The 10 Best Hotels In Australia, New Zealand, And The South Pacific

From the Great Barrier Reef to the limestone cliffs of Australia, the Southern Hemisphere has some of the world’s most beautiful attractions.
Turns out it has some pretty spectacular hotels, too.
Travel + Leisure asked their readers to rate the World’s Best Hotels, and properties in Australia, New Zealand, and the French Polynesia all received top-ranking scores.
And just looking at what the top 10 have to offer guests, it’s easy to see why they made the cut.
#10 - The 5-star Park Hyatt Sydney hotel has views of the Opera House, and serves traditional Aussie treats like passion fruit marshmallows for turn down service.
#9 - Views of the Sydney Harbour don't get better than at the Shangri-La Hotel, whether you're at the bar, restaurant, or in your hotel room.
#8 - Australia's Hayman has a salt water pool the size of seven Olympic-sized pools that surrounds a smaller, fresh water pool with swim up bar.
#7 - Right on Melbourne's Yarra River, The Langham really lights up at night — its location on the Southbank Promenade is top-notch.
#6 - If you really want to get pampered, the St. Regis Bora Bora in the French Polynesia has overwater villas, outdoor showers, butlers, and even a Jean-Georges Restaurant.
#5 - The Huka Lodge in Taupo, New Zealand is a quintessential retreat with 18 guest suites, its very own river, and 17 acres of manicured land.
#4 - The main attraction at the Four Seasons Bora Bora is the gorgeous overwater bungalows with volcanic stone walls, teak furniture, and attached private pools.
#3 - The secluded Lizard Island in Australia has 24 white sandy beaches, and offers its guests scuba diving trips to the Great Barrier Reef in the Coral Sea.
#2 - Golf is the name of the game at Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand, with a par 72 championship course that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.
#1 - Australia's sparsely-populated Kangaroo Island has the Southern Ocean Lodge, a sustainable hotel with guided excursions to see the wildlife and limestone cliff tops.
