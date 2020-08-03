Step inside the best hotel in America, a boutique hotel in Charleston with more than 3,300 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor The French Quarter Inn is located in Charleston’s historic French Quarter.

The best hotel in the US is the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

It’s the second year in a row that the hotel has nabbed the top spot.

Tucked way in Charleston’s historic French Quarter, the hotel has 50 elegant rooms and suites and offers Champagne to every guest upon check-in.

The French Quarter Inn has 3,338 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor – out of 3,654 total reviews.

Starting rates range from $US239 to $US799 depending on the type of room or suite.

Major cities like New York and Los Angeles may be known for their luxurious hotels, but the top-rated hotel in the US is far from these bustling hubs.

For the second year in a row, the best hotel in the US is the French Quarter Inn, a 50-room boutique hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The annual awards, which rank hotels, restaurants, and airlines around the world, are based on millions of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings that were collected in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The hotel itself is a wonderful combination of charm and opulence without any stuffiness,” one reviewer wrote in December 2019. “Perfect for a romantic getaway, a girls weekend, or a family vacation. … As soon as you enter the hotel you feel like royalty ascending the beautiful grand staircase to the warm and open lobby.”

During the pandemic, the French Quarter Inn is operating at full capacity and starting rates range from $US239 to $US799 depending on the type of room or suite.

Take a look inside the top-rated US hotel on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards just came out, and The French Quarter Inn in Charleston, Carolina, has been named the best hotel in the US for the second year in a row.

The annual awards, which rank hotels, restaurants, and airlines around the world, are based on millions of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings that were collected in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, the French Quarter Inn was rated both the best hotel in the US and the sixth-best hotel in the world.

Even before being named the country’s best hotel by TripAdvisor in 2020, The French Market Inn had already racked up a bevy of awards and accolades.

Last year, in addition to its TripAdvisor accolades, the French Quarter Inn took the top spot for Charleston hotels in Condé Nast Traveller’s Reader’s Choice Awards.

In 2018, Travel + Leisure named the French Quarter Inn the third-best hotel in Charleston. That same year, U.S. News & World Report ranked it among the best hotels in the US.

The hotel is also a AAA four-diamond award winner, the second-highest ranking for luxury hotels in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the French Quarter Inn is operating at full capacity and following cleanliness and safety guidelines from the the CDC, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The French Quarter Inn is located in the heart of Charleston’s historic French Quarter.

The French Quarter is known for its cobblestone streets, churches, and art galleries.

The neighbourhood was named for the French Huguenots and merchants who lived in that part of the city in the early 1700s.

When stepping into the The French Quarter Inn, guests find themselves in an elegant lobby.

The hotel’s website says its aim is to make guests feel like they’re “visiting the gracious Charleston home of a charming Southern friend.”

The lobby seating area offers comfortable seating and a fireplace. Guests are offered Champagne upon check-in.

The French Quarter Inn has 50 rooms and suites.

French Quarter Inn

Rates start at $US239 per night for a traditional queen room, pictured above.

Each guest room comes with a sound machine, and a pillow menu is available upon request.

The king junior suites come with a king-size bed and a sitting area with a full-size sofa bed.

The most luxurious suite, the Deluxe Market View Terrace Suite, comes with a fireplace and a private terrace overlooking the open-air Charleston City Market.

The suite’s spacious marble bathroom comes with a soaking tub …

… and separate walk-in shower.

Rates for the Terrace Suite start at $US799 per night.

For every room and suite, the hotel offers an evening turndown service, complete with waffle-weave robes and a “Charleston sweet treat,” per the website.

The hotel looks out over St. Philip’s Church, which was founded in 1680.

The hotel has a spacious shared terrace.

Guests can check out bicycles to cruise around Charleston or take a ride around the historic neighbourhood in a horse-drawn carriage.

