The 47 best scary movies of all time, ranked by critics

Universal Studios ‘Get Out’ was almost universally praised by critics.

From classics like “Psycho” to modern masterpieces like “Hereditary” and “Get Out,” horror movies are an important part of popular culture.

And while not every spooky film is well-received, some, like “The Birds” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” have garnered lots of critical acclaim – and still hold up even years after their original releases.

Recent years have also seen particularly standout films like “The Conjuring” make waves in Hollywood and beyond.

Here are the best horror movies of all time, ranked by critics.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Recent years have seen standout horror films like “Hereditary” and “Get Out” make waves in Hollywood and beyond, but they’re not the only movies to be universally adored by critics.

Classic horror flicks like “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” also received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Even though not every spooky film is well-received, some have received critical acclaim – and still hold up even years after their original releases.

Here are the best horror movies of all time, ranked by critics.

“Aliens” is the 1986 sequel to “Alien.”

Twentieth Century Fox Carrie Henn stars as Newt in ‘Aliens.’

Synopsis: “Ellen Ripley is rescued by a deep salvage team after being in hypersleep for 57 years. The moon that the Nostromo visited has been colonised, but contact is lost. This time, colonial marines have impressive firepower, but will that be enough?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99% (certified fresh)

“Get Out” was an overnight success when it was released in 2017.

Universal Daniel Kaluuya stars in ‘Get Out.’

Synopsis: “A young African-American visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98% (certified fresh)

Roman Polanski’s first film was “Repulsion” in 1965.

Royal Films International Catherine Deneuve played a paranoid manicurist in ‘Repulsion.’

Synopsis: “A sex-repulsed woman who disapproves of her sister’s boyfriend sinks into depression and has horrific visions of rape and violence.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98% (certified fresh)

“Let the Right One In” is a Swedish vampire film from 2008.

Magnet Releasing Lina Landersson stars in ‘Let the Right One In.’

Synopsis: “Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98% (certified fresh)

Grief and loss are the central themes of 2014’s “The Babadook.”

Matt Nettheim via Sundance Institute ‘The Babadook’ stars Essie Davis.

Synopsis: “A single mother and her child fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children’s book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ manifests in their home.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98% (certified fresh)

One of Alfred Hitchcock’s most famous movies is 1960’s “Psycho.”

Universal Pictures Janet Leigh stars in ‘Psycho.’

Synopsis: “A Phoenix secretary embezzles forty thousand dollars from her employer’s client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (certified fresh)

“Rosemary’s Baby” is a quintessential horror film from 1968.

Paramount Mia Farrow stars in ‘Rosemary’s Baby.’

Synopsis: “A young couple moves in to an apartment only to be surrounded by peculiar neighbours and occurrences. When the wife becomes mysteriously pregnant, paranoia over the safety of her unborn child begins to control her life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97% (certified fresh)

1973’s “Don’t Look Now” is an occult thriller with a controversial sex scene.

Paramount Pictures Donald Sutherland played a grief-stricken father in ‘Don’t Look Now.’

Synopsis: “A married couple grieving the recent death of their young daughter are in Venice when they encounter two elderly sisters, one of whom is psychic and brings a warning from beyond.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97% (certified fresh)

1968’s “Night of the Living Dead” is a classic zombie film.

The Walter Reade Organisation/Continental Distributing George Romero directed ‘Night of the Living Dead.’

Synopsis: “A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a bloodthirsty, flesh-eating breed of monsters who are ravaging the East Coast of the United States.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97% (certified fresh)

Some think that 2014 film “It Follows” is a parable about HIV/AIDs.

Netflix Maika Monroe stars in ‘It Follows.’

Synopsis: “A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (certified fresh)

A ruthless cannibal is the focus of 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Orion Pictures Anthony Hopkins plays a cannibal in ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’

Synopsis: “A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (certified fresh)

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in 1978’s “Halloween.”

Compass International Productions Jamie Lee Curtis also appeared in the ‘Halloween’ remake.

Synopsis: “Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (certified fresh)

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” is an Iranian vampire western from 2014 with a feminist message.

Vice Films via Netflix Sheila Vand stars in ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.’

Synopsis: “In the Iranian ghost-town Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (certified fresh)

“The Office” star John Krasinksi wrote and directed 2018’s “A Quiet Place.”

Paramount Pictures Emily Blunt plays John Krasinski’s wife in ‘A Quiet Place.’

Synopsis: “In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% (certified fresh)

“Evil Dead” spawned several sequels after its release in 1981.

New Line Cinema ‘Evil Dead’ follows a group of teenagers as they’re possessed by demonic forces.

Synopsis: “Five friends travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% (certified fresh)

2016 film “The Love Witch” satirizes 1960s horror films.

Oscilloscope Samantha Robinson stars in ‘The Love Witch.’

Synopsis: “A modern-day witch uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her, with deadly consequences.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

Tippi Hedren stars in 1963’s “The Birds.”

Universal Pictures Alfred Hitchcock directed ‘The Birds.’

Synopsis: “A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

A critically acclaimed version of sci-fi horror film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” was released in 1978.

Allied Artists Pictures Donald Sutherland stars in ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers.’

Synopsis: “When seeds drift to earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade a small town, replicating the residents one body at a time.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% (certified fresh)

Freddy Krueger is the infamous villain in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

New Line Cinema ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ spawned several sequels.

Synopsis: “The monstrous spirit of a slain child murderer seeks revenge by invading the dreams of teenagers whose parents were responsible for his untimely death.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (certified fresh)

“Pan’s Labyrinth” is a surreal take on the Spanish civil war.

New Line Cinema Guillermo del Toro directed ‘Pan’s Labyrinth.’

Synopsis: “In the Falangist Spain of 1944, the bookish young stepdaughter of a sadistic army officer escapes into an eerie but captivating fantasy world.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

1977’s “Suspiria” was recently remade, although the original is still critically acclaimed.

Produzioni Atlas Consorziate Dario Argento directed ‘Suspiria.’

Synopsis: “An American newcomer to a prestigious German ballet academy comes to realise that the school is a front for something sinister amid a series of grisly murders.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

2016 Korean thriller “Train to Busan” follows a dad and his daughter as they try to escape zombies.

Next Entertainment World ‘Train to Busan’ was positively received by critics.

Synopsis: “While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

Film icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star in 1962’s “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Warner Bros. ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’ focuses on two ageing stars.

Synopsis: “A former child star torments her paraplegic sister in their decaying Hollywood mansion.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

1979’s “Dawn of the Dead” combines horror with social commentary.

MKR Group George Romero directed ‘Dawn of the Dead.’

Synopsis: “Following an ever-growing epidemic of zombies that have risen from the dead, two Philadelphia S.W.A.T. team members, a traffic reporter, and his television executive girlfriend seek refuge in a secluded shopping mall.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

Korean monster film “The Host” was released in 2007, and was directed by “Parasite” filmmaker Boon Jong-Ho.

Magnolia Pictures ‘The Host’ received favourable reviews from critics.

Synopsis: “A monster emerges from Seoul’s Han River and begins attacking people. One victim’s loving family does what it can to rescue her from its clutches.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (certified fresh)

2004’s “Shaun of the Dead” is a parody of zombie horror film “Dawn of the Dead.”

Universal Pictures Simon Pegg wrote and starred in ‘Shaun of the Dead.’

Synopsis: “A man’s uneventful life is disrupted by the zombie apocalypse.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

Jeff Goldblum stars in the 1986 sci-fi horror film “The Fly.”

20th Century Fox Jeff Goldblum’s performance in ‘The Fly’ was widely praised.

Synopsis: “A brilliant but eccentric scientist begins to transform into a giant man/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

In 1976’s “Carrie,” Sissy Spacek plays a telekinetic teenager.

United Artists ‘Carrie’ is also a commentary on high school bullying.

Synopsis: “Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

2009’s “Drag Me to Hell” was directed by “Spider Man” filmmaker Sam Raimi.

Universal Pictures A woman is cursed and forced to confront demonic entities in ‘Drag Me to Hell.’

Synopsis: “A loan officer who evicts an old woman from her home finds herself the recipient of a supernatural curse. Desperate, she turns to a seer to try and save her soul, while evil forces work to push her to a breaking point.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% (certified fresh)

“The Cabin in the Woods” is a zombie horror film with a twist.

Lionsgate Chris Hemsworth stars in ‘The Cabin in the Woods.’

Synopsis: “Five friends go for a break at a remote cabin, where they get more than they bargained for, discovering the truth behind the cabin in the woods.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% (certified fresh)

2017 film “Gerald’s Game” is based on a Stephen King novel.

Intrepid Pictures Carla Gugino stars in ‘Gerald’s Game.’

Synopsis: “While trying to spice up their marriage in their remote lake house, Jessie must fight to survive when her husband dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% (certified fresh)

A teenage girl possessed by the devil is the focus of 2015’s “The Witch.”

A24 Anya Taylor-Joy stars in ‘The Witch.’

Synopsis: “A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic, and possession.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (certified fresh)

1977’s “Eraserhead” is a bleak and terrifying horror film.

Libra Films International ‘Twin Peaks’ director David Lynch also wrote and directed ‘Eraserhead.’

Synopsis: “Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newly born mutant child.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (certified fresh)

Katy Bates stars in the 1990 film “Misery,” based on a Stephen King novel.

IMDb/Columbia Pictures Kathy Bates plays murderer Annie Wilkes in ‘Misery.’

Synopsis: “After a famous author is rescued from a car crash by a fan of his novels, he comes to realise that the care he is receiving is only the beginning of a nightmare of captivity and abuse.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (certified fresh)

Ari Aster directed 2018’s “Hereditary,” which focuses on a broken family haunted by demons.

A24 Toni Collette stars in ‘Hereditary.’

Synopsis: “A grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% (certified fresh)

A Swedish horror film provided the inspiration for 2010’s “Let Me In.”

Paramount Pictures Chloë Grace Moretz stars in ‘Let Me In.’

Synopsis: “A bullied young boy befriends a young female vampire who lives in secrecy with her guardian.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88% (certified fresh)

2017’s “It Comes at Night” is set during an apocalypse.

A24 Christopher Abbott stars in ‘It Comes at Night.’

Synopsis: “Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son. Then a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87% (certified fresh)

Classic horror film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” was released in 1974.

Vortex A family of cannibals are the villains in ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’

Synopsis: “Two siblings and three of their friends en route to visit their grandfather’s grave in Texas end up falling victim to a family of cannibalistic psychopaths, and must survive the terrors of Leatherface and his family.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88% (certified fresh)

1999’s “The Blair Witch Project” is known for originating the “found footage” genre of horror movies.

Artisan Entertainment ‘The Blair Witch Project’ featured improvised dialogue.

Synopsis: “Three film students vanish after travelling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87% (certified fresh)

A Stephen King novel provided the inspiration for 2017’s “It.”

Warner Bros. Bill Skarsgård plays Pennywise in ‘It.’

Synopsis: “In the summer of 1989, a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry, their small Maine town.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86% (certified fresh)

“The Shining” is a classic horror film from 1980.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jack Nicholson stars in ‘The Shining.’

Synopsis: “A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (certified fresh)

2013’s “The Conjuring” is based on true events.

Warner Bros. Pictures Vera Farmiga plays a paranormal investigator in ‘The Conjuring.’

Synopsis: “Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorised by a dark presence in their farmhouse.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (certified fresh)

1973’s “The Exorcist” focuses on a girl possessed by a demon.

Warner Bros. Linda Blair stars in ‘The Exorcist.’

Synopsis: “When a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

“28 Days Later” was released in 2002.

Youtube/invisibleuniversedoc The film focuses on the spread of an incurable virus.

Synopsis: “Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86% (certified fresh)

1982’s “Poltergeist” is considered a modern horror classic.

Warner Bros./IMDb JoBeth Williams starred in ‘Poltergeist.’

Synopsis: “A family’s home is haunted by a host of demonic ghosts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (certified fresh)

A group of women spelunkers get more than they bargained for in 2006’s “The Descent.”

Celador Films ‘The Descent’ was praised by critics upon its release.

Synopsis: “A caving expedition goes horribly wrong, as the explorers become trapped and ultimately pursued by a strange breed of predators.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (certified fresh)

“The Omen” was released in 1976.

20th Century Fox A young child who might be the Antichrist is the focus of ‘The Omen.’

Synopsis: “Mysterious deaths surround an American ambassador. Could the child that he is raising actually be the Antichrist? The Devil’s own son?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (certified fresh)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.