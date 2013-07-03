9 Great Hotels Where You Can Celebrate the 4th Of July

Planning a patriotic getaway this 4th of July weekend?
These hotels are super convenient to the holiday action — whether you’re planning a trip to Lady Liberty or planning to catch one of the country’s many spectacular fireworks shows.
Ink 48 (named for its location on 48th Street in New York City) is close to the river and has a beautiful rooftop offering partial views of the 4th of July fireworks (shown from 24th to 40th streets).
Tickets to its private 4th of July reception are $200 plus fees, but that includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live DJ music. Its free wine receptions, swanky spa, and pet-friendly features make it a great place to stay as well.
Centrally located in a historic Art Deco building, this is a darling little hotel by designer Todd Oldham and developer/hotelier Tony Goldman.
Staying here and planning on celebrating the 4th of July? Bring beach chairs and towels to the fun (and free) 4th of July event beginning at 7:00 pm on 8th Street and Ocean Drive (fireworks start at 9 p.m.).
Hoping to visit Lady Liberty on your Independence Day visit to NYC? The Statue of Liberty is reopening to the public on July 4th 0f 2013 after flooding from Hurricane Sandy.
Andaz Wall Street is located conveniently near Battery Park, where the ferries for the statue depart, and boasts striking design by The Rockwell Group and big, handsome rooms with stylish bathrooms.
If you are planning to visit America's Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, no hotel is more convenient than the Intercontinental Miami.
This huge 641-room downtown tower has attentive service, large pool with a bay view, great continental buffet at Indigo Restaurant and Bar, and the gym and spa.
The J.W. Marriott Hotel offers a beautiful pool, great views from the rooftop bar, tons of meeting space, and plenty of restaurants.
Head over to the nearby Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a beautiful (and free) 60 minute fireworks show at dusk; Christmas Tree Lane to the east of the Coliseum and the south lawn of the Natural History Museum are the best viewing spots.
Doesn't get much more patriotic than catching the fireworks on the National Mall with the Capitol as a backdrop. The W Washington DC has a location just two blocks from the White House and a short walk from the Mall, and guests can also catch the show right at the hotel's fashionable rooftop bar (advance tickets are around $60).
The hotel also offers fusion cuisine from Jean-Georges Vongerichten; a great spa and gym; and Whatever/Whenever service.
Pier 39 is the busiest hub for 4th of July celebrations in San Francisco, with live music during the day and spectacular views of the fireworks over the bay in the evening.
The nearby Argonaut Hotel, converted from an old canning factory and reopened with 252 nautical-themed rooms and suites, is a top option in the area; some rooms have bay views.
Chicago offers a hopping 4th of July event at Navy Pier with spectacular fireworks (in fact, fireworks shows take place at the pier all summer long). The W Chicago is located on Lake Michigan right next to the pier, and a ticketed event with drinks and hors d'oeuvres is held at its 7th-floor WET pool deck, offering fireworks views.
The hotel's chic decor, stylish indoor pool, a Bliss spa, and absolutely stunning views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier (check out the terrace!) make it a popular upscale pick.
Boston's Pops Fireworks Spectacular, held in The DCR Esplanade along the Charles River, is one of the most famous 4th of July celebrations in the country, attracting hundreds of thousands of people.
The Taj Boston's location along the Public Garden is super close to the action, and the hotel is one of the most luxurious options in the city.
