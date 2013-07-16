The 26 Best Images And GIFs From Last Night's Marathon Home Run Derby

Yoenis Cespedes won the 2013 Home Run Derby last, and his derby-winning home run in the finals came with a spectacular bat flip (see right).
But that was just one of numerous entertaining moments and sights from the lead-up to tonight’s All-Star game.
The competition lasted three hours (a full hour more than it’s scheduled time), so you probably missed many of these images and GIFs
Here are our 26 favourites.
This Mets fan was so excited about David Wright's introduction that he made sure the Yankees fans could hear his clap
And while many fans like to give Chris Berman a hard time, good for him for thinking of former colleague Robin Roberts on his SU2C sign.
