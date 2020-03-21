AllTrails Angels Landing Trail.

Hiking is a great way to get out in nature and experience its beauty.

Insider teamed up with AllTrails to determine the most scenic trails across the US.

Some take hikers past beautiful waterfalls or through epic rock formations, while others provide breathtaking views.

Whether it’s a light stroll around a lake or a day-long climb to an overlook, hiking is a great way to get outdoors and spend some time in nature.

While it’s important to practice social distancing right now, hiking is still possible as long as people are considerate of each other’s space. In addition, being out in nature offers plenty of mental and physical benefits, including lower levels of stress and reduced inflammation, and it also helps to fight depression and anxiety – all key during this particularly stressful time.

Insider teamed up with AllTrails, which has built the largest collection of hand-curated trail guides, to narrow down a list of the most scenic hike in every state across the US.

ALABAMA: Walls of Jericho Trail in Scottsboro

AllTrails Walls of Jericho Trail.

“What [an] amazing part of the Cumberland Plateau. Great hike in and a challenging hike out. All the falls were in full form and beautiful. Plenty of spring flowers,” wrote AllTrails user Scott Cavanaugh.

Learn more about the Walls of Jericho Trail here.

ALASKA: Flattop Mountain Trail in Anchorage

AllTrails Flattop Mountain Trail.

“Beautiful once you get to the top! Be prepared to climb! After what would be considered an easy to moderate trek, you will need to climb using your hands and feet to get to the top!” wrote AllTrails user Sam Wat.

Learn more about Flattop Mountain Trail here.

ARIZONA: Devils Bridge Trail in Sedona

AllTrails Devils Bridge Trail.

“Wonderful hike! We wet on a Tuesday late afternoon March 3rd and were able to find a parking spot at the main parking lot. We started the hike at 4 pm and got to the bridge around 5:30. There were only 5 other people there at the time and no wait to take pics. The bridge was in the shade but the landscape in the back was lit up and beautiful. The steep climb up to the top is not as bad as it would seem and all ages can do it,” wrote AllTrails user Jamie Dyer.

Learn more about Devils Bridge Trail here.

ARKANSAS: Whitaker Point Trail (Hawksbill Crag) in Pettigrew

AllTrails Whitaker Point Trail.

“I heard about this trail and was eager to check out [one of the state’s] most photographed points. I must say… it exceeded my expectations. The route to Whitaker Point was well-travelled and provided some of the most beautiful overlooks I’d seen in a while. The Hawksbill Crag overlook was majestic and the landscape seemed to blend into the sky with the rolling cliffs of the Ozark’s directing the whistling wind,” wrote AllTrails user Addison Evon.

Learn more about Whitaker Point Trail (Hawksbill Crag) here.

CALIFORNIA: Vernal and Nevada Falls via the Mist Trail in Yosemite National Park

AllTrails Vernal and Nevada Falls.

“Great trail and an amazing opportunity to enjoy the waterfalls and landscapes in Yosemite. Different levels is difficult for different peoples but always with fun and great spirit. Get ready for some missing parts and extra difficulties in some areas that could be slippery and just enjoy!!!” wrote AllTrails user Paulo Gil.

Learn more about Vernal and Nevada Falls via the Mist Trail here.

COLORADO: Emerald Lake Trail in Estes Park

AllTrails Emerald Lake Trail.

“Really great! My husband and I are mildly out of shape midwesterners, but we still made it to Emerald and back. We started on the trail about 8:30am which I recommend because after we were done there were NO spots left and the line to even get into the park was crazy. Shoe spikes definitely recommended. We did just fine without poles though they may have been helpful!”wrote AllTrails user Hannah Edmisten.

Learn more about Emerald Lake Trail here.

CONNECTICUT: Bear Mountain Trail in Salisbury

AllTrails Bear Mountain Trail.

“The trail was great, the people I met were friendly, and the weather was beautiful! What else is there to say,” wrote AllTrails Pro Peter Stred.

Learn more about Bear Mountain Trail here.

DELAWARE: Alapocas Woods Trail in Wilmington

AllTrails Alapocas Woods Trail.

“It was a beautiful day for a hike, and a beautiful place to hike. Very peaceful and relaxing. Going back again to explore more of the trails. The falls were beautiful,” wrote AllTrails user Sue Haury Grigley.

Learn more about Alapocas Woods Trail here.

WASHINGTON, DC: Theodore Roosevelt Island Outer Loop in Washington, District of Columbia

AllTrails Theodore Roosevelt Island Outer Loop.

“Busy but fun little easy trail – fun views of the Kennedy Centre!” wrote AllTrails user Tara Beth Townsend.

Learn more about Theodore Roosevelt Island Outer Loop here.

FLORIDA: Black Bear Wilderness Area Trail near Sanford

AllTrails Black Bear Wilderness Area Trail.

“I went here with my family and we all had so much fun! Be prepared to have to step over a lot of roots and have to take big steps up on some parts of the trail. Lots of beautiful scenery and a really great place to go for a long walk. It took my family roughly 3 hours, which was expected because the sign at the entrance said that it could take 3-5 hours. Really fun place to chat, go walking for a few hours, and take in some beautiful scenery,” wrote AllTrails user Savanna Burton.

Learn more about Black Bear Wilderness Area Trail here.

GEORGIA: Raven Cliff Falls Trail near Helen

AllTrails Raven Cliff Falls Trail.

“Great trail with plenty of waterfalls. The best one is at the end where the falls are between the cliffs,” wrote AllTrails user Joe Rez.

Read more about Raven Cliff Falls Trail here.

HAWAII: Diamond Head (Le’ahi) Summit Trail near Honolulu

AllTrails Diamond Head (Le’ahi) Summit Trail.

“Fun hike! The stairs were killer and I loved it!” wrote AllTrails user Donna Budlong.

Learn more about Diamond Head (Le’ahi) Summit Trail here.

IDAHO: Sawtooth Lake near Stanley

“Very fun trail. Did it during the summertime and camped at Sawtooth Lake on the far side. Difficult but manageable ascent for me, gorgeous views at the end. Really nice for a moderate overnighter. Not too many bugs,” wrote AllTrails user Rhetta Cypert.

Learn more about Sawtooth Lake Trail here.

ILLINOIS: Little Grand Canyon Trail near Pomona

AllTrails Little Grand Canyon Trail.

“Great hike. Climb down into canyon and out of canyon are moderate to difficult depending on weather etc….(slick when wet) otherwise hike is fairly easy. We did it with 5 kids all under the age of 11,” wrote AllTrails user Mike Rains.

Learn more about Little Grand Canyon Trail here.

INDIANA: Clifty Falls, Hoffman Falls, and Tunnel Falls in Madison

AllTrails Clifty Falls, Hoffman Falls, and Tunnel Falls.

“The trail is great for walking and running (in most places.) Various conditions, surfaces, and views make this an interesting and engaging walk. Stopping to explore and take pictures, easy to do in less than 3 hours. … Overall, very enjoyable and highly recommended. Oh, a walking stick would have been nice just to knock down the spider webs along some parts of the trail,” wrote AllTrails Pro Michael Browers.

Learn more about Clifty Falls, Hoffman Falls, and Tunnel Falls Trails here.

IOWA: Maquoketa Caves State Park near Maquoketa

AllTrails Maquoketa Caves State Park.

“The Caves are a beautiful, rugged and very fun place to hike and explore. Walkways and trails are very well maintained. It is neat to see the old CCC structures. This state park is truly an Iowa treasure!” wrote AllTrails user Lucinda Turnis.

Learn more about Maquoketa Caves State Park here.

KANSAS: Elk River Hiking Trail near Elk City

AllTrails Elk River Hiking Trail.

“One of the best hikes in Kansas!! Started at the East side trailhead and hiked to the 4 mile marker. Great views of the lake for the majority of the hike as well as awesome rock bluffs and a couple creek crossings. Saw a couple armadillo rustling around,” wrote AllTrails user Corissa Baker.

Learn more about Elk River Hiking Trail here.

KENTUCKY: Grey’s Arch Trail Loop in Slade

AllTrail Grey’s Arch Trail Loop.

“Probably my favourite trail in the area – beautiful arches and etching into the rocks from years of sediment – some of the prettiest texture in nature,” wrote AllTrails pro Ellen Diebold.

Learn more about Grey’s Arch Trail here.

LOUISIANA: Bogue Chitto State Park Gorge Run Trail in Franklinton

AllTrails Bogue Chitto State Park Gorge Run Trail.

“As far as Louisiana hiking trails goes, this one is a fun hike. Elevation changes, views of the river, and various terrain changes makes this an an exciting hike. Took my new dog out to test his hiking skills before we hit harder trails,” wrote AllTrails user Gretchen Goetz.

Learn more about Bogue Chitto State Park Gorge Run Trail here.

MAINE: The Beehive Loop Trail in Seal Harbour

AllTrails The Beehive Loop Trail.

“Easily the coolest trail I’ve ever been on,” wrote AllTrails user Kylee Wongrowski.

Learn more about the Beehive Loop Trail here.

MARYLAND: Annapolis Rock via the Appalachian Trail in Boonsboro

AllTrails Annapolis Rock via the Appalachian Trail.

“This trail was an excellent trail. Moderate rating is appropriate. The first mile is all elevation, essentially just climbing stairs so if that’s not something you think you’re able to do beware. The top is gorgeous,” wrote AllTrails user Katie Bridges.

Learn more about Annapolis Rock via the Appalachian Trail here.

MASSACHUSETTS: Great Blue Hill via the Skyline Trail in Milton

AllTrails Great Blue Hill via the Skyline Trail.

“Loved this path! It was really steep at parts, so make sure you have good knees and plan on getting out of breath, but it’s a satisfying workout! I accidentally took the wrong path near the weather station and ended up going down to a road even though it was still blazed with the same colour, so keep checking your location to ensure you’re on the loop portion of this trail!” wrote AllTrails user Robert Couture.

Learn more about Great Blue Hill via the Skyline Trail here.

MICHIGAN: Mosquito Falls and Chapel Falls via the Chapel Loop in Shingleton

AllTrails Mosquito Falls and Chapel Falls via the Chapel Loop.

“Absolutely stunning hike. Would definitely recommend doing the entire 10 mile loop as you get to see the entire shoreline. It is very muddy in certain areas so make sure to bring a good pair of waterproof boots. If you do the full 10, I’d also recommend downloading the map before the hike as there are many offshoot paths,” wrote AllTrails user Jeffrey Cody Wollenziehn.

Learn more about Mosquito Falls and Chapel Falls via the Chapel Loop here.

MINNESOTA: Fifth Falls and Superior Hiking Trail Loop in Two Harbours

AllTrails Fifth Falls and Superior Hiking Trail Loop.

“We hiked this in August and it was fantastic. Great waterfall views and great trails. Great if you want to take your furry friend with as well. Plenty of places to be able to take your dog into the water. Really awesome hike,” wrote AllTrails user Kelsey Kaitlyn.

Learn more about Fifth Falls and Superior Hiking Trail Loop here.

MISSISSIPPI: Clark Creek Primitive Trail in Woodville

AllTrails Clark Creek Primitive Trail.

“I think the trail was awesome. It had good views and the waterfalls were flowing … If you go just know your feet are going to get wet. The trail is not marked as well as it should be but overall it was a great hike. I will definitely be going back,” wrote AllTrails user Ray Edwards.

Learn more about Clark Creek Primitive Trail here.

MISSOURI: River Scene Trail Loop in Ballwin

AllTrails River Scene Trail Loop.

“The weather was so nice yesterday and the hike was refreshing. So many doggos hiking is a bonus benefit for the eyes apart from nature!” wrote AllTrails user Sreenidhi Narayanan.

Learn more about River Scene Trail Loop here.

MONTANA: Grinnell Glacier Trail in Babb

AllTrails Grinnell Glacier Trail.

“This was definitely a challenging hike. The views are amazing, making a great payoff for the hard work getting up the trail. Block out some time to linger at the top and explore the rock formations. It was crowded when we were there, so plan to get there early!” wrote AllTrails user Joe Carlson.

Learn more about Grinnell Glacier Trail here.

NEBRASKA: Platte River State Park Trail Loop in South Bend

AllTrails Platte River State Park Trail Loop.

“Miles of trails. Will need to return a few times to get to them all. Best of Nebraska so far. Lots of steep inclines and no washouts,” wrote AllTrails pro Dan Golden.

Learn more about Platte River State Park Trail Loop here.

NEVADA: Calico Tanks Trail near Las Vegas

AllTrails Calico Tanks Trail.

“If you don’t have a ton of time but still want to hike in the Red Rocks, this is the trail for you. It’s fairly short with great scenery and an awesome view of the city at the very top,”wrote AllTrails user Michael Walters.

Learn more about Calico Tanks Trail here.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Mount Lafayette and Franconia Ridge Trail Loop near Lincoln

AllTrails Franconia Ridge Trail Loop.

“Did it in 5.5 hours. The snow was packed down, no need for snow shoes. Aggressive micro spikes or better yet, crampons (what I used) are a must. The views along Franconia Ridge are amazing. Once atop the ridge it’s easier going. I hit Little Haystack first and then Lincoln and Lafayette last. If you can get yourself up in time for sunset, it takes about 2.5 hours from the parking lot to Little Haystack. Plan on getting to the top 30 minutes prior to sunrise for the best show… WOW!” wrote AllTrails user Nathan Snyder.

Learn more about Mount Lafayette and Franconia Ridge Trail Loop here.

NEW JERSEY: Mount Tammany: Red Dot and Blue Dot Loop Trail near Knowlton

AllTrails Red Dot and Blue Dot Loop Trail.

“We went on a beautiful day! The hike itself was a bit challenging going counter clockwise. The views were amazing and well worth the hike! I would suggest sturdy shoes for the inclines this hike offers. Overall, this was a beautiful hike I would suggest to anyone looking for views!” wrote AllTrails user Alondra Lara.

Learn more about Mount Tammany: Red Dot and Blue Dot Loop Trail here.

NEW MEXICO: Tent Rocks Slot Canyon and Cave Loop near Cochiti Pueblo

AllTrails Tent Rocks Slot Canyon and Cave Loop.

“The slot canyon was nice and cool with a few spots of snow still in the deeply shaded parts. Besides that the trail was dry and not too crowded. The actual slot is a easy/moderate hike, once you get out of the slot it’s a series of switchbacks to the top for the views of the monument and surrounding area,” wrote AllTrails user Brent Waddoups.

Learn more about Tent Rocks Slot Canyon and Cave Loop here.

NEW YORK: Cascade Mountain and Porter Mountain via Cascade Mountain Trail near Lake Placid

AllTrails Cascade Mountain and Porter Mountain.

“Amazing trail! My sister (17), friend (22), and I (21) hiked Cascade and Porter Mountain … and it was a beautiful day. We used micro spikes the whole way, and they were definitely necessary. Took us five hours round trip, but we stopped, took our time, and missed the Porter Mountain trail on the way down. Definitely pay attention to that, but otherwise it was a great hike!” wrote AllTrails user Brady Smith.

Learn more about Cascade Mountain and Porter Mountain via Cascade Mountain Trail here.

NORTH CAROLINA: Looking Glass Rock Trail in Pisgah National Forest

AllTrails Pisgah National Forest.

“Awesome hike. Lots of roots and rocks so watch your step!” wrote AllTrails user Britney Fitzgerald.

Learn more about Looking Glass Rock Trail here.

NORTH DAKOTA: Caprock Coulee Loop near Watford City

AllTrails Caprock Coulee Loop.

“Great hike with amazing views. The trail is muddy, overgrown and torn up by hooves in numerous areas. The trail is well marked. The hike was 4.4 miles for me,” wrote AllTrails Pro Stewart Carnes.

Learn more about Caprock Coulee Loop here.

OHIO: Ledges Trail near Hudson

“Great trail! Very northwest Washington feel. Beautiful rock formations with a lot of nooks to explore just off the main trail. The main trail has a decent amount of roots and rocks but it adds character. The side trails are awesome,” wrote AllTrails user Thomas Lancaster.

Learn more about Ledges Trail here.

OKLAHOMA: Elk Mountain Trail near Indiahoma

AllTrails Elk Mountain Trail.

“Great conditions today. Hiked up with a dog and 10-year-old and both managed it with energy to spare. Pretty rocky path so I would recommend solid shoes with ankle support. This is a great hike to do and then tie in the Crab Eyes hike for after!” wrote AllTrails user Sarah Evans.

Learn more about Elk Mountain Trail here.

OREGON: Trail of Ten Falls near Silverton

AllTrails Trail of Ten Falls.

“Easy day hike with incredible scenery. All the waterfalls were epic, and we were surprised by how close you are able to get to most of them! Beautiful,” wrote AllTrails user Sarah Martens.

Learn more about Trail of Ten Falls here.

PENNSYLVANIA: Appalachian Trail, Pinnacle Trail, Valley Rim, and Pulpit Rock near Hamburg

AllTrails Appalachian Trail, Pinnacle Trail, Valley Rim, and Pulpit Rock.

“Great trail! The start begins with a spacious flat trail with quite a few other people. I did go on a Sunday around midday so it was to be expected. I took the pulpit trail and it became narrow and much more wooded. Before we reached pulpit rock it got extremely rocky which was a lot of fun. Beautiful view and very well taken care of and clean,” wrote AllTrails user Teresa Rosenberg.

Learn more about Appalachian Trail, Pinnacle Trail, Valley Rim, and Pulpit Rock here.

RHODE ISLAND: World War II Memorial Loop near Smithfield

AllTrails World War II Memorial Loop.

“This trail system is quite nice. … There is a good view at the end. Peaceful hike,” wrote AllTrails user Jacob Nathan.

Learn more about World War II Memorial Loop here.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Table Rock Trail near Pickens

AllTrails Table Rock Trail.

“One of the hardest trails I have hiked. Don’t be like me and think 3.6 miles isn’t hard here. Boy was I in for a treat. Beautiful view on top and well worth the hike!” wrote AllTrails user Thomas Rogers.

Learn more about Table Rock Trail here.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Black Elk Peak South Dakota Highpoint Trail near Custer

AllTrails Black Elk Peak South Dakota Highpoint Trail.

“The hike is stunning and beautiful. The trail is straightforward and well marked. I was the only person going up and was alone at the top. Coming back down, I did see several groups. It took me two hours up and 80 minutes back down,” wrote AllTrails pro Badri Radhakrishnan.

Learn more about Black Elk Peak South Dakota Highpoint Trail here.

TENNESSEE: Alum Cave Trail to Mount LeConte near Gatlinburg

AllTrails Alum Cave Trail to Mount LeConte.

“Beautiful, well maintained trail. Can be busy at times. Rivers, waterfalls, woods, hills, bluffs, caves – it has it all! Love hiking this trail!” wrote AllTrails pro Ray Perry.

Learn more about Alum Cave Trail to Mount LeConte here.

TEXAS: Guadalupe Peak Texas Highpoint Trail near Salt Flat

AllTrails Guadalupe Peak Texas Highpoint Trail.

“Great trail! Lots of switchbacks, beginning is hard but it levels out. Beautiful views every second of the hike. Took us about 4 hours total, not including a stop at the peak for lunch,” wrote AllTrails user Katharine Heinemann.

Learn more about Guadalupe Peak Texas Highpoint Trail here.

UTAH: Angels Landing Trail near Springdale

AllTrails Angels Landing Trail.

“Awesome trail but definitely a gut buster! Wouldn’t recommend for those who are afraid of heights but the effort is 100% worth it,” wrote AllTrails pro Ashley McQuown.

Learn more about Angels Landing Trail here.

VERMONT: Camel’s Hump Trail near Huntington

“Beautiful winter hike! I took the Monroe trail to the summit. Packed down snow the entire way. Microspikes and poles were helpful but not essential. Snowshoes weren’t necessary. Recommend!” wrote AllTrails user Christiana Strkysko.

Learn more about Camel’s Hump Trail here.

VIRGINIA: Old Rag Mountain Loop near Syria

AllTrails Old Rag Mountain Loop.

“My first hike in Shenandoah Valley. The view is breathtaking. Some of the parts seemed difficult but those are the most fun ones,” wrote AllTrails pro Kushal KC.

Learn more about Old Rag Mountain Loop here.

WASHINGTON: Rattlesnake Ledge Trail near North Bend

AllTrails Rattlesnake Ledge Trail.

“Amazing hike!!! Kid-friendly. I would suggest to get there early (6 am parking open) in the morning to see sunrise. The views are spectacular!” wrote AllTrails user Lena A.

Learn more about Rattlesnake Ledge Trail here.

WEST VIRGINIA: Maryland Heights Loop near Harpers Ferry

AllTrails Maryland Heights Loop.

“Amazing hike. … The overlook is fantastic!” wrote AllTrails user Michal Twardowski.

Learn more about Maryland Heights Loop here.

WISCONSIN: Devil’s Lake via West Bluff Trail near Baraboo

AllTrails Devil’s Lake via West Bluff Trail.

“The views on both the West Bluff and East Bluff trails were incredible,” wrote AllTrails user Sarah Niekamp.

Learn more about Devil’s Lake via West Bluff Trail here.

WYOMING: Cascade Canyon Trail near Moose

AllTrails Cascade Canyon Trail.

“Really enjoyed this trail. Did it in early June and saw a moose family when we were in the canyon and another bull moose by himself when we were about a mile or so from our car,” wrote AllTrails user Miranda S.

Learn more about Cascade Canyon Trail here.

