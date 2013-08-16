The Best Hotel Decks On Cape Cod

Cape Cod is a quintessential New England summer destination, with miles of pristine beaches, beautiful old lighthouses, and quaint villages.
It’s the type of place to kick your feet up on a porch or deck (with ocean views, of course) and laze away the day.

Luckily, plenty of the Cape’s charming hotels offer excellent spots to do just that.

The Red Inn - Provincetown

This historic, luxurious inn is a local hot spot, thanks to its extremely popular restaurant. But it's still plenty relaxing, with beautiful water views from the restaurant and all eight of the attractive, beach-chic rooms.

Riviera Beach Resort - South Yarmouth

This family-oriented resort offers a laid-back atmosphere and plenty of features, including beautiful views from its oceanfront rooms with private seating.

Brass Key Guesthouse - Provincetown

This elegant, centrally located Provincetown inn has 43 rooms and suites decorated in a variety of styles -- from contemporary chic to classic Victorian. The Brass Key Guesthouse offers more amenities than you might expect from a Cape Cod inn, including an outdoor heated infinity pool, up-to-date technology, a free nightly wine and cheese reception, the ocean view from the rooftop deck.

A Little Inn on Pleasant Bay - Orleans

A Little Inn on Pleasant Bay offers historical architecture and nine relaxing, television-free rooms. Guests of this mid-range B&B will enjoy views of the bay and the Adirondacks, a delicious breakfast, charming English hosts, and plenty of outdoor, beachside seating.

Red Jacket Beach Resort - South Yarmouth

This resort is casual and decidedly mid-range, from its no-frills guest rooms to its plainly furnished spa. But the waterfront location means rates aren't as cheap as many would expect, but upgrades to the Oceanfront rooms get you a private balcony, a living room, additional bedroom, and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

Crowne Pointe Historic Inn and Spa - Provincetown

This upscale inn and spa is charming and attractive, and features an outside deck that wraps around a nicely landscaped courtyard with a small pool and two Jacuzzis.

Chatham Bars Inn - Chatham

Nestled near the heart of Chatham on 25 scenic acres overlooking Pleasant Bay, Chatham Bars Inn has been a local staple since 1914. The true Cape-Cod style architecture is complemented by lovely interiors and seaside room terraces to match.

Blue Water Resort - South Yarmouth

This mid-range resort is well-suited for families and groups on summer vacation, with cottages and large suites in addition to standard rooms. The resort features a private beach, indoor and outdoor pools, seasonal activities for kids, and oceanfront deck.

