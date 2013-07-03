9 Great Hotels Where You Can Celebrate the 4th Of July

Ink 48 (named for its location on 48th Street in New York City) is close to the river and has a beautiful rooftop offering partial views of the 4th of July fireworks (shown from 24th to 40th streets).

Tickets to its private 4th of July reception are $200 plus fees, but that includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live DJ music. Its free wine receptions, swanky spa, and pet-friendly features make it a great place to stay as well.