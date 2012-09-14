10 Zen Hotels For Yoga Lovers

Photo: Oyster

September is National Yoga Month—who knew?! Back in 2008, the Department of Health and Human Services decreed this be a month dedicated to sharing the health benefits of yoga and inspiring a healthy lifestyle.Throughout September, there will be nationwide yoga events that individuals of every skill level can participate in, culminating in “The Time for Yoga,” a global community yoga session taking place on September 30.



Everyone can also sign up for one free week of yoga through the organisation’s website. Basically, you have a month to get zen (for cheap)—don’t squander it! Even if you’re on vacation. Hotels sometimes come equipped with the best fitness spaces you’ll find, yoga mats included, and we’ve picked out our favourite hotels where finding your inner peace is made just a tad easier.

