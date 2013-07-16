The 26 Best Images And GIFs From Last Night's Marathon Home Run Derby

Cork Gaines

Yoenis Cespedes won the 2013 Home Run Derby last, and his derby-winning home run in the finals came with a spectacular bat flip (see right).

But that was just one of numerous entertaining moments and sights from the lead-up to tonight’s All-Star game.

The competition lasted three hours (a full hour more than it’s scheduled time), so you probably missed many of these images and GIFs

Here are our 26 favourites.

Pitbull is everywhere these days. The party truly never stop.

Miguel Cabrera was channeling his inner-Michael Jordan with a single hoop earring

This Mets fan was so excited about David Wright's introduction that he made sure the Yankees fans could hear his clap

Well, that's assuming that this home run did not actually travel 502 feet.

Bryce Harper's dad looks angry.

David Ortiz was caught taking pictures with his iPad.

One of the stars of the night was Bryce Harper's hair.

And his shoes.

And his brother's mustache (Bryan Harper is a minor league pitcher).

There was a young Yankees fan behind Mike Piazza that appeared to be plotting something.

The best moment of the night was when all the players and fans held up Stand Up To Cancer signs.

And while many fans like to give Chris Berman a hard time, good for him for thinking of former colleague Robin Roberts on his SU2C sign.

Harper made the finals, and on one home run he tried to will the ball to stay fair and it did.

Cespedes was even presented with a championship wrestling belt.

But the real prize was a trophy and a truck.

