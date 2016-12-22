26 last-minute gifts your dad actually wants this holiday season

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Shopping for Dad can be frustrating. When it comes to gifting, your conversation probably goes something like this: “Dad, what do you want for Christmas?” “I don’t know. You don’t have to get me anything.”
If you’re drawing a blank on what to buy the father figure in you life this holiday season, we found 26 presents to help inspire you. They run the gamut, from premium Bluetooth headphones to fine bottles of bourbon, from old-school turntables to sports jerseys. Scroll through and see if anything catches your eye.
Wallets are one of those items that get a lot of wear and not a lot of care in return. There's a good chance Dad's is coming apart at its seams or bulging uncomfortably from his back pocket. Or, maybe it's in some other sad state of affairs.
If that's the case, the note sleeve wallet from Bellroy will be a welcome improvement to whatever his back pocket currently holds.
A great gift for Dads who like DIY projects. Through a simple process, he can cut his favourite beer and wine bottles in half and turn them into unique drinking glasses, vases, or even candles.
Kinkajou Bottle Cutter, $68.91
In-ear, on-ear, over-ear, noise-cancelling, exercise-focused, Bluetooth
-- there's no shortage of great headphones to shop right now. If Dad could use a Bluetooth pair to go with his new iPhone 7, Bang & Olufsen's headphones are about as premium as you can go. They will be a real treat.
For something more affordable, this Sony pair is one of the best you can buy for under $140.
B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen H8 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, 640.99
If Dad enjoyed 'The Martian,' pick him up a copy of Sylvain Neuvel's debut, 'Sleeping Giants.' It's a fun, fast-paced novel about man's hopes for the future.
Alternatively, if Dad's been looking to make the switch to an e-reader, you can buy him a Kindle Paperwhite and a couple of titles to get him started.
The more you're willing to spend on a watch, the more impressive it will be. That's just common sense. If you have some cash to burn, but not a ton, MVMT's timepieces look great on a wrist.
The Arccos Golf Tracking System is one of the few fusions of golf and technology that can give genuine insights for your game. It's a set of 14 light and tiny sensors that twist individually into the top of your clubs. You link each one to your phone (or Apple Watch) over Bluetooth 4.0, make sure phone's GPS is on, then play your round.
If Dad's a serious golfer or an enthusiast looking to knock a few strokes off his handicap, this is an easy way for him to see where there's room for improvement.
Arccos Golf Performance Tracking System, $275.68
A no-brainer for die-hard sports fans. You can get the jersey of his favourite player or customise one with his name on it.
Nike Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers Green Game Jersey, $137.83
Fill this classy cigar holder with a few of his favourite fresh cigars, and you'll have the 'Dad's Favourite Kid' title locked down.
Listening to vinyl records is popular again. If Dad's thinking of dusting off his collection and buying a new player, the Fluance RT80 is a simple and well-designed introduction to the turntable concept. I'm been using it for the past few months -- it sounds great and using it is as easy as plugging it in, popping in a record, and hitting start.
Fluance RT80 High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player, $275.68
Designed for a tailored fit, an elegant appearance, and undeniable comfort, Dad will want to wear Jack Erwin's driving loafers everywhere. They come in eight great colours, so you can choose whichever suits him best.
If he needs a cup of coffee to kick-start his day and loves
'Breaking Bad,' he'll find a lot to like in a cool pour-over coffee brewer.
Kaufmann Mercantile Brass & Walnut Pour-Over Coffee Brewer, $238.48
If Dad already has a coffee brewer he's happy with, though, consider getting him something to brew. Fresh coffee beans delivered to his doorstep every month is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
Three Thousand Thieves - a new Australian artisan coffee roaster delivered to you every month, starting at $75 for 3 months
There's an ever-so-slight learning curve in figuring out what Amazon Echo's Alexa virtual assistant can and can't do, but once that's passed, it can forecast the weather, read an audiobook, order a pizza, tell Dad jokes, or any number of things your father should find fascinating.
Not only an eye-catching addition to his home bar cart, this is seriously impressive bourbon -- with classic notes of rich caramel, black pepper, and smooth wheat.
There are certain things he could stand to devote more time to, and taking care of his skin is probably one of them. This isn't to say Dad needs to start spending half an hour shaving his stubble every morning, but he should at least know how to shave it the right way and with the right tools. The Art of Shaving's gift sets are good places to begin.
If you have some cash to burn, he'll undoubtedly appreciate this classy razor set.
The Art of Shaving Rose Gold Safety Razor Shaving Set, $206.77
Fooling around with a drone can be a lot of fun. If Dad's new to flying, start him off with an inexpensive quadcopter. The Blade Nano happens to be one of the more durable in its price range and easiest to pick up and fly.
The Duffel Pack, as you can probably guess by the name, is a hybrid duffel bag and backpack that can serve most any of Dad's needs. There's a thin slot for his computer or notebook, two exterior pockets for water bottles or small belongings, and even a separate compartment for his shoes for when he's hitting the gym or taking a weekend trip.
Somewhere on the spectrum between pajama pant and sweatpant, MeUndies' Lounge Pant is one of the most comfortable pieces of clothing he'll ever sleep in, and when he wakes up they're perfect for, well, lounging around.
For the Dad who's stylish from the ankle down, these socks from Nice Laundry will be a welcome addition to his wardrobe.
If Dad is looking to learn a little bit more about himself, 23andMe is here to help. We tried the genetic test service ourselves and were pleasantly impressed with the results we got from it.
It's a splurge, yes, but Apple's latest iPad Pro does an excellent job blending the productivity of a laptop with the portability of a smartphone. Dad won't be disappointed.
If he's been looking for a way to relieve his eyes from the everyday stress brought on by his workday in front of the computer, a pair of Felix Grey's computer glasses is a practical gift he'll actually use.
You can order Dad a pair of Felix Grey glasses for $130.96 here
There are very few things in this world more enjoyable than pizza. Whether Dad prefers plain, pepperoni, veggie, or supreme, this pizza oven can offer him a new way to make his ideal pie at home.
No closet -- not even Dad's -- is complete without a couple pairs of jeans.
Denim startup Mott & Bow lacks the name recognition of more established labels you've come to trust, but it has gained a following among men for its 'meticulously handcrafted' and 'ridiculously comfortable' designer-quality jeans. We're fans. And we bet Dad will be, too.
Keep Dad looking sharp this winter in Everlane's cashmere hoodie. Unlike a lot of other hoodies out there, Everlane's doesn't feel overly casual.
Netflix is great, but you can't watch everything on it. This gift will go over well if Dad's a movie buff.
'Universal Monsters: The Essential Collection' in Blu-ray, $39.82
