800/villa-magna.jpg' alt='Villa Magna' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Hotel Villa Magna

23. The Connaught

London, UK

The Connaught hotel, settled in the sought-after Mayfair village, mixes classic Victorian style with contemporary touches.

Rooms from $US630 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54369a146da81130548483c0-1200-800/the%20connaught.jpg' alt='The Connaught' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: The Connaught

22. Lindos Blu

Lindos, Greece

The Lindos Blu offers breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea, a prime location in the Greek Isles, and gorgeous beaches to lounge on.

Rooms from $US303 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d91b569bedd170ee84a6b-1200-800/lindos%20blu.jpg' alt='Lindos Blu' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Lindos Blu

21. Four Seasons Hotel, Prague

Prague, Czech Republic

Located in a gorgeous historic building, the Four Seasons Hotel Prague is an architectural masterpiece that offers luxurious accommodations and excellent service. The concierge can reserve a visit to the Strahov Monastery and its library, not typically open to the public.

Rooms from $US353 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7cddeab8ea790fc5ed79-1200-800/four%20seasons%20prague-1.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Prague' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Four Seasons Hotel Prague

19. Mandarin Oriental Prague

Prague, Czech Republic

Sitting along the Vltava River, the Mandarin Oriental Prague delivers a five-star experience right in the center of this historic city. Be sure to pamper yourself at the spa -- the only spa in the world built in a former Renaissance chapel.

Rooms from $US350 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7dd7eab8ea790fc5ed88-1200-800/mandarin%20oriental%20prague.jpg' alt='Mandarin Oriental Prague' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Mandarin Oriental Prague

16 (TIE). St. Regis Florence

Florence, Italy

Steps away from Florence's iconic landmarks and elegantly decorated to reflect its Renaissance roots, the St. Regis Florence is unrivalled in its opulence. Be sure to tour the wine cellar that used to be a medieval cave.

Rooms start from $US436 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d7eeaeab8ea0113c5ed80-1200-800/st.%20regis%20florence.jpg' alt='St. Regis Florence' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: St. Regis Florence

16 (TIE). Blue Palace Resort, Crete

Crete, Greece

All of the suites at the Blue Palace Resort have verandas with views of the Aegean Sea, and most rooms even have their own private infinity pools.

Rooms from $US372 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d802aecad04955f9a74f6-1200-800/blue%20palace%20resort.jpg' alt='Blue Palace Resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Blue Palace Resort

15. The Grand Hotel Kronenhof

Pontresina, Switzerland

Situated in the Alps, The Grand Hotel Kronenhof offers spectacular views of glaciers, an amazing culinary experience, and a beautiful wellness spa.

Rooms from $US385 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d816f6bb3f7417b7c71e3-1200-800/the%20grand%20hotel%20kronenhof.jpg' alt='The Grand Hotel Kronenhof' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: The Grand Hotel Kronenhof

14. Four Seasons Milano

Milan, Italy

The urban and decadent Four Seasons Milano was actually transformed from a 15th-century convent. Located on the exclusive Via Gesù, the hotel is right by some of the best shopping in the world.

Rooms from $US738 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d824f69bedd8a52e84a64-1200-800/four%20seasons%20milano.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Milano' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Four Seasons Milano

13. Ciragan Palace Kempinski

Kempinski, Istanbul

The former Imperial Ottoman Palace makes guests feel like royalty with its Arabian-style decor and architecture, incredible service, and amazing views of the Bosphorus Strait.

Rooms from $US430 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d832fecad0424689a74f6-1200-800/ciragan%20palace%20kempinski.jpg' alt='Ciragan Palace Kempinski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Ciragan Palace Kempinski

11. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland

County Clare, Ireland

Formerly called the Lodge at Doonbeg, the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland is draped in luxury and set on a beautiful backdrop. The hotel has something for everyone, from golf to surfing to a number of family activities.

Rooms from $US220 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d85bceab8eab532c5ed79-1200-800/lodge%20at%20doonbeg.jpg' alt='Lodge at Doonbeg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Lodge at Doonbeg

10. Villa San Michele

Fiesole, Italy

The Villa San Michele has unbeatable views of Florence. The hotel's sprawling 15th-century gardens are filled with roses, lemon trees, and manicured lawns.

Rooms from $US675 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d869269beddfe66e84a66-1200-800/villa%20san%20michele.jpg' alt='Villa San Michele' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Villa San Michele

9. Castello di Casole -- A Timbers Resort

Tuscany, Italy

Built in the 15th century and restored in 2005, the Castello di Casole offers an authentic Tuscan experience from guided wine tastings and tours to horseback riding excursions and art classes.

Rooms from $US378 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d947469beddbf21e84a62-1200-800/castello%20di%20casole.jpg' alt='Castello di Casole' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Castello di Casole

8. Hotel Plaza Athenee

Paris, France

Nestled in the heart of Paris between the Champs-Élysées and Eiffel Tower, the Hotel Plaza Athenee is home to one of the best bars in Paris and has a 35,000-bottle wine cellar.

Rooms from $US878 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d88cbecad04ef7c9a7506-1200-800/hotel%20plaza%20athenee.jpg' alt='Hotel Plaza Athenee' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Hotel Plaza Athenee

7. Le Meurice

Paris, France

Le Meurice is home to the 3-Michelin starred Restaurant le Meurice, helmed by world-renowned chef Alain Ducasse. The hotel's close proximity to the Louvre attracts art patrons and artists from around the world, including the late Salvador Dalí.

Rooms from $US929 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8a296da8111e1a701307-1200-800/le%20meurice-1.jpg' alt='Le Meurice' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Le Meurice

6. Perivolas, Santorini

Santorini, Greece

The picturesque hotel features an infinity pool overlooking the Caldera, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, and balconies in each room with panoramic views.

Rooms from $US530 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8b346da811c020701307-1200-800/perivolas%20santorini.jpg' alt='Perivolas Santorini' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Perivolas Santorini

4 (TIE). Grand Hotel Timeo

Sicily, Italy

This glamorous retreat offers panoramic views of the Italian coastline and Mount Etna, complimentary boat rides, and terraced gardens.

Rooms from $US733 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8c2a6bb3f7832c7c71e4-1200-800/the%20grand%20hotel%20timeo.jpg' alt='The Grand Hotel Timeo' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Grand Hotel Timeo

4 (TIE). Four Seasons Hotel George V

Paris, France

Steps from the Champs-Élysées, the Four Seasons Hotel George V embodies pure elegance with its white marble walls, crystal chandeliers, fresh flowers, antique tapestries, and unbeatable views of Paris.

Rooms from $US1,250 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8d06eab8ea474fc5ed79-1200-800/four%20seasons%20hotel%20george%20v.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel George V' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Four Seasons Hotel George V

2 (TIE). Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Florence, Italy

The Renaissance-inspired Four Seasons Hotel Firenze has an 11-acre park, a Michelin-starred restaurant, a relaxing pool area, and fresco artwork.

The hotel tied for No. 12 on our world list.

Rooms from $US600 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/542d8e456bb3f746307c71e7-1200-800/four%20seasons%20hotel%20firenze.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel Firenze' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

2 (TIE). Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Sultanahmet, Istanbul, Turkey

Said to be built above Byzantine ruins, the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet is a quick walk to many of the historical sites of Istanbul. The roof top terrace is offers an amazing view of the Sea of Marmara.

The hotel tied for No. 12 on our world list.

Rooms from $US442 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b433aaecad043275d8477d-1200-706/cq5dam.web.1280.720-4.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Istanbul' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

1. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

Budapest, Hungary

The Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace sits along the Danube River at the end of the famous Chain Bridge. Hotel guests get exclusive privileges like dinner and a private performance on the stage of the Hungarian State Opera House.

Rooms from $US303 per night

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b41a006bb3f75b0a8c2a5d-1200-924/10269145_10152193454088731_2754100156132422462_o.jpg' alt='Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Photo: Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

