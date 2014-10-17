The 25 Best Hotels In Europe

After releasing our lists for the Best Hotels in the World and the Best Hotels in America, we thought it necessary to give you the Best Hotels in Europe.

To find the best of the best we aggregated rankings among reputable travel sources, including Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards. Click here to see our methodology.

The best hotels in Europe take us from the rolling hills of Scotland all the way to the ancient ruins of Istanbul.

