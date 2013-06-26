The 10 Best Hospitals For Medical Tourists

Medical tourism is a booming, $100 billion industry, and it’s only becoming more popular as technology improves and more countries look to cash in on the trend.



But medical tourism is not without risks, and anyone considering going abroad for a procedure should do his research ahead of time. To help medical tourists make smart decisions, the Medical Travel Quality Alliance, an organisation that promotes safety and quality for medical tourists, releases an annual list of the best hospitals for medical tourism.

This year, Malaysia’s Prince Court Medical centre was crowned number one. The hospital is high-tech, and even has a specific manager to help make the journey and procedure as seamless as possible for international patients.

Overall, Asian hospitals dominated the list by offering more and higher quality medical procedures than other medical destinations.

Keep reading to see the best hospitals on the planet for medical tourism, and the sights you should see after your surgery.

