Five Hotel Pools With Sweet Perks

While most pools are meant for swimming, some luxury pools are meant to bring you into an entirely unique aquatic world.At these pools, you can get your underwater meditation on and call the butler for a sunglass cleaning or reflexology massage.
This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.
With a whirlpool at each end and a central fountain, the Fountain Pool at The Four Seasons Maui is something to experience. A little too hot?
Call over any pool attendant, who will be equipped to cool you off with an Evian water spritz. Feeling a little tight? Loosen up with a reflexology massage poolside.
The attendants also provide ice water and chilled towels, and guests receive refreshing snack amenities twice a day, along with additional food and drink services.
Inspired by the festive energy of the French Riviera, Wynn Las Vegas features two spacious resort pools, a European-style bathing pool and two Jacuzzi spas.
If this isn't enough, and the supermodel-like guests don't keep your attention all day, the exclusive cabanas offer an intimate poolside lounging retreat.
A stocked mini-fridge, Plasma TV, reserved lounge chairs and patio, table with chairs and sofa, misting system and a team of cabana hosts to take care of you will likely do the trick.
Lounge by one of the two stunning pools at this top Miami hotel.
Pool attendants come equipped with with refreshing treats including frozen towels, eye masks and face mist.
You can oil up at the tanning station to get that golden brown Miami tan.
