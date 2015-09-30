We recently came up with a list of the best hotels in the world, and many of those happen to be right here in the US.
So we decided to focus on the best American hotels.
To create this list, we aggregated five notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites: Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotels, Conde Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels and Resorts, TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the World, Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards, and Jetsetter’s Best of the Best Awards.
From ski lodges out west to mansions along the coast of New England, here are the 50 best hotels in America.
Located in the heart of Vail Village, Sonnenalp looks just like a ski chalet you would find in the Swiss Alps, with colourful flower baskets decorating the hotel's balconies. Consisting of 112 luxury suites and 15 guestrooms, Sonnenalp also offers a spa with an indoor and outdoor pool, yoga and pilates studio, and oxygen bar for those feeling altitude sickness, six restaurants, and a golf club for visitors in the warmer months.
A Relais & Chateaux Inn that first opened its doors in 1899, the Weekapaug Inn is perched on the New England shore and borders the west end of Quonochontaug Pond. The small inn -- it's only 27 rooms and four two-bedroom suites -- describes its interior as 'modern Yankee decor.' Along with views of the Atlantic Ocean, Weekapaug is only a two hour drive from Boston, should guests want to spend some time in the city. Otherwise the area offers boating, cycling, bird-watching and other outdoor activities.
Canoe Bay takes up 300 acres of hardwood forest and glacial lakes in northwestern Wisconsin, making it a great place for a vacation in nature. The hotel features 27 accommdations that each house two people, and are spread out among 20 different cottages. For those looking for luxury, certain cottages come with a steam shower and private sauna. There's fishing, golfing, snowshoeing and skiing for outdoorsy types, and in-room massages for those who prefer to relax indoors.
Sitting in Vermont's Mad River Valley with decor that's reminiscent of a chateaux in the Alps, the Pitcher Inn is the ideal place for a romantic getaway. The inn was originally a lodging house during the Civil War, where mountain travellers would stop for food and rest. It was completely redone in 1997, and now boasts stately white columns and four balconies. A Relais & Châteaux inn, Pitcher is relatively small and has two two-bedroom suites and nine guest rooms.
Situated on the 'elbow of Cape Cod,' Wequassett provides access to two beaches, as well as a golf course, tennis court, two pools, four restaurants, and 120 rooms and suites. With its grey wood shingles, white columns, and wrap-around porches, the property looks just like you would picture a coastal mansion to look like. The resort also offers a program for children, so it's a family friendly destination.
With its marble floors and painted ceiling, guests experience the regality of the St. Regis New York City the minute they walk through the lobby doors. The hotel was renovated just two years ago, and its boldly coloured guestrooms are the epitome of chic glamour. The St. Regis building dates back to the beginning of the 20th century and features 171 rooms, along with 67 suites. Amenities include shopping, a fitness center, salon and even butler service.
Located just across the street from the White House, the Hay-Adams sits in an Italian renaissance style building that dates back to 1928. Besides views of the White House, the hotel also looks out onto Lafayette Park and Square. There are 145 rooms in total, 21 of them suites. The hotel also upholds the long time tradition of the Hay-Adams Author Series, which was established by John Hay and Henry Adams in the late 1800s.
Owned by vintners and located in Napa Valley, Meadowood's main focus is to expose guests to some of the best wines from the area. It's in a secluded forest setting, so guests will truly feel like they're taking a break from the outside world. There's a spa for relaxation and sports such as golf, croquet, tennis, and swimming for those looking to stay active. Accommodations include rooms, suites, cottages, and lodges.
Situated on a peninsula in Minnesota's Gull Lake, Madden's is a family oriented resort that boasts four golf courses, a spa, full marina, and six restaurants. While the resort provides packages for adults, it's an ideal place for families with children, since there are a number of activities geared specifically towards kids and teens. Madden's has rooms and suites, as well as villas and cabins, and 70% of the accommodations offer water views.
A trendy boutique hotel located in the heart of Vail, the Sebastian offers rooms and suites as well as one to four bedroom residences. It's ski-in, ski-out, and there are personal valets available for guests. There's also plenty to keep guests busy post skiing: a steam room, sauna, hot tub, pool, library, spa, fitness center, bar, and wine and tapas bar just to name a few. The hotel even provides ski fittings and rentals for guests.
Hawaii is home to some of the world's most beautiful beaches, and the island of Maui's Wailea beach is no exception. Wailea Beach Villas sit right on the shoreline, offering unbeatable views of bright blue waters and stunning sunsets, as well as easy access to multiple kinds of water sport. The 98 furnished villas sit on an 11 acres of private property, and the hotel itself was named the number one resort in Hawaii by Conde Nast Traveller.
The Inn Above Tide is a waterfront hotel whose 31 rooms and suites provides scenic panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay. Each room boasts its own deck, and since guests are a ferry ride away from the city, the Inn provides the best of both worlds -- a tranquil setting that's not far from an exciting city. Sonoma and Napa Valleys are also just a drive away.
The Waldorf Astoria Chicago is an interesting mix: it's located in Chicago's upscale Gold Coast neighbourhood, but its interior more closely resembles a hotel you would find in Paris in the 1920s. The luxurious 189 rooms and suites are apartment style, and there's a spa, health club and fitness center, and bistro that serves seasonal food. The hotel is close to high-end Oak Street shopping, Oak Street beach, and the Magnificent Mile.
Sitting on the shores of Lake Placid's gleaming waters, the Lake Placid Lodge is the only hotel that's located on the lake. The lodge's wooden beams and stone terraces resemble an upscale camping retreat; there are 13 guestrooms and 11 cabins, as well as plenty of outdoor activities to participate in. There's ice skating and bonfires in the winter, and hiking and boating during the spring and summer. It's not completely kid friendly: Children under the age of 12 are only allowed on certain holidays.
Taking the number five spot on this year's TripAdvisor's Top 25 Hotels in the US, the Old Edwards Inn and Spa is described on as a 'European style retreat in the North Carolina mountains.' Taking up several blocks, the hotel has everything from a golf club to a spa to multiple dining options to a historic inn and separate cottages. A recently built outdoor amenity terrace also offers a whirlpool, double-sided fireplace, and heated mineral pool.
Cavallo Point Lodge refers to itself as 'a view with rooms,' because of the spectacular views it offers of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline. The lodge was ranked the number one hotel in the San Francisco Bay area by Travel + Leisure, and also has a rich history. Guests can choose to stay in one of Cavallo Point's four historic buildings that were formerly US army officer's residences and have since been renovated. The lodge is also home to a cooking school that was rated the number one hotel culinary school by Gayot.com.
Nestled in the stunning Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York, the Point is a kids-free -- it's 18 and up -- secluded resort. It still has its original four log cabins, which house 11 unique guestrooms that feature large hand-built beds. There's also rustic furniture and 19th century oil paintings, which will make you feel like you're truly living in the woods -- but still living in luxury.
The Wentworth Mansion was rated the number one hotel in Charleston by Conde Nast Traveller; the 21-room mansion's Italian crystal chandeliers and hand-carved marble fireplaces give it a feeling of old world splendor. Every afternoon, hor d'oeuvres and wine are served in the Harleston Parlor, and the mansion's former carriage house has been transformed into a restaurant that serves contemporary, local cuisine.
Sitting atop a cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, Montage Laguna Beach spans 30 acres of oceanfront property and offers 248 rooms and suites that all offer ocean views. There's a spa, three restaurants, and two pools for guests to enjoy. The hotel's Laguna Beach location also gives visitors the opportunity to explore art galleries, vineyards, quality shopping, and of course the beach.
A family friendly dude ranch in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, C Lazy U Ranch has been family owned since 1919 when it first opened. The ranch aims to honour and preserve the traditions of the American West, which is why they have 180 horses on the ranch, enough to pair each guest with a horse that they can then get to know throughout their stay. Besides horseback riding, the ranch also offers fishing, a spa, and activities such as mountain biking, zip lining, and tennis.
All inclusive rates start at $US325 per night for adults staying in a one to two person cabin.
Sitting at the base of the Teton Mountains in Jackson Hole, Hotel Terra not only offers access to great skiing, but also an infinity pool, rooftop spa, shopping, and two restaurants. The eco-friendly hotel also works with local and regional artists who provide unique contemporary and western style pieces, giving the hotel a chic and artsy vibe.
A London stage and set designer designed all of the 24 rooms and suites at the Inn at Little Washington, so the interior has an English touch that makes it feel elegant but still cosy -- think four poster beds, plush leather sofas, and fireplaces. The hotel consists of four cottages in addition to its award-winning restaurant.
A hotel, contemporary art museum, and civic center all in one, the 21 C Museum Hotel Cincinnati is a unique boutique hotel that's perfect for art lovers. 21 C was formerly the Metropole hotel, and last year it was named the number one hotel in the Midwest by Conde Nast Traveller. The hotel's website describes the rooms as a 'welcome sanctuary from the art and activity that fills 21c Museum.'
Located in a prime skiing destination -- Mountain Valley in Telluride -- the Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge is a private residence club that offers guests two and three bedroom homes next door to the ski slopes for winter and the golf course for warmer months. There's a complimentary ski and golf valet, as well as family-oriented services such as per-arrival grocery shopping and babysitting services.
With Aspen Mountain and the Red Mountain Range as a backdrop, the Little Nell offers breathtaking accommodations. It's a great location for ski-in, ski-out in the winter, and for the warmer months, there's a large courtyard outdoor pool, and outdoor dining. The rooms and suites have a chic, modern, and somewhat minimalistic decor and boast contemporary works of art.
The Ritz Carlton New York's views of Central Park are simply unbeatable; the beautifully designed suites look right out onto the park. The hotel's location also makes it a convenient jumping off point for trips to multiple NYC attractions such as Fifth Avenue, Broadway, Rockefeller and Lincoln Centres.
Guests never really have to leave the Peninsula Beverly Hills. The hotel is home to Los Angeles' only AAA Five Diamond restaurant -- the Belvedere -- a spa, rooftop garden, and pool complete with private cabanas. If guests do leave, they can travel in one of the Peninsula's complimentary cars, and they're steps away from one of the most high class shopping experiences in the world: Rodeo Drive.
Hidden among the beauty of Rancho Sante Fe, California, Rancho Valencia is a luxurious resort with Southern California charm. The spa aims to 'soothe the spirit, rejuvenate the body and enrich the mind' through yoga, pilates, organic juices, and treatments that use fruits straight from the garden. The 49 hacienda-style suites are accompanied by courtyards, colourful flowers, and eye-catching fountains.
An agave king suite for two starts at about $US852 per night.
Named for its location at the crest of Beacon Hill in Boston, XV Beacon is housed in a beaux arts landmark building that dates back to 1903. The hotel's location is somewhat of a step back in time: gas lit streets, brick footpaths, and federal and Greek revival row homes. Beacon's 63 rooms feature multiple modern amenities though, including a surround sound stereo and flat screen TVs.
Texas might not be the first place you think of for a spa getaway, but Lake Austin Spa and Resort provides amazing views of Lake Austin along with delicious food, two pools, and pleny of spa and fitness options. Plus, the resort's many palm trees will make you feel like you're on a secluded island.
An all inclusive package for a lake view room starts at about $US2,455 per person.
Nestled among the breathtaking red rocks of Boynton Canyon in Sedona, Arizona, Mii Amo refers to itself as a destination spa. Their treatments are inspired by Native American traditions, and focus on holistic rejuvenation and spirituality. Guests can enjoy two spa treatments per day, as well as fitness and nutrition counseling, and exclusive retreats and workshops.
A modern looking oasis in the middle of Oregon's Wilamette Valley, the Allison Inn and Spa is an ideal place to explore the area's vineyards, experience Allison's exceptional cuisine, and pamper yourself with spa treatments. There's even artwork featured throughout the property and its gardens. Beyond that, there's a hair and nail salon, as well as an indoor pool, and fitness center.
Packages that include accommodations and wine start at around $US666 per night.
The only hotel located on Newport's Cliff Walk -- a walkway along the shore that offers spectacular views -- the Chanler's 20 rooms are housed inside a 19th century mansion that exudes old world elegance. The mansion looks out onto impeccably kept gardens and the bright white sands of Easton Beach. If you're in the mood for some New England favourites, try the hotel's Spiced Pear restaurant, which offers an innovative tasting menu that combines American and French cuisine.
Overlooking one of the best golf courses in the world, Casa Palmero is a charming Mediterranean-style resort that features 24 luxurious rooms and suites. The outdoor pool offers a picturesque place to sit and relax while surrounded by lush greenery. Guests can also enjoy access to the private Beach & Tennis club, as well as six high class dining options, and a spa.
A three night and three round of golf package starts at $US4235.
Cal-A-Vie's location in Vista, California, more closely resembles the French countryside than America's west coast. There's the spa's brick-tiled rooves, a small windmill that sits atop a hill, and plenty of beautfiul trees and flowers around the property. Upon arrival at Cal-A-Vie, guests figure out a personalised daily schedule to fit their needs -- there's walks, hikes, fitness classes, and mind-body-spirit classes to choose from. Plus there's a five to one staff to guest ratio, so you'll really feel like you're being taken care of.
Sitting in Unaweep Canyon among Colorado's stunning red rocks, Gateway Canyons is a recreational resort that's ideal for anyone looking for adventure, whether that be snowshoeing, mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, fishing, kayaking, or climbing. The resort offers casitas (one and two bedroom suites) and two separate lodges, along with an outdoor pool and spa.
Twin Farms encourages guests to 'retreat, relax, and reconnect.' It offers guests a choice from 10 freestanding cottages that come with a fireplace and a screened porch, six suites, and four rooms. An inclusive package will get you access to pretty much every amenity the hotel has to offer, from barbecues and bonfires to cocktails and wine to the spa and fitness center, and a whole array of outdoor activities.
All inclusive rates start at around $US1650 per person per night.
Guests staying at Sunset Key Cottages have to be ferried from Key West to Sunset Key -- the hotel is often referred to as an 'island off an island.' There are private homes as well as two, three, and four floor cottages available to rent. The cottages' pastel colours, along with the bright blue water and lush gardens make the hotel seem like paradise.
Nestled in the Russian River Valley, near both Sonoma and Nappa Valleys, the Farmhouse Inn is a boutique hotel comparable to a bed and breakfast -- it's family owned and has been for five generations -- but it has the offerings of any five star luxury hotel: a spa, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and a heated pool and hot tub. There are only 25 rooms and suites, which will make your stay seem just a little cozier.
The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch is an incredibly large property: 30,000 acres and more than 20 miles of private water; so if you're hoping for a vacation in nature with plenty of space for activity, this is your destination. The lodge offers all inclusive packages that include accommodations, meals, and ranch experiences such as horseback riding, fly fishing, shooting sports, hiking, mountain biking, and more.
The Lodge took the number two spot on Conde Nast Traveller's Top 100 Hotels list.
Solage's gorgeous Napa Valley location is only a small part of what makes the hotel so desirable. It has pretty much every imaginable amenity from a Michelin-rated restaurant, to a 130-foot-deep pool, to a spa, gym, yoga studio, bocce ball courts, and complimentary bikes.
More than a hotel, the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is a mansion that sits along the island's shores, just 20 miles from downtown Charleston. The hotel has 255 rooms and suites, along with a 3,000 square foot presidential suite, and although it was only built in 2004, its interior makes it look like it's been a part of the island's history for years.
Utah's only Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Hotel, the Stein Eriksen Lodge is ski-in, ski-out at its finest. It's described as a 'European getaway in the heart of Park City,' and the rooms mix both American and Norwegian decor. There's also a world class spa at the hotel, perfect for some post-ski TLC.
The Inn at Palmetto Bluff is a collection of cottages and vacation homes that are the epitome of southern charm. The white homes are surrounded by green yards and feature porches, vaulted ceilings, and fireplaces. If you want to feel home while away from home, Palmetto Bluff is a good choice.
A lagoon view king cottage for two starts at around $US640 per night.
With 200 luxurious rooms, five miles of private beach, and the Georgian -- the only Forbes Five Star restaurant in the state -- the Cloister doesn't leave much to be desired. The property's main building -- the Cloister -- was built in a Mediterranean style, and is bordered by gardens and the river. Besides the Cloister there are are two other buildings: the Cloister Beach Club Suites, and the Cloister Ocean Villas; all three offer access to a spa, boating, squash, tennis, and plenty of other activities to keep guests busy.
Housed in an elegant skyscraper designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe, the Langham Chicago sits along the Chicago River, in a location that's near many of the city's landmarks -- Millennium and Grant Parks, the Magnificent Mile, and Navy Pier. Langham hotels was established in 1865, and has multiple locations all around the world, making the hotel an expert in hospitality; the British-influenced Chicago location offers a pool, spa, fitness center, private club, butler services, and more.
The Langham Chicago took the number one spot on this year's TripAdvisor's Top 25 Hotels in the US.
Described as a golfer's paradise, The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club was made to look like an English country manor. The hotel has 40 rooms and sits on St. Simon's Island, making it relatively secluded. The Lodge is surrounded by the property's two 18-hole golf courses and provides guests with some good old fashioned southern hospitality -- think a 24-hour butler service.
The Lodge's standard nightly rate starts at $US500 per night.
The only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Hotel in Rhode Island, Ocean House is the classic New England seaside resort. The hotel has 49 guestrooms and 18 suites and offers unique activities such as croquet, squash, and wine and cooking classes. Ocean House's terrace, complete with tables and chairs shaded by umbrellas, is the ideal spot for an afternoon cocktail while watching the waves.
An ideal resort for the whole family, Primland is home to an impressive golf course, high class dining, and a spa. Its location in Virginia's vibrant Blue Ridge Mountains also makes Primland an ideal resort for biking, kayaking, stargazing, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities. The resort itself treasures the land it sits on and is very eco-friendly. A trip during autumn will ensure a glimpse at some beautiful fall foliage.
Described as a 'Montana hideaway,' Triple Creek Ranch lies 75 miles south of Missoula in the mountains of western Montana. The all-inclusive luxury ranch has one to three bedroom cabins or full ranch homes and offers plenty of activities to keep guests busy such as horseback riding, hiking, snowshoeing, tennis, or swimming. The hotel is renowned for its excellent service.
The hotel took the No. 3 spot on Travel + Leisure's world's best hotels list.
An all-inclusive one-bedroom luxury cabin for two starts at about $US1,400 per night.
