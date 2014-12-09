The Best Places In The World To See Holiday Lights, According To Pinterest

Madeline Stone
Zilker park lightsPinterest

Now that the holiday season is underway, you may have noticed lights and decorations going up around your neighbourhood.

But if you’d like to experience the best of the best, Pinterest has come up with a list of the most over-the-top light displays around.

From a Brooklyn neighbourhood to a Belgian market, these lights are sure to put any visitor in the holiday spirit.

'Zoo Lights' at the Houston Zoo features a glittering display of more than 200 million individual lights. There's a lit-up African forest and a snow globe you can walk inside.

Source: Pinterest

In Brussels, Belgium, there's a massive Christmas festival in the town square, complete with a Ferris wheel, ice rink, and markets.

Source: Pinterest

Homes in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn have some of the most impressive light displays you'll see anywhere.

Source: Pinterest

Austin's Zilker Park becomes the beautiful 'Trail of Lights' every December.

Source: Pinterest

At Honour Heights Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma, you can enjoy 120 acres of decorated trees and bushes.

Source: Pinterest

Located just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, James Island hosts a festival of lights with more than 700 displays and two million lights.

Source: Pinterest

Guam's largest shopping mall puts up a 35-foot Christmas tree and 40,000 lights that blink along with the holiday tunes.

Source: Pinterest

The Atlanta Botanical Garden creates a massive display inspired by flowers.

Source: Pinterest

In Clifton, Ohio, residents cover their town's historic mill with twinkling lights.

Source: Pinterest

Madrid's Palacio de Cibeles becomes a winter wonderland, complete with colourful lights and a Nativity scene.

Source: Pinterest

Silver Dollar City, a theme park in Branson, Missouri, builds a five-story Christmas tree with plenty of special effects.

Source: Pinterest

Downtown St. Augustine, Florida becomes bright during the city's annual 'Night of Lights' celebration.

Source: Pinterest

Harbour City, an enormous in Hong Kong, spares no expense in decorating for Christmas.

Source: Pinterest

Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark becomes an adorable 20-acre village during the holiday season.

Source: Pinterest

Now see some other photogenic places.

The 10 Most Popular Places To Instagram This Year »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.