15 Fantastic Hotel Bars Around The World

Photo: Lebua
With incredible designer interiors and glamorous settings, these exceptional hotel bars provide some of the world’s most stylish and sophisticated drinking addresses.
Drinking at Ayana Resort & Spa's Rock Bar in Bali is a dramatic experience.
Guests access the waterfront bar, which is positioned at the bottom of a cliff face, by cable car and can hear the waves crash once settled at their tables.
Visiting at dusk is recommended as sunsets are often spectacular.
The Savoy Hotel in London was instrumental in developing the cocktail -- you can read about the history of that enduringly popular beverage here -- and as a result its long-standing American Bar continues to draw crowds.
More appealing, however, is the hotel's newer Beaufort Bar. Dramatically decorated in black and burnished gold, the venue specialises in cocktails and rare champagnes, and cabaret and music performances are often held in the intimate space.
The bar at La Purificadora hotel in Puebla, Mexico, does its best to cater to as many customer desires as possible.
It's on the roof; it's open air; there's a nice view of historic buildings; it was designed by Ricardo Legorreta, one of Mexico's most famed architects; and, of course, it flanks a glass-walled swimming pool ideal for guests who fancy a dip between rounds.
The 32-meter Long Bar at The PuLi Hotel & Spa provides an unexpectedly tranquil refuge from the intensity of Shanghai.
Overlooking Jing'An Park, the bar offers the most extensive wine and champagne menu in Shanghai; a garden terrace is a draw during the day, while it's popular with couples at night.
It's fair to assume that a large number of Dublin tourists visit to sample the city's famed pubs, so hotel bars need to be impressive to keep guests on the premises.
No. 27 Bar & Lounge in The Shelbourne Hotel is one of the capital's most sophisticated drinking venues, with specially commissioned artworks on the walls, views over St. Stephen's Green and a well-considered cocktail menu.
The Library Bar at The Leela Palace in New Delhi has made a name for itself through its exceptional whisky collection and refined interior -- drinkers here nestle on Chesterfield chairs and the bar's shelves are stocked with first-edition books.
The O2 Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow is a popular spot for those wishing to see -- it has impressive views over the Red Square and the Kremlin -- and be seen -- guests wishing to open a bottle of champagne with the traditional hussar's method by using a saber will have the opportunity to do so.
Drinkers can also sustain themselves with something from the lounge's sushi and sashimi bars, while a summer grill serves steaks.
The interior changes frequently, but Icebar Jukkasjarvi by ICEHOTEL is always impressively slick.
Built from ice each year, the venue in Swedish Lapland opens in mid-December each year and, along wit the adjacent ICEHOTEL, melts into oblivion around April time.
In Munich's Hotel Bayerischer Hof, Falk's Bar is in the Bayerischer Hof's Spiegelsaal (Mirror Hall). Dating from 1839, it was the only building in the complex to survive the Second World War unscathed, a distinction that makes it one of Munich's most established and long-standing drinking dens.
In Paris, the Mandarin Oriental hotel's Bar 8 is a cozy space, dressed bucolically in green and brown.
Its main feature is a nine-ton block of brown marble, assembled from stone quarried in Spain.
On warmer days guests can take their drinks to the bar's indoor garden.
If you book dinner at Sirocco restaurant within The Dome at Lebua at State Tower hotel, be sure to make time for a drink at the skybar first.
On a raised platform, the illuminated cylindrical bar on the 63rd floor of the State Tower skyscraper overlooks the sprawl of Bangkok and is a popular spot for drinks on balmy evenings.
Customers are invariably charmed by Bemelmans Bar in New York's Carlyle Hotel.
Ludwig Bemelmans was the creator of the Madeline series of children's books and this eponymous bar features the only Bemelmans commission open to the public.
Further impressive features include nickel-trimmed black glass tabletops, a black granite bar and a 24-karat gold leaf-covered ceiling.
London has some of the best hotel bars in the world, so highlighting just a couple takes some restraint.
Although it's open to debate, Londoners often cite the Connaught Bar at The Connaught hotel in Mayfair as a favourite.
A tasteful comfortable interior with textured walls in platinum, marble floors, leather chairs and other tasteful flashes of restrained luxury mean it's enduringly stylish rather than aggressively fashionable; cocktails, of course, are excellent.
Much more casual than many of the other hotels, the Moroccon-themed Figueroa Hotel in Los Angeles has fashioned a stylish interior without the big design budgets of its competitors.
Beautifully lit and simply furnished, its Veranda Bar seems far away from the hustle and bustle of downtown L.A.
The Ozone Bar in the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong is on the 118th floor of Kowloon's International Commerce Centre.
The views, of course, are excellent but so too is the futuristic interior designed by Masamichi Katayama to represent 'a manmade environment of nature in an imaginary world.'
