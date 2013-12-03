14 Great Holiday Gift Ideas For Every Kind Of Mum

The holiday season is upon us, but don’t freak out — there’s still time to get your mum something other than a card.
Whether it’s your mother, grandma, step-mum, wife, sister, or daughter, it’s nice to make all the mums in our lives feel special.
Here are our picks for the best holiday gifts for mums this season, from gifts that pamper to accessories for the tech-obsessed.
For the mum who loves to go running and exercise, the Pear Pro Training Intelligence System lets her keep track of her heart rate and calories burned on the go. It even has a personal trainer component that tells her how far she's gone.
If your mum uses an iPad to look up recipes, consider getting her a sleeve to protect her device from spillage like these disposable Chef Sleeves. The same brand also has stands and cutting boards that will prop up her device so she can read the recipe.
For the seasoned yogi or the mum who just wants to give it a try, this Breathe, Bind & Align package is perfect. It has all the yoga props your mum might need, from a cork block for balance to a wool blanket for her back.
For the mum always on the go, get her a cute charger that will keep her phone's battery lasting all day long. This colourful Jonathan Adler version is stylish and comes with a mobile charger and USB cable for convenient use.
If you've been searching for the perfect cheese set for your mum, look no further. When you swivel the top of the Circo Chopping Board, it becomes an entertaining set with a cheese knife, cheese shaver, fork-tipped knife, and spreader.
This 2-piece Lavender Aromatherapy set is crazy relaxing. It's made with linseed to keep the fuzzy eye mask and neck wrap warm or cold (depending on your preference). All mum needs is a microwave or freezer.
For the mum who loves to travel, buy her this Custom Map Pillow from Heather Jernegan. Choose a map or nautical chart of your mum's favourite getaway, and they'll stitch it onto a pillow so she'll always have it close by.
The Fresh Body Polish gently exfoliates, smells amazing, and lasts forever. It'll make mum feel like she has her own spa at home, and the sugar is sensitive enough for dry, winter skin.
To keep your mum's hands warm while she's using her electronic device, get her these smartphone leather gloves. They come in six different colours, and the leather has been specially-treated to work on all types of electronic screens.
These Cedar Cooking Planks will add more moisture and a cedar-smoked flavour to her meat when she's grilling. She can also dip them in beer, wine, or apple juice to pump up the flavour.
If your mum is always losing her phone, get her a fashionable wristlet where she can always find it. This Kate Spade option is not only affordable, but lets her text without taking the phone out from the case.
Who doesn't like DIY ice cream? This Williams-Sonoma model makes two quarts in a single batch in as little as 25 minutes. Everyone in the family will be asking to borrow this gift.
It can be tedious on the back to be out in the garden for extended periods of time. Don't let your mum suffer and get her this Picnic Time set that comes with a folding chair and a sturdy storage tote that carries all of her tools.
Get the mum in your life these Whammies candies that are a milk chocolate-covered pretzel, peanut nougat, and creamy salted caramel, all wrapped in chocolate. Both you and your gift will be a huge holiday hit.
