The 10 Best Home Printers On The Market

Whether you want to print your boarding pass, photographs, or important documents, having a functional at-home printer is a convenient time saver.

The experts over at FindTheBest compiled a list of the best home printers. To rank this list, they looked at expert reviews from various electronics websites.

10. Brother HL-2240 ($56)

If you’re looking for a basic, black and white laserjet printer to print out a lot of pages quickly, the Brother HL-2240 is a great (and cheap) option. Its abilities don’t extend far beyond basic printing, but it will print 24 pages per minute to get the job done.

9. HP LaserJet P3015dn ($750)

The HP LaserJet P3015dn is best for a home that needs very large amounts of printing done — think home office amounts. The speed of printing almost doubles that of the Brother HL-2240 at 42 pages per minute, and its trays can hold a total of 600 pages for maximum printing without having to refill often.

8. HP Photosmart 7510 ($329)

The HP Photosmart 7510 is a laserjet with fast colour printing abilities. It accomplishes all of the basics with its scanning, copying, and printing of high quality photos.

7. LEXMARK E462DTN ($690)

For a reliable and lasting printer that will likely more than fulfil any household’s needs, the LEXMARK E452DTN is a pricey yet competent device. The model has a maximum monthly duty of 80,000 pages, and accepts all kinds of media types and sizes like envelopes, transparencies, folios, and more.

6. Ricoh Aficio SP C240SF ($499)

The Ricoh Aficio SP C240SF is an all-in-one printer with scanning, copying, faxing, and photo printing capabilities. Its print speed for colour and black and white pages is slower than average, at roughly 16 pages per minute, but its large tray can hold 751 pages.

5. Epson Stylus NX515 ($380)

For families who like to fill the photo albums, the Epson Stylis NX515 offers impressive image quality. The printer has WiFi, ethernet, card, and USB slots so that you can upload photos with ease. It also comes with built-in editing tools, like red eye correction.

4. HP Officejet 6500A Plus e-All-in-One ($759)

Print vibrant, borderless colour photos and posters with standout text with the HP Officejet 6500A. Its features include smart phone photo printing, colour faxing, and above average speed printing for both black and white and colour.

3. Canon Pixma MX340 Wireless Office ($300)

With the Canon Pixma Mx340, you can print wirelessly from multiple devices throughout your home, including photos from iPhone and iPod touches. The fax aspect of the printer is also notably quick.

2. HP Officejet Pro 276dw MFP ($335)

The HP Officejet Pro 276dw Multi Function Printer is ideal if you’re looking for an all-in-one, high quality device that can copy, fax, scan, and print. Its sheet capacity and speed are both lower than average, but it offers very low cost per page printing.

1. HP Officejet Pro X551dw ($600)

This wireless colour photo printer scored the highest on FindTheBest. The HP Officejet Pro X551dw is energy and cost efficient; speedy, with a rate of 42 pages per minute; and compatible with various types of paper and envelopes.

