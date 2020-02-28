The best airlines, hotels, and airport lounges for business travellers, ranked

- Business Traveller Magazine announced the winners of its latest Business Traveller Awards in October.
- The top airline in the world was Qatar Airways, while The Peninsula Hotels won Best Luxury Brand.
In October, the latest iteration of the Business Traveller Awards was revealed. Voted for by readers, then authenticated by an independent audit company, the corporate traveller magazine annually ranks airlines, first-class cabins, business-class cabins, business hotels, luxury hotels, and more, both worldwide and broken down by region.
Qatar Airways took home four awards across all categories, including Best Airline and Best Long-Haul Airline, Best Business Class and Best Middle Eastern Airline. British Airways was another highly-recognised airline, winning Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Frequent Flyer Program, and Best Airport Lounge. (Oneworld, which includes British Airways, was also named Best Airport Alliance.)
On the airport side, Singapore’s renowned Changi Airport was named the Best Airport in the World by Business Traveller for the 32nd year in a row. For hotels, The Peninsula Hotels won Best Luxury Brand, while the brand’s Hong Kong property was named the Best Business Hotel Worldwide.
Here are the winners, ranked, across select categories.
Best Airline: Qatar Airways
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Emirates
- British Airways
- Cathay Pacific
Best First Class: Emirates
- Emirates
- Singapore Airlines
- British Airways
- Etihad Airways
Best Business Class: Qatar Airways
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Emirates
- EVA Air
- Oman Air
Best Airport Hotel: Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong
- Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong
- Sofitel London Heathrow
- Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Singapore
- Hilton London Heathrow Airport
Best Airport Lounge: British Airways Concorde Room, London Heathrow T5
- British Airways Concorde Room, London Heathrow T5
- Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, London Heathrow
- Cathay Pacific The Pier, First Class, Hong Kong
- Cathay Pacific, London Heathrow
Best Airport Worldwide: Singapore Changi Airport
- Singapore Changi Airport
- Hong Kong International Airport
- London Heathrow Airport
- Hamad International Airport, Doha
- Dubai International Airport
Best Business Hotel Brand in North America: Marriott Hotels
- Marriott Hotels
- Hilton Hotels and Resorts
- InterContinental Hotels and Resorts
- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Best Business Hotel Brand Worldwide: InterContinental Hotels and Resorts
- InterContinental Hotels and Resorts
- Hilton Hotels and Resorts
- Marriott Hotels
- Mandarin Oriental
- Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts
Best Luxury Hotel Brand: The Peninsula Hotels
- The Peninsula Hotels
- Oberoi Hotels and Resorts
- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- Waldorf Astoria
Best Business Hotel Worldwide: The Peninsula Hong Kong
- The Peninsula Hong Kong
- Shangri-La Singapore
- Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong
- Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
