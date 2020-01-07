I went to 5 different chains to find the best cup of hot chocolate and the one from McDonald's was basically warm milk

Erin McDowell
Erin McDowell/Business InsiderPanera Bread’s signature hot chocolate, which cost $US3.39, was the most unique out of the cocoa beverages I tried.
  • There’s nothing quite like warming up with a cup of steaming hot chocolate, but which to-go chain or fast-food restaurant serves the creamiest, most delicious cocoa?
  • I went to five different chains – Starbucks, Dunkin’,McDonald’s, Pret, and Panera Bread – to try to find the best cup of hot chocolate, and the winner surprised me.
  • While Starbucks impressed me the most with its rich, creamy recipe, the hot chocolate from McDonald’s tasted like warm milk and not cocoa at all.
As the weather gets increasingly colder, warming up with a steaming cup of hot chocolate may tickle your fancy. But, which to-go cup of cocoa reigns supreme?

I set out on a mission to find the best cup of hot chocolate from five major chains – Starbucks, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Pret, and Panera Bread.

Here’s a breakdown of every hot chocolate I tried, and how they ranked from worst to best according to taste and value.

5. McDONALD’S: I’m going to be honest — I didn’t have high hopes for McDonald’s hot chocolate.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderMcDonald’s hot chocolate.

The chain isn’t known for being a top-of-the-line coffeehouse, but I wanted to give the fast-food giant a shot.

My assumptions were correct. I thought the hot chocolate was terrible.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderMcDonald’s hot chocolate.

In my opinion, it didn’t taste of chocolate at all, but rather warm milk and water. Even for the low price of $US2.89 for a medium hot chocolate, I was immeasurably disappointed.

4. DUNKIN’: As a New Englander, I have a special loyalty to Dunkin’ coffee.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderDunkin’ hot chocolate.

Dunkin’ definitely didn’t produce a terrible hot chocolate, but it wasn’t great either.

Though the drink was undeniably creamy and had a good amount of sweetness, there was a slightly artificial taste to the hot chocolate.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderDunkin’ hot chocolate.

A medium hot chocolate cost $US3.04 at the location I went to in New York City, which seemed expensive for what I thought it was – a fake-tasting, scalding hot cup of chocolate milk.

3. PRET: Pret’s medium hot chocolate, which came to $US3.80, tasted distinctly different.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderPret’s hot chocolate.

The drink tasted like dark chocolate, while the others tasted more similar to standard milk chocolate. As a lover of slightly bitter chocolate, I was a fan.

The frothy milk and rich, creamy cocoa flavour earned Pret’s hot chocolate recipe high marks.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderPret’s hot chocolate.

It tasted like real chocolate, unlike the previous two. I would definitely order hot chocolate from Pret again.

2. PANERA BREAD: Panera Bread’s signature hot chocolate was the most unique of the cocoa beverages I tried.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderPanera Bread’s signature hot chocolate.

It cost $US3.39 for a medium and was the sweetest hot cocoa I tried. The price was extremely reasonable for the decadent flavour I experienced.

Floating on top of a bed of foamy whipped cream were three chocolate chip marshmallows and a swirl of salted caramel syrup.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderPanera Bread’s signature hot chocolate.

Despite being more over-the-top than the other hot chocolates, the flavours weren’t overpowering. This was certainly a treat on a cold winter’s day.

1. STARBUCKS: Starbucks’ hot chocolate, which is arguably an underdog on a menu filled with coffee beverages, came out on top.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderStarbucks’ hot chocolate.

A grande hot chocolate with whipped cream from Starbucks came to $US4.30 at the location I went to, but the creamy goodness inside was simply priceless on a rainy winter’s day.

The hot chocolate was perfectly rich and tasted like thick, melted chocolate.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderStarbucks’ hot chocolate.

It didn’t taste artificial or like it came from a powder. I was very impressed.

If I could only choose one hot chocolate, it would have to be Starbucks’ cup of creamy chocolate goodness.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderStarbucks’ hot chocolate.

Though it didn’t have the exciting bells and whistles of the Panera cocoa, sometimes simple, seemingly high-quality ingredients come out on top.

