The 10 Best Hospitals For Medical Tourists

Medical tourism is a booming, $100 billion industry, and it’s only becoming more popular as technology improves and more countries look to cash in on the trend.
But medical tourism is not without risks, and anyone considering going abroad for a procedure should do his research ahead of time. To help medical tourists make smart decisions, the Medical Travel Quality Alliance, an organisation that promotes safety and quality for medical tourists, releases an annual list of the best hospitals for medical tourism.
This year, Malaysia’s Prince Court Medical centre was crowned number one. The hospital is high-tech, and even has a specific manager to help make the journey and procedure as seamless as possible for international patients.
Overall, Asian hospitals dominated the list by offering more and higher quality medical procedures than other medical destinations.
Keep reading to see the best hospitals on the planet for medical tourism, and the sights you should see after your surgery.
#10 The Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, India has one of the lowest surgical mortality rates in the world. Recovering patients can also journey to the nearby (and gorgeous) Juhu Beach to unwind.
#9 Singapore's Gleneagles Hospital is the flagship of the Parkway Hospital Group, known for its exceptional private care. It's also just 20 minutes away from the Marina Bay Hotel where you can relax in the luxurious infinity pool that overlooks the city.
#8 The flagship of the largest private hospital chain in Thailand, Bangkok Hospital Medical centre lists qualified medical travel companies on its website and operates a network of representatives. Architecture lovers can also meander over to the Grand Palace Phra Nakhon in Thailand to see the sights.
#7 Gebze's Anadolu Medical centre is just one of the many excellent hospitals in Turkey, and has multilingual doctors and nurses — perfect for the medical traveller. Plus, the famous Hagia Sophia church isn't too far away in nearby Istanbul.
#6 One of the most well-known hospitals for medical tourists is Thailand's Bumrungrad International with its focus on technology. While recovering, head over to Damnoen Saduak District's floating market where vendors sell fruit, hats, and other goods from canoes.
#5 Wooridul Spine Hospital in Korea is a world leader in the medical treatment of the spine and the only specialised hospital on this list. With branches all around the world, the Seoul hospital is located in the trendy and gorgeous Gangnam district.
#4 The Fortis Hospital in Bangalore, India is a great option for travellers seeking orthopedic procedures like hip replacements. Afterwards, take a bus and venture out to see the Big Banyan Tree (Dodda Alada Mara) where you can have a picnic in the largest Banyan tree in the world.
#3 One of the leading hospitals in the Middle East, Clemenceau Medical centre in Lebanon has ties to Johns Hopkins in the US. After surgery, watch the sun set at one of the roadside cafes near Pidgeon Rock, a natural arch in the Mediterranean Sea.
#2 Asklepios Klinik Barmbek in Germany partners with innovative medical technology companies to test the most modern medical equipment before it is released worldwide. Then wander around the city and enjoy its contrasting architecture, authentic German beer, and every type of wurst.
#1 Prince Court Medical centre in Malaysia has a sophisticated burn unit and someone who exclusively coordinates all international patient services and procedures so your stay is seamless. Afterwards, recover from surgery in the sun on one of Malaysia's top islands like Langkawi.
