I run a successful vintage shop. Here are 10 of the best pieces of home decor to buy at a thrift store.

They can really transport you back to the 1960s and 1970s — plus they’re pretty affordable. I’ve paid as little as $US3 ($AU4) for these afghan blankets when thrifting.
On Etsy and similar platforms, these typically sell for upwards of $US50 ($AU68).
Mugs with a “no-spill” shape are making a comeback.
These old-school-looking mugs are making a comeback.
If you are reselling items, it’s also a good idea to have items of varying price points in your shop. Although these may be some of your cheapest items for sale, if you only pay $US2 ($AU3) at the thrift and charge $US14 ($AU19), that’s plenty of profit.
Woven and wicker trays are really versatile.
These were most likely used to hold casserole dishes at one point, but what fun is using something only as it was intended?
These can now be adorable decor for a coffee table, a dresser top, or bed for an Instagram picture.
I have never paid more than $US3 ($AU4) for one of these at the thrift shop and they usually sell for upwards of $US23 ($AU31).
Burwood wall art is pretty durable.
When you see retro-looking plaques of butterflies, mushrooms, owls, flowers, and cacti, you’re most likely seeing Burwood.
Burwood Products Company, a wall-decor and clock manufacturer, reportedly stopped making decor around 1997. Many of its pieces feel a little kitschy and retro, and they often are still around today in good condition because they’re made from a durable plastic.
People love to repurpose tiny wicker furniture.
Once again, this is a popular vintage item that is now being repurposed for home decor.
Many of these were originally doll furniture, but they can now serve as an adorable stands for plants. Even better, these typically come in sets so you can buy multiples at a time.
Alabaster anything is worth picking up.
I cannot get enough alabaster whether it’s bookends, paperweights, vases, ashtrays, candle holders, etc.