I run a successful vintage shop. Here are 10 of the best pieces of home decor to buy at a thrift store.

Granny-square afghans are often worth way more than what I pay for them.

These vintage blankets are a staple in any retro-inspired living room

They can really transport you back to the 1960s and 1970s — plus they’re pretty affordable. I’ve paid as little as $US3 ($AU4) for these afghan blankets when thrifting.

On Etsy and similar platforms, these typically sell for upwards of $US50 ($AU68).