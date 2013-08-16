The Best Hotel Decks On Cape Cod

Cape Cod is a quintessential New England summer destination, with miles of pristine beaches, beautiful old lighthouses, and quaint villages.
It’s the type of place to kick your feet up on a porch or deck (with ocean views, of course) and laze away the day.
Luckily, plenty of the Cape’s charming hotels offer excellent spots to do just that.
This family-oriented resort offers a laid-back atmosphere and plenty of features, including beautiful views from its oceanfront rooms with private seating.
This elegant, centrally located Provincetown inn has 43 rooms and suites decorated in a variety of styles -- from contemporary chic to classic Victorian. The Brass Key Guesthouse offers more amenities than you might expect from a Cape Cod inn, including an outdoor heated infinity pool, up-to-date technology, a free nightly wine and cheese reception, the ocean view from the rooftop deck.
This resort is casual and decidedly mid-range, from its no-frills guest rooms to its plainly furnished spa. But the waterfront location means rates aren't as cheap as many would expect, but upgrades to the Oceanfront rooms get you a private balcony, a living room, additional bedroom, and one-and-a-half bathrooms.
This upscale inn and spa is charming and attractive, and features an outside deck that wraps around a nicely landscaped courtyard with a small pool and two Jacuzzis.
This mid-range resort is well-suited for families and groups on summer vacation, with cottages and large suites in addition to standard rooms. The resort features a private beach, indoor and outdoor pools, seasonal activities for kids, and oceanfront deck.
