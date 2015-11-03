How to wear a hooded sweatshirt without looking like a slob

Shutterstock Rule No. 1: Keep it simple.

Long a staple of Silicon Valley business casual, the hoodie is often derided as a piece better left to college campuses.

But I’m here to tell you that the hoodie can look good, as long as you don’t expect too much from it.

For example, don’t even dream of layering it underneath a jacket — that’s basically the cardinal sin of hoodie fashion.

The hoodie wants to be casual, and you need to allow it to be so. No amount of dressing it up is going to turn it into something else.

Aside from that, it’s important to choose a high-quality, simple hoodie that works well with your existing wardrobe.

Here’s how guys should wear hoodies this and every season.

Keep it simple. American Apparel American Apparel Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie ($48) Stay away from hoodies with graphic designs or patterns. Instead, try this plain fleece hoodie by American Apparel, which masterfully skirts the line of simple design and quality materials. They also fit pretty well, too. Simple but interesting. Reigning Champ Tiger Fleece ($165) Upmarket, the options for hooded sweatshirts really explode. This tiger fleece is a collaboration between Wings & Horns and Reigning Champ. A special kind of fleece is used to produce the awesome flecked pattern, while the grey colour-blocking adds interest. Sporty can work, too. Mr. Porter Nike Tech Fleece ($130) There's no better way to add sportiness to a casual outfit than to throw on a fleece hoodie. Let's face it: athleisure is not going away, it's just evolving. And since hoodies are already such a casual style, there's no harm in taking it all the way home with a Nike Tech Fleece.

