11 gifts the modern gentleman actually wants this year

The Zeppelin Wireless speaker is, quite simply, everything one should want in a speaker.
First off, it sounds good -- really good, especially for its size. For $1,000 (less than many more expensive speaker sets) you can fill up a decent-sized room with full, rich sound that certainly doesn't lack in depth.
It's completely wireless via both Bluetooth and Airplay, so you can control it from your phone if you have Apple Music or Spotify. It also includes play buttons on the back, as well as a 3.5-mm aux cord port.
In addition, its sculptural shape looks great on the shelf. That's a win-win.
Camel coats are no longer optional. If your guy doesn't have one, this versatile go-anywhere coat should be at the top of your potential gift list.
This one by Club Monaco blends a classic masculine silhouette with the typical soft brown colour. It's fully lined and made from a wool blend, but it's styled so it can be dressed up with a suit or dressed down with a sweater and chinos.
Snowe likely isn't a brand you've heard of. It hasn't made a name for itself with any super-elaborate designs or flashy branding. Instead, what it makes is simple, elegant, high-quality drinkware, among other things.
This whiskey set is classically simple, but the complexity lies within. The company mixes Italian heritage glass-making techniques with new technology, which makes this set ultra-clear and extremely durable.
It's the kind of item that doesn't announce itself, yet allows itself to be subtly appreciated by those with a discerning eye. We're sure you can think of at least one man in your life who matches that description.
Filson is likely a name that needs no introduction. Its bulletproof products speak for themselves, offering both longevity and style that is unmatched in the luggage and bags category.
Its zipper tote applies that quality to the every day. It's big enough to carry gym clothes, but small enough that it won't get in the way on the daily morning commute. The styling is both understated and ruggedly handsome.
The bag is made of waterproof twill cloth with a leather handle and accents. The brass zipper is rustproof. In short: this is a bag you can count on.
Outlier is a small performance brand that's not very far well-known outside of its New York City headquarters.
But here's why you should know Outlier: it's the future. Unlike a lot of 'future of clothing' startups, it's actually solving a problem a lot of guys have. Outlier uses unique fabric combinations to create pants that both allow full movement and look good. This is great for avid cyclists and other active people, or those who just like to be comfortable while still looking good.
Outlier's 60/30 chinos (named after the pants' fabric combination -- 64% cotton, 29% micro-denier nylon, and 7% elastane) are the perfect example of this. This means they may look like a regular pair of chinos, but they have properties like a four-way stretch, durability, breathability, quick-drying, and even the ability to 'self clean.'
Think of them like regular chino pants -- just upgraded.
Fresh. Clean. Minimal. Bright. The irony of sneakers is that the simpler they are, the more words can be used to describe them.
Common Projects nearly single-handedly kicked off the minimal white sneaker trend when it burst onto the scene in 2004. It was a simple idea: high-quality sneakers with high-quality materials, simply styled. And the idea caught on like wild fire.
That legacy doesn't come cheap, however, so these cost a bit more than your standard pair of sneakers. We'd say it's worth it.
Contrary to popular belief, giving socks as a present is not a cop out -- provided they're the right socks.
These, from the Japanese brand Anonymous Ism, are the right socks.
Coming in a variety of different colours, like this five-colour blend, the socks will instantly add personality and a conversation piece to even the most boring of outfits. Made in Japan, they're also just about the best quality you can find.
If you want a sweater that will keep you warm, look north. Specifically, look to Denmark.
S.N.S. Herning is a Danish family brand that has done all its knitting in the country since 1931. The Stark sweater, a unique button-up mock-neck cardigan, is the perfect infusion of its maritime-influenced take on luxury.
It's made of 92% virgin wool and is supremely cosy.
Let's get this out of the way first: a Nomos is not a Rolex.
That may be obvious to many, but you wear a watch made by Nomos Glashute for completely different reasons than you would wear a watch by its Swiss contemporaries. Relatively new to the scene (it was started in 1990 in Germany), the company gained a devoted following for its interesting in-house movements and minimal Bauhaus-inspired designs.
This example is the 'Metro Neomatik,' a minimally designed, in-house automatic watch with a 35-mm case, paired with a sleek black shell cordovan strap.
The Metro was the first Nomos watch to include the brand's unique swing system, which ensures time is kept as closely to perfect as possible. The kicker: the watch is only 8 mm. thick.
New for 2016 is its 'Nachtblau' collection, which has a handsome deep blue face underneath its curved sapphire crystal glass.
Leather jackets aren't all patches and asymmetrical zippers. Indeed, there's a wide range of designs for every kind of guy.
For the modern gentleman, we think a racer, like this band-collared cowhide leather jacket, is the perfect blend of edgy and sophisticated. It's made in the US by Schott, which most consider the authority on leather jackets. The family-owned-and-managed company even invented the motorcycle jacket in 1913.
The thick leather is both warm and tough, taking on a unique patina as it ages and wears.
Schott Waxed Natural Pebbled Cowhide Café Leather Jacket ($1,075)
Quality bags tend to be expensive, and for a bag he's not going to use every day, there's a balance to be struck.
Everlane's minimal take on the travel duffel is the perfect intersection of reasonable price and high quality. It includes all the features you'd expect a duffle to have: ample space, shoulder straps, an interior pocket, and an exterior side pocket.
It's also really handsome, and will draw more than a few compliments while he's standing in line to buy tickets for the Long Island Railroad.
