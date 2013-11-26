9 Hot Toys That Every Kid Wants This Year

Screengrab from RazorScooterUSA YouTube Channel The Crazy Cart from Razor Scooter is a top toy this year

You may not have a kid yet, but that doesn’t mean you’re not in the market for a kids’ toy this holiday season.

We checked dozens of retailers’ top toys lists, talked to a toy expert and did our own digging to select nine of the hottest toys.

Any item on this list is sure to help you knock the socks off your niece, nephew, godchild, or any other kid you may be want to spoil this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.