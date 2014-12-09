The Best Places In The World To See Holiday Lights, According To Pinterest

Now that the holiday season is underway, you may have noticed lights and decorations going up around your neighbourhood.

But if you’d like to experience the best of the best, Pinterest has come up with a list of the most over-the-top light displays around.

From a Brooklyn neighbourhood to a Belgian market, these lights are sure to put any visitor in the holiday spirit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.