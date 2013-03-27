The 10 Best Hotels In Australia, New Zealand, And The South Pacific

From the Great Barrier Reef to the limestone cliffs of Australia, the Southern Hemisphere has some of the world’s most beautiful attractions.



Turns out it has some pretty spectacular hotels, too.

Travel + Leisure asked their readers to rate the World’s Best Hotels, and properties in Australia, New Zealand, and the French Polynesia all received top-ranking scores.

And just looking at what the top 10 have to offer guests, it’s easy to see why they made the cut.

