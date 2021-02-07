The 9 best horror comedy movies to watch on Netflix right now

Netflix/Netflix/Focus Features Netflix has plenty of horror comedies, including original movies and stop motion pictures.

Netflix has several horror comedy movies to watch – the best of both worlds.

Netflix offers scares and laughs with original movies such as “The Babysitter” and “Little Evil.”

The streaming service has plenty of others, too, including “ParaNorman” and “He Never Died.”

Horror comedy movies can be a great gateway into the genre for movie lovers who aren’t quite accustomed to full-on horrors just yet. Plus, they often have enough horror-filled imagery that even the most hardcore horror fans can enjoy.

Insider has gone through Netflix’s catalogue of scary movies to come up with the best horror comedy movies you can watch right now. These include Netflix’s own movies such as “The Babysitter” and “Little Evil,” plus indie movies such as “He Never Dies” and “Secret in the Hot Springs.”

Some of them lean more towards comedy than horror, such as stop motion movie “ParaNorman,” while others are genuinely creepy, like anthology movie “Holidays,” which puts a dark spin on our most popular holidays and folklore.

Scroll down to see them all, ordered chronologically by year of release.

‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space’ (1988)

Trans World Entertainment Directed by Stephen Chiodo.

Whether this film is supposed to be more of a comedy than a horror is up for debate, but the fact remains that the clowns (or aliens in the form of clowns) in this movie are terrifying. This 1988 movie is now a bit of a cult classic.

‘ParaNorman’ (2012)

Focus Features ‘ParaNorman’ was directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler.

Laika makes great stop motion animated movies such as “Coraline,” but this is one of their best. A boy who can see the dead uncovers a centuries-old curse from a witch that he must stop. It’s smart, heartfelt, and a little different from your regular zombie movie. Plus, this is also the first-ever mainstream animated film to feature an openly gay character.

‘He Never Died’ (2015)

108 Media/Alternate Ending Studios ‘He Never Died’ was directed by Jason Krawczyk.

This idiosyncratic movie follows a man who is a self-enforced outcast who happens to be both immortal and, uh, a cannibal. He stays away from society to protect others, as well as himself, but things don’t stay that way in this creepy and funny movie.

‘Holidays’ (2016)

Vertical Entertainment ‘Holidays’ is an anthology movie directed by multiple filmmakers.

There are numeral horror anthology movies, and they always have a few gem segments inside them. This one, which features stories directed by filmmakers such as Kevin Smith, is no different.

Each story explores different aspects of our holidays, folklore, and traditions, giving a seriously creepy twist on some usually family-friendly themes – including the easter bunny pictured above.

‘The Babysitter’ (2017)

Netflix ‘The Babysitter’ was directed by McG.

The film follows a young boy spying on his babysitter, and things take a dark turn pretty soon. This is a slick, funny, stylish, and brutal movie that features Samara Weaving, the niece of Elrond actor Hugo Weaving.

The movie’s 2020 sequel, “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” is also available to watch on Netflix.

‘Little Evil’ (2017)

Netflix ‘Little Evil’ was directed by Eli Craig.

Adam Scott seems to like being in horror comedies. He was in the excellent Christmas comedy horror, “Krampus,” and this is another winner.

Scott’s character marries Evangeline Lilly’s Samantha, but he begins to suspect that Samantha’s son may in fact be the antichrist.

‘Girls with Balls’ (2018)

Netflix ‘Girls with Balls’ was directed by Olivier Afonso.

“Girls with Balls” takes the familiar trope of a group of people stranded in the middle of nowhere being hunted down and gives it a unique spin.

The group in this movie is a women’s volleyball team, and they don’t exactly let themselves be hunted without fighting back.

‘Secrets in the Hot Spring’ (2018)

Warner Bros. ‘Secrets in the Hot Spring’ was directed by Kuan-Hui Lin.

This Taiwanese movie features three guys who don’t know each other meeting randomly at a hot springs hotel. Their meeting soon turns into a nightmare as things take a rather scary turn and they are forced to try and save a family, but there is more than plenty of comedy in here, too.

‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight’ (2020)

Netflix ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight’ was directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski.

This Polish Netflix movie has a really interesting and creepy concept: a bunch of students are seriously addicted to technology and are sent to an offline camp to rehabilitate.

Naturally, things don’t go very smoothly and horror starts to unfurl in the woods. There’s a lot of guts and gore, and more than a few laughs, too.

