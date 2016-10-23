The 23 best horror movies you can watch on Netflix right now

Halloween is getting close, so it’s time to search though Netflix for some scary movies.

With so many to choose from, to make the rest of your October movie-watching easier, here are the 23 best horror movies you can stream on Netflix right now.

Grab a friend and come on in.

Brett Arnold contributed to an earlier version of this story.

23. 'The Taking of Deborah Logan' Millennium An impressive 'found footage' horror film that looks at a documentary crew filming a woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease, and finding a lot more. 22. 'Honeymoon' Magnet Releasing Newly married and spending their honeymoon in a rustic cabin, Bea and Paul don't have a care in the world. Until they go mad. 21. 'The Wicker Man' (2006) Warner Bros. Neil LaBute's remake of this 1973 horror classic is pretty forgettable, except for the performance by Nicolas Cage. There are numerous vintage Cage crazy scenes that show his character's evolution into madness. 20. 'Pontypool' IFC Films This zombie horror is set mostly in a radio station with certain words being the fuel that spreads the virus. It's certainly a unique story for those searching for a different kind of zombie movie. 19. 'Starry Eyes' MPI To obtain fame and fortune, a young starlet enters into a deadly agreement. 18. 'Night Watch' Fox Searchlight In present-day Moscow, forces who control the day time and night time do battle. This action-packed thriller quickly became the highest-grossing Russian release ever. 17. 'Monsters' Magnet Releasing Six years after an alien invasion, an American journalist in Mexico tries to get back to the US border with aliens looking to strike at any moment. 16. 'The Host' Magnolia Pictures South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's mixture of action, horror, and comedy is highlighted perfectly in this tale of a sea monster that emerges from Seoul's Han River. 15. 'The Sacrament' Magnet Releasing Ti West mixes the found footage genre and the horrors of the Jonestown massacre to create a thrilling story that follows Vice reporters as they go to a religious community and find it is not the sanctuary the people there are making it out to be. 14. 'We Are What We Are' Entertainment One In the midst of a torrential downpour, daughters Iris and Rose are tasked with taking on the bizarre responsibilities for their family's yearly religious ritual. 13. 'Creep' Blumhouse/YouTube Things get creepy for videographer Aaron when he answers the Craigslist ad of Josef (Mark Duplass) to film him for one day. 12. 'Jaws' Universal via YouTube One of the reasons Steven Spielberg's classic is so memorable is the tension that it builds even though you rarely see the shark. 11. 'Re-Animator' Empire Pictures This cult classic looks at a medical student and his girlfriend who get into re-animating dead tissue after meeting a new student. 10. 'V/H/S' Magnet Releasing This series of shorts made by some of the best indie horror directors working today -- Adam Wingard, Ti West, Glenn McQuaid -- brings back the great 1980s horror works like 'Cat's Eye' and 'Creepshow.' 9. 'The Guest' Picturehouse Filled with as many laughs as thrills, 'The Guest' is a hard one not to enjoy. The plot follows a solider (Dan Stevens) who suddenly appears at a family's doorstep and brings a lot of death and destruction with him. 8. 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' Vice Films In Bad City, drugs and crime are commonplace. Which makes life as a vampire quite comfortable. 7. 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Dimension Films George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino play outlaw brothers who, along with their hostages, take refuge at a dingy bar. But it turns out the bar is crawling with vampires. 6. 'Children of the Corn' Anchor Bay Entertainment A young couple is trapped in a remote town where the children believe everyone over 18 must die in the adaptation of the Stephen King story. 5. 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' Rothafel This classic German silent film from the 1920s (which some regard as the first horror movie) follows an insane doctor who uses a sleepwalker to commit murders. 4. 'The Invitation' Drafthouse Films An intense thriller that will keep you guessing until the end. You'll think twice about going to that dinner party you were invited to after watching this. 3. 'The Fly' (1958) 20th Century Fox A scientist has a horrific accident when trying to perfect his teleporting machine. 2. 'The Babadook' Matt Nettheim via Sundance Institute A single mother struggling to keep up with her rambunctious son begins to lose it after a strange children's book comes to her doorstep. 1. 'Hellraiser' New World Pictures Clive Barker's classic explores a frightening alternate dimension when a family discovers an ominous puzzle box. It also includes one of horror's greatest characters, Pinhead. Pleasant dreams.

