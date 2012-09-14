10 Zen Hotels For Yoga Lovers

Photo: Oyster
September is National Yoga Month—who knew?! Back in 2008, the Department of Health and Human Services decreed this be a month dedicated to sharing the health benefits of yoga and inspiring a healthy lifestyle.Throughout September, there will be nationwide yoga events that individuals of every skill level can participate in, culminating in “The Time for Yoga,” a global community yoga session taking place on September 30.
Everyone can also sign up for one free week of yoga through the organisation’s website. Basically, you have a month to get zen (for cheap)—don’t squander it! Even if you’re on vacation. Hotels sometimes come equipped with the best fitness spaces you’ll find, yoga mats included, and we’ve picked out our favourite hotels where finding your inner peace is made just a tad easier.
With one of the best pools in Hawaii, a top spa, and a prime location on one of Maui's best beaches, its hard to find a flaw at the opulent Grand Wailea Resort Hotel and Spa, where beach-side yoga is free every morning.
Is there a more perfect way to greet the day?
History meets luxury at this Cape Cod getaway. The property underwent extensive renovations in 2010, upgrading its amenities and decor to fit a modern clientele.
But even so, peace and quiet are still front centre at the Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn--and nowhere more so than at the secluded yoga studio tucked into the inn's grounds. It's a perfect spot for some isolated meditation.
Quietly classy, the colonial-style Sandals Royal Plantation is Ocho Rios' best luxe stay. The adults-only property features excellent food, dedicated service, and a wonderful spa. T
he amenities are few, but afternoon yoga on the pier takes place several days a week, so you'll have plenty of chances to omm in paradise.
Handsomely appointed rooms are ofttimes large enough for guests to get their zen on without having to venture outdoors at the Esperanza Resort.
But venturing is exactly the thing to do here, with a gorgeous beach (though waves are quite rough), amazing infinity pools, and a highly-acclaimed spa where you'll find the yoga centre--a large, airy spot that overlooks the pool.
Royalty, A-list celebrities, and pro-athletes have all called the Calistoga Ranch home in the past--and with good reason. This secluded property in Napa County is in a class all by itself. Guests stay in exquisitely decorated private lodges, enjoy an outdoor heated swimming pool, and get pampered at a phenomenal spa.
The outdoor yoga deck, surrounded by Napa's gorgeous greenery, is nothing if not picture-perfect--something we've come to expect from the Calistoga Ranch.
Appealing to the stylish Hamptonite crowd, the historic yet chic C/O The Maidstone has just 16 trendy rooms and three cottages decorated in Scandinavian design.
Yoga classes in the lovely Buddha garden are just one of the hotel's unique, worry-free amenities.
Guests come to Tensing Pen for one reason: to unplug. There are no TVs, no phones, and no radios on the premises--just the breathtaking cliffs of Negril's west end and the boutique hotel's intimate pool, spa, and restaurant.
The open-air yoga studio completes the property's vibe as a tech-free, zen-focused haven.
Jackson serves as a year-round gateway for tourists visiting the Jackson Hole Ski Resort, Yellowstone National Park, and Grand Teton National Park--and The White Buffalo Club does its best to cater to all of them.
For the health set, this yoga studio offers a chance to meditate in a lodge-esque atmosphere, complete with wood paneling and stone walls.
San Francisco's Hotel Vitale is stylish and luxurious, with an ideal waterfront location near fine dining and several picturesque tourist attractions.
The gym itself is small, but the rooftop yoga space is expansive. Daily lessons are given each morning up top, with lovely views of the Ferry Building and the rest of the Embarcadero promenade.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.