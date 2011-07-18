Five Hotel Pools With Sweet Perks

With a whirlpool at each end and a central fountain, the Fountain Pool at The Four Seasons Maui is something to experience. A little too hot?

Call over any pool attendant, who will be equipped to cool you off with an Evian water spritz. Feeling a little tight? Loosen up with a reflexology massage poolside.

The attendants also provide ice water and chilled towels, and guests receive refreshing snack amenities twice a day, along with additional food and drink services.