The 49 best high school movies ever made, according to critics

Paramount Pictures ‘Mean Girls.’

High school movies are one of the most popular genres ever created by Hollywood.

But which of them are the most critically-acclaimed?

Using Rotten Tomatoes, we have come up with a ranking of the 49 best high school movies ever.

The top three are “Say Anything…,” “Ladybird,” and “The Last Picture Show.”

Hollywood has always loved to tell stories about high school. And some have turned out to be defining works of a generation.

Whether it’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” in the 1970s, “The Breakfast Club” in the 1980s, “Clueless” in the 1990s, or “Mean Girls” in the early 2000s, movies about high school have always been there when we need them the most.

We decided to take a deep dive into Rotten Tomatoes to find out what the most critically-acclaimed high school movies of all time are through the use of its aggregation scores.

Here are the 49 best high school movies ever, according to critics:

Note: Titles with the same score are listed alphabetically.

49. “Grease” (1978)

Paramount Pictures Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in ‘Grease.’

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John play students who fall for each other over the summer. But when the school year stars and they both realise they are in the same school, can they continue to keep the flame going despite being in different cliques?

What a critic thinks: “The friskiness of the performers, the choreography by Patricia Birch and most of all Travolta’s phenomenal charm give it its value.” – Edward Guthmann, San Francisco Chronicle

48. “Better Off Dead” (1985)

Warner Bros. John Cusack and Diane Franklin in ‘Better Off Dead.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

John Cusack plays a high schooler who is having a tough time dealing with being dumped by his girlfriend. It leads to him going up against his rival in a skiing competition and falling in love with a French foreign exchange student named Monique.

What a critic thinks: “A unique, kooky gem.” –James Kendrick, Q Network Film Desk

47. “Pretty In Pink” (1986)

Paramount Pictures Molly Ringwald in ‘Pretty in Pink.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

One of John Hughes’ screenwriter masterworks, Molly Ringwald delivers a career-defining performance as a girl from the other side of the tracks who gets caught up with the privileged nice guy (played by Andrew McCarthy).

What a critic thinks: “To be able to give this kind of stuff new and sympathetic twists is a tribute to Hughes’ skill with narrative.” – Richard Rayner, Time Out

46. “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982)

Universal Pictures via YouTube Sean Penn in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Director Amy Heckerling teams with then 22-year-old Cameron Crowe as a screenwriter for this groundbreaking look at high school life. Judge Reinhold, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Sean Penn round out the cast who navigate a California high school in the 1970s.

What a critic thinks: “What plot there is garnishes itself with an array of such like-minded sensibilities that you’d be hard pushed to find much in the way of fault.” –Mark Dinning, Empire Magazine

45. “Brick” (2006)

Focus Features Joseph Gordon-Levitt in ‘Brick.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Rian Johnson’s feature debut stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a high schooler who navigates through all the different cliques to find out how his ex-girlfriend died. The fun part: The entire movie is made up like a hard-boiled detective movie.

What a critic thinks: “If John Hughes had directed The Maltese Falcon instead of John Huston, it might have looked an awful lot like this.” – Scott Foundas, L.A. Weekly

44. “Clueless” (1995)

Paramount Pictures (L-R) Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in ‘Clueless.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Over a decade after “Fast Times,” director Amy Heckerling makes another generation-defining high school movie about a popular girl (played by Alicia Silverstone) and her friends at a Beverly Hills high school.

What a critic thinks: “Silverstone is a winner. And so is the movie, which also functions as a lunatic update of Emma, the 1816 Jane Austen novel.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

43. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

CBS via Getty Images (L-R) Mia Sara, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Broderick star in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

John Hughes takes the directing reigns for this classic starring Matthew Broderick in the title role who skips school for the day and goes on a wild jaunt around Chicago.

What a critic thinks: “Broderick’s smooth, ever-confident patter gives ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ just the right air of breezy insouciance.” – Joe Leydon, The Moving Picture Show

42. “Better Luck Tomorrow” (2002)

Paramount Justin Lin’s ‘Better Luck Tomorrow.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

A group of over-achieving Asian-American high schoolers decides to have some fun by taking up criminal activity in Justin Lin’s second-ever feature film.

What a critic thinks: “An absorbing look at a slice of society normally taken for granted, both in life and onscreen.” – Todd McCarthy, Variety

41. “Friday Night Lights” (2004)

Universal Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Friday Night Lights.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Billy Bob Thornton plays the head coach of one of the nation’s best high school football teams. But everyday life could get in the way of their ultimate goal of winning a state championship.

What a critic thinks: “Few films have shown so powerfully the slashing double edge of sports fever.” – David Ansen, Newsweek

40. “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” (2015)

Fox Searchlight/’Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ (L-R) RJ Cyler and Thomas Mann in ‘My and Earl and the Dying Girl.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

High schooler Greg (Thomas Mann) spends most of his days making parodies of classic movies with his friend Earl (RJ Cyler), until they befriend Rachel (Olivia Cooke).

What a critic thinks: “Somewhere along the way Earl eases up on the suburban-Wes Anderson whimsy and starts to find its heart, infusing the story’s self-conscious cleverness and trick-shot set pieces with something sweeter, sadder, and even a little bit profound.” – Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly

39. “Some Kind of Wonderful” (1987)

Paramount Pictures Eric Stoltz in ‘Some Kind of Wonderful.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Keith (Eric Stoltz) is finally going to get a chance with Amanda (Lea Thompson), the girl of his dreams. But Keith’s best friend, Watts (Mary Stuart Masterson), may be his true love.

What a critic thinks: “The film creates a perfect embodiment of every adolescent’s nightmare.” – Janet Maslin, New York Times

38. “My Bodyguard” (1980)

Fox Adam Baldwin in ‘My Bodyguard.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

When Clifford (Chris Makepeace) shows up at a new school and begins to get bullied, he gets the most feared kid in school (Adam Baldwin) to have his back.

What a critic thinks: “This movie is fun to watch because it touches memories that are shared by most of us, and because its young characters are recognisable individuals, and not simplified cartoon figures like so many movie teen-agers.” – Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

37. “21 Jump Street” (2012)

Sony Pictures (L-R) Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in ’21 Jump Street.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill play two cops who must go undercover at a high school to break up the dealer of a drug that’s killing kids.

What a critic thinks: “The late-eighties TV series is rebooted with jolts of sentiment, personal discovery, and wild comedy.” – Richard Brody, New Yorker

36. “Fame” (1980)

United Artists Alan Parker’s ‘Fame.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:84%

We follow the lives of a group of teens who attend a school for students gifted in the performing arts.

What a critic thinks: “The song and dance scenes are hard to beat in terms of sheer energy and atmosphere, but the dramatic storylines leave several loose ends.” – Anna Smith, Empire Magazine

35. “Mean Girls” (2004)

Paramount Pictures (L-R) Lacy Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried in ‘Mean Girls.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Lindsay Lohan plays Cady, the new girl at school who finds her way into the popular clique, “The Plastics.” But when she makes the mistake of going after the ex of the group’s leader (Rachel McAdams), things get out of control.

What a critic thinks: “This tart and often charming comedy is a version of the heart-of-darkness teen social comedy ‘Heathers’ for the tweener audience.” – Elvis Mitchell, New York Times

34. “Rocket Science” (2007)

HBO Films Reece Thompson and Anna Kendrick in ‘Rocket Science.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Hal (Reece Thompson) is an unpopular high school with a stutter. Fed up with being the outcast, he decides to change things by joining the debate team after being asked by Ginny (Anna Kendrick).

What a critic thinks: “‘Rocket Science’ brings the squirm-inducing comedy genre to new heights.” – Christian Toto, Washington Times

33. “Chronicle” (2012)

Fox via YouTube Dane DeHaan in ‘Chronicle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Three friends (Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Russell) suddenly possess superpowers. We follow them in a found-footage story of how they react to having them.

What a critic thinks: “Happily, and to my surprise, ‘Chronicle’ turns out to provide quite a bit of genre fun, and a touching little parable to boot.” – Noah Berlatsky, The Atlantic

32. “Easy A” (2010)

Screen Gems Emma Stone in ‘Easy A.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:85%

Emma Stone plays Olive, a clean-cut high school student who begins to act up after an untrue rumour about her begins to spread.

What a critic thinks: “The script shrewdly boosts its IQ by working in parallels to Nathaniel Hawthorne’s ‘The Scarlet Letter’ and piling on ’80s teen movie references.” –Cath Clarke, Guardian

31. “Sixteen Candles” (1984)

Paramount Pictures Molly Ringwald and Michael Schoeffling in ‘Sixteen Candles.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:85%

John Hughes is back, this time writing and directing a story surrounding Samantha (Molly Ringwald), who endures the worst sweet 16 birthday you could ever imagine.

What a critic thinks: “Sly humour and an appreciative ear for the demotic improv of teenage chat completes an attractive package.” – Derek Adams, Time Out

30. “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1986)

TriStar Pictures Nicolas Cage and Kathleen Turner in ‘Peggy Sue Got Married.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Peggy Sue (Kathleen Turner) is at her high school reunion when she faints and wakes to find herself back in high school.

What a critic thinks: “This prom-night balloon of a movie floats easily above other exercises in ’50s nostalgia. If you dare reach for it, it will land smartly in your heart.” –Richard Corliss, Time

29. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012)

John Bramley/Summit Entertainment) (L-R) Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, and Ezra Miller in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Charlie (Logan Lerman), a freshman suffering from depression, is navigated through high school by two seniors (played by Emma Watson and Ezra Miller).

What a critic thinks: “Regardless of the viewer’s proximity to his or her own high school experience, ‘Perks’ seems to get it right, precisely because it’s not about a specific time or place.” – John Anderson, Newsday

28. “Donnie Darko” (2001)

Pandora Cinema Richard Kelly’s ‘Donnie Darko.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:87%

In one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s early roles, he plays a high school student who narrowly escapes death and then is haunted by a deranged bunny that wants him to commit crimes.

What a critic thinks: “An engaging, time-tripping Holden Caulfield.” – Lou Lumenick, New York Post

27. River’s Edge” (1987)

Island Pictures Keanu Reeves and Ione Skye in ‘River’s Edge.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Based on a true story, we follow a group of friends who react to their friend murdering his girlfriend in a very puzzling way. The movie stars Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye, Crispin Glover, and Dennis Hopper.

What a critic thinks: “The triumph of this bleak, unsettling picture is that, no matter how grim it gets, it’s far too involving for you to turn away.” – Jay Boyar, Orlando Sentinel

26. “Superbad” (2007)

Sony Pictures (L-R) Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in ‘Superbad.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

We follow the day in the life of two seniors (played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera) as they plan out the perfect night to close out their high school careers.

What a critic thinks: “‘Superbad’ is a movie about partying and getting wasted and getting the girl, but as the night wears on, much wisdom is gained too, about self, friendship and the end of teenage innocence in all its wondrous, terrifying splendor.” – Scott Foundas, Village Voice

25. “The Breakfast Club” (1985)

Universal Pictures John Hughes’ ‘The Breakfast Club.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Some of the biggest young actors of the 1980s – Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall – star as high schoolers trying to get through a day of detention in this John Hughes essential.

What a critic thinks: “Hughes has a wonderful knack for communicating the feelings of teenagers, as well as an obvious rapport with his exceptional cast – who deserve top grades.” – Kathleen Carroll, New York Daily News

24. “Dope” (2015)

Sony Pictures via YouTube Rick Famuyiwa’s ‘Dope.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Malcolm (Shameik Moore) changes up his geeky life for a day when he joins his friend on a wild adventure around Los Angeles.

What a critic thinks: “With ‘Dope,’ writer/director Rick Famuyiwa has given the teen-movie genre a 21st-century upgrade.” – Chris McCoy, Memphis Flyer

23. “Hoosiers” (1986)

Orion Gene Hackman in ‘Hossiers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Gene Hackman plays a hard-edged high school basketball coach who is determined to have his new team play by his rules.

What a critic thinks: “Even though we’ve seen it all before, Hoosiers scores big by staying small.” – Rita Kempley, Washington Post

22. “Rushmore” (1998)

Buena Vista Pictures Jason Schwartzman in ‘Rushmore.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Jason Schwartzman stars as Max Fischer, a high schooler who is completely in love with one of his teachers. But things get even more complicated when a business owner (Bill Murray) also falls for her too.

What a critic thinks: “Schwartzman is cautious but stubbornly optimistic, while Murray is possessed by the mania of near-despair… They make the best and most disconcerting odd couple that American movies have produced in a long while.” –Anthony Land, New Yorker

21. “The Spectacular Now” (2013)

A24 Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller in ‘The Spectacular Now.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Miles Teller plays the hard-partying high schooler who changes his ways when he falls for the “nice girl” (Shailene Woodley).

What a critic thinks: “[A] nuanced and unsentimental coming-of-age film.” – Andrea Gronvall, Chicago Reader

20. “Carrie” (1976)

United Artists Sissy Spacek in ‘Carrie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Brian De Palma adapts this Stephen King book that follows unpopular girl Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) and what she does when she’s humiliated at prom.

What a critic thinks: “An exercise in high style that even the most unredeemably rational among moviegoers should find enormously enjoyable.” – Richard Schickel, Time

19. “Dazed and Confused” (1993)

Universal Richard Linklater’s ‘Dazed and Confused.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:92%

Director Richard Linklater follows a group of teens on the last day of school in 1976. It highlights the talents of soon-to-be stars like Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, and Jason London.

What a critic thinks: “‘Dazed and Confused’ is bursting with wonderfully drawn and completely credible characters.” – Patricia Bibby, Associated Press

18. “Election” (1999)

Paramount via YouTube Reese Witherspoon in ‘Election.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Reese Witherspoon plays an overachiever who is determined to become student body president, but in her way is a teacher (Matthew Broderick) going through a mid-life crisis.

What a critic thinks: “A dark, insidiously funny satire on the self-involved ways otherwise rational people can allow narrow personal agendas to lead them astray to the point of self-destruction.” – Derek Elley, Variety

17. “Ghost World” (2001)

United Artists (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Thora Birch in ‘Ghost World.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson play two friends who are planning to move in with each other after high school. But their lives go in different directions when they meet Seymour (Steve Buscemi).

What a critic thinks: “Most of ‘Ghost World’ is funny, but the laughs are inextricably tied to the painful alienation and self-loathing that comes with living on society’s fringes.” – Scott Tobias, AV Club

16. “Risky Business” (1983)

The Geffen Company Tom Cruise in ‘Risky Business.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Tom Cruise plays a Chicago teen looking for some fun when his parents are away. It turns out he gets a little bit too much fun when he meets Lana (Rebecca De Mornay).

What a critic thinks: “It’s funny because it deals with subjects that are so touchy, so fraught with emotional pain, that unless we laugh there’s hardly any way we can deal with them – especially if we are now, or ever were, a teenage boy.” – Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

15. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Holland as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

In the latest reboot of the iconic superhero, Tom Holland plays Peter Parker who suddenly possesses superpowers while also navigating high school life.

What a critic thinks: “A film that smuggles in a delightfully dorky high school saga under the banner of a too familiar superhero one.” – Alison Willmore, BuzzFeed News

14. “Heathers” (1988)

New World Pictures Winona Ryder and Christian Slater in ‘Heathers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Winona Ryder plays Veronica, a high schooler looking to ditch her good-girl image by destroying the cool girls’ clique with the help of J.D. (Christian Slater).

What a critic thinks: “‘Heathers’ really is odd, like a mix of something by Stephen King and Bret Easton Ellis.” –Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

13. “House Party” (1990)

New Line Cinema Reginald Hudlin’s ‘House Party.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Kid (Christopher Reid) and Play (Christopher Martin) have the biggest party of the year and it leads to lots of wild moments and iconic 1980s dance moves.

What a critic thinks: “An energetic and hilarious party film with charming stars, a killer soundtrack, and some great moments.” – Felix Vasquez Jr., Cinema Crazed

12. “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016)

STX Entertainment Hailee Steinfeld in ‘The Edge of Seventeen.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Nadine (Haliee Steinfeld) is already barely getting through high school life, and then her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) begins to date her older brother (Blake Jenner).

What a critic thinks: “That weird, messy puzzle of trauma and affection where our high school memories reside is what powers ‘The Edge of Seventeen.'” – Zach Schonfeld, Newsweek

11. “Juno” (2007)

Fox Searchlight Pictures Jason Reitman’s ‘Juno.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Ellen Page plays a high schooler who has to grow up quickly when she has an unplanned pregnancy. Screenwriter Diablo Cody would earn an Oscar win for her screenplay.

What a critic thinks: “The filmmaking team of Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody have taken the premise of a teen comedy and injected it with an anti-cliché serum.” –Lori Hoffman, Atlantic City Weekly

10. “Sing Street” (2016)

The Weinstein Company John Carney’s ‘Sing Street.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) escapes his troubles at home by starting a band to impress a girl he likes.

What a critic thinks: “A delightful coming-of-age tale that both celebrates young love and laments how quickly the fire of youth can be snuffed out.” – Rupert Hawksley, Daily Telegraph

9. “American Graffiti” (1973)

Universal via YouTube Harrison Ford in ‘American Graffiti.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

George Lucas’ breakout movie looks at a group of kids cruising around town one last time before going off to college (for some) and Vietnam (for others). The cast includes Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Cindy Williams, and Richard Dreyfuss.

What a critic thinks: “The movie is a comic poem which celebrates the past but also catalogues its textures with telling precision. ‘American Graffiti’ looks like no other movie, an achievement which is always the best measure of a truly gifted director.” Alan R. Howard, The Hollywood Reporter

8. “Back to the Future” (1985)

Universal Pictures (L-R) Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in ‘Back to the Future.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:96%

Michael J. Fox plays Marty, who accidentally goes back in time to 1955 and the only way to go back to his time in 1985 is to get his high school-aged parents (Crispin Glover and Lea Thompson) to fall in love with each other.

What a critic thinks: “The counter-Freudian drama is handled with easy wit and flair, like a Shakespearian disguise comedy, and it made a whopping star of Fox.” – Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

7. “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955)

Warner Bros. James Dean in ‘Rebel Without a Cause.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

James Dean plays the quintessential teen outcast who shows up at a new town making friends and enemies.

What a critic thinks: “An unmissable film, made with a delirious compassion.” – Dave Kehr, Chicago Reader

6. “Booksmart” (2019)

United Artists Releasing (L-R) Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in ‘Booksmart.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

On the eve of their high school graduation, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) set out to have one big night of partying to make up for a high school career where they only focused on their grades.

What a critic thinks: “The worst thing you can say about the brilliantly zany teen comedy ‘Booksmart’ is you only get an hour and 45 minutes with its quirky student body.” –Brian Truitt, USA Today

5. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018)

Netflix Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) love life goes from non-existent to over-the-top when her secret love letters become public.

What a critic thinks: “Thrills in part because most viewers are all too familiar with what it feels like to baldly deny feelings for another person even as they become patently obvious to everyone else.” – Hannah Giorgis, The Atlantic

4. “Hairspray” (1988)

New Line Cinema John Water’s ‘Hairspray.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Ricki Lake delivers a star-making performance as Tracy Turnblad, who looks to become famous by going on a local dance show. Directed by John Waters, the movie would live on for its focus on race in America.

What a critic thinks: “The shock Waters’s cinema offers, then, is not transcendent, but almost reflexive, implicating the viewer in the awkward complexities of his own humanity and forcing him to either celebrate it or run screaming away.” – Leo Goldsmith, Reverse Shot

3. “Say Anything…” (1989)

20th Century Fox John Cusack in ‘Say Anything….’

Rotten Tomatoes score:98%

John Cusack plays Lloyd, an underachiever who begins to date valedictorian Diane (Ione Skye) before she goes off to college. The scene of Lloyd raising his boombox to get Diane’s attention while playing the Peter Gabriel song “In Your Eyes” would become an iconic movie moment.

What a critic thinks: “A movie like this is possible because its maker believes in the young characters, and in doing the right thing, and in staying true to oneself.” –Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

2. “Lady Bird” (2017)

A24 Saoirse Ronan in ‘Lady Bird.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Greta Gerwig’s semi-autobiographical movie follows high schooler Christine McPherson (who wants to be called “Lady Bird”), played by Saoirse Ronan, as she navigates her senior year at a Catholic high school.

What a critic thinks: “If you pay the right kind of attention to ‘Lady Bird’ – absorbing its riffs and digressions as well as its melodies, its choral passages along with its solos and duets – you will almost certainly love it. It’s hard not to.” – A.O. Scott, New York Times

1. “The Last Picture Show” (1971)

Columbia Pictures Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges in ‘The Last Picture Show.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Peter Bogdanovich’s masterwork looks at a group of 1950s teens as they spend their days in a small North Texas town. The movie would launch the careers of Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges. And it would win two Oscars for Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman.

What a critic thinks: “It’s plain and uncondescending in its re-creation of what it means to be a high-school athlete, of what a country dance hall is like, of the necking in cars and movie houses, and of the desolation that follows high-school graduation.” – Pauline Kael, New Yorker

