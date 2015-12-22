9 hot toys every kid wants this year

Amazon / Samantha Lee The force is strong with this one.

Whether you have a niece, nephew, or your own children to buy gifts for this holiday season, we’re here to make your shopping a bit easier.

We’ve put together a collection of 9 toys that kids are clamoring for this year, pulling from lists compiled by Toys R Us, Target, and Amazon to make our picks.

From the ultimate Batmobile to an artistic gel-based 3D printer for kids, these crowd-pleasers will help the little ones in your family start off the new year in a fun-filled way.

Kids can now build their very own robot. Amazon For ages: 8-13 The Meccano Meccanoid G15KS Personal Robot is a four-foot robot that can be taught how to dance and tell jokes. Using Learned Intelligent Movement (LIM) technology, it can learn how to move by either watching you or by being manipulated. It's good for both a family bonding activity and a solo project for the ambitious engineer in your family. Price: $299.99 LEGOs will never go out of style. Amazon For ages: 8-12 With so many great bits to choose from, including a submarine, scuba scooter, collapsible shipwreck, and incredibly detailed marine figurines, children can use their imagination to explore the deep sea. This set is loaded with the latest in high-tech toy diving equipment, like a remote-control submarine and a winch system that can lower it into the water. Price: $121.37 This singing and talking bird can interact with kids. Amazon For ages: 5 and up Little Live Pets Clever Keet responds to voices and enjoys learning new words. Kids can play their favourite music and watch it dance, or take it on the go using the toy perch. It can even ride in its very own cart. The kit comes with one Clever Keet bird, a playground, and an instruction booklet. Price: $44.99 This play set will keep them entertained for hours on end. Toys R Us For ages: 3-4 The Tracy Island Playset is the ultimate in Thunderbirds action. The toy is built with smart tech sounds and launch features that help kids to explore all of the action for themselves. Price: $149.99 For a realistic racing game your kids will love, go for this starter set. Amazon For ages: 8 and up The Slotless Racetrack System from Real FX Racing includes two RC cars and handsets equipped with artificial intelligence. Kids can switch the second car into AI mode for single-player races, or challenge one another in the no-slots and no-lanes track. Price: $149.99 The force is strong with this one. Amazon For ages: 8 and up Snap together the legs and projector piece of this R2-D2 model, and watch it come to life. The toy has three different interactive modes: companion mode responds to commands like 'play message' or 'light beam,' game mode allows it to dance or play light tag, and the final mode allows it to follow pointed directions. Price: $668 Make it easy for them to create their own 3D designs. Amazon For ages: 5-15 With this 3D Maker kit, they can simply trace the design of what they'd like to make with a bit of 'magic' gel. They then place the template into the studio and let the gel solidify into their very own 3D design. It's a perfect gift for the artist in your family. Price: $52.25 Any kid can be Batman with this licensed Batmobile. Amazon For ages: 1-6 The toy car features music from the 'Batman' films, a horn, an authentic Batman decal, and the ability to go forward and in reverse. It's battery-powered and comes with a remote control so that parents can take charge of the car when necessary. Price: $219 This popular toy is both fun and educational. Amazon For ages: 8-12 This hands-on kit from SmartLab Toys comes with a 12-inch plastic human body model with removable vital organs and representative skeletal, vascular, and muscular systems to give kids the chance to explore how the human body works. There's also a 32-page illustrated book that takes kids through the processes of the body. Price: $21.99

