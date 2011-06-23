The 10 Best Public High Schools In America

Photo: Joe Shlabotnik via flickr

Once again charter and magnet schools in Texas hold the reigns as the top public high schools in the country.Newsweek released its ranking of the best public high schools in America, using a panel of experts and reaching out to more than 10,000 high schools in the country.



Newsweek asked schools to submit four-year graduation rate, percentage of 2010 graduated who immediately enrolled in college, various test scores, student to teacher ratio, and stats about advanced placement courses.

Other southern states and western states also claimed some of the best public schools in the nation.

