The Best Hotel Decks On Cape Cod

Cape Cod is a quintessential New England summer destination, with miles of pristine beaches, beautiful old lighthouses, and quaint villages.

It’s the type of place to kick your feet up on a porch or deck (with ocean views, of course) and laze away the day.

Luckily, plenty of the Cape’s charming hotels offer excellent spots to do just that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.