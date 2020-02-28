The best airlines, hotels, and airport lounges for business travellers, ranked

By Ian Schofield / Shutterstock Business Traveller annually ranks the best airports, hotels, and airlines in the world.

In October, the latest iteration of the Business Traveller Awards was revealed. Voted for by readers, then authenticated by an independent audit company, the corporate traveller magazine annually ranks airlines, first-class cabins, business-class cabins, business hotels, luxury hotels, and more, both worldwide and broken down by region.

Qatar Airways took home four awards across all categories, including Best Airline and Best Long-Haul Airline, Best Business Class and Best Middle Eastern Airline. British Airways was another highly-recognised airline, winning Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Frequent Flyer Program, and Best Airport Lounge. (Oneworld, which includes British Airways, was also named Best Airport Alliance.)

On the airport side, Singapore’s renowned Changi Airport was named the Best Airport in the World by Business Traveller for the 32nd year in a row. For hotels, The Peninsula Hotels won Best Luxury Brand, while the brand’s Hong Kong property was named the Best Business Hotel Worldwide.

Best Airline: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates British Airways Cathay Pacific



Best First Class: Emirates

Emirates Singapore Airlines British Airways Etihad Airways



Best Business Class: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates EVA Air Oman Air



Best Airport Hotel: Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong

Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong Sofitel London Heathrow Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Singapore Hilton London Heathrow Airport



Best Airport Lounge: British Airways Concorde Room, London Heathrow T5

British Airways Concorde Room, London Heathrow T5 Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, London Heathrow Cathay Pacific The Pier, First Class, Hong Kong Cathay Pacific, London Heathrow



Best Airport Worldwide: Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport Hong Kong International Airport London Heathrow Airport Hamad International Airport, Doha Dubai International Airport



Best Business Hotel Brand in North America: Marriott Hotels

Marriott Hotels Hilton Hotels and Resorts InterContinental Hotels and Resorts Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts



Best Business Hotel Brand Worldwide: InterContinental Hotels and Resorts

InterContinental Hotels and Resorts Hilton Hotels and Resorts Marriott Hotels Mandarin Oriental Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts



Best Luxury Hotel Brand: The Peninsula Hotels

The Peninsula Hotels Oberoi Hotels and Resorts Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Waldorf Astoria



Best Business Hotel Worldwide: The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong Shangri-La Singapore Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong



