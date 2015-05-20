The 10 best gifts for new high school graduates

Graduating from high school is one of life’s great milestones.
So why not show the new grad in your life how proud you are of them with a gift that tells them so? We rounded up the best gifts for this momentous occasion.
After four years of hard work (we hope), they deserve it.
The Kate Spade Cedar Street Marietta card case is perfect for any kind of card, whether that's business, credit, or student ID. It's slim and doesn't take up a lot of space, meaning it's perfect for when your grad goes out and doesn't want to be bogged down.
Price: $US68
A decent watch is the classic graduation gift, and the Helvetica No1 Light by Mondaine is a perfect just-starting-out watch for the recent high school graduate. Sleek and stylish, the Swiss-made watch comes in a variety of unisex designs and is water-resistant up to 30 meters.
Price: $US395
Even in the age of technology, there's no replacement for a good, old-fashioned hand-written note. Give your grad a great way to make a mark with a personalised set of note cards from Crane. The styles range from funky and fun to simple and professional.
It's also a great way to ensure you get a thank-you note for the gift!
Price: Varies by style
The best way to get around a college campus? Biking, of course. The XtremepowerUS bike will get the rider from point A to point B in no time flat, but it also folds up for convenient storage in those tiny closet-sized dorm rooms. It also comes equipped with a rear-wheel rack -- perfect for heavy textbooks.
Price: $US170
Graduation may mean the end of high school, but it doesn't have to mean the end of your friendships. This matching mug set comes with two mugs, each with the states of your choice, to remind both you and your BFF that you'll always be thinking about each other, even across state borders.
Price: $US30
The Container Store suits all your grad's storage needs, from desk accessories to closet organisation to creative storage solutions to fit any dorm room corner. The Container Store has locations all over the country, as well as an online store where your grad can shop for whatever they need.
Price: Any amount
With countless books, a laptop, and who knows what else, your grad will need something to tote it all in. Herschel Supply Co. is known mainly for its cool-coloured backpacks, but their lesser-known messenger bags are slimmer and great for laptops, and look fantastic while riding that fold-up bike.
Price: $US100
Your grad is probably counting down the days to their first day in college. Give them another reason to get excited with a hoodie in their school's name and colours. Fanatics manufactures apparel for dozens of different colleges and universities. Your grad will be ecstatic to proudly rep their future institute of higher ed.
Price: Around $US20 and up
Give your grad a way to document all they see and do with the 'Book of Firsts: College Life.' The book is organised into sections like 'first pad,' 'first year schedule,' 'social life,' 'sports,' and 'nommin'.' Full of fun illustrations and writing prompts, it's a keepsake your grad will cherish for years to come.
Price: $US17
A new dorm means a new start. Help your grad get off on the right foot with everything they need to make their dorm room home. DormCo doesn't forget a thing, and packages it all in a convenient, 44-piece set that includes laundry supplies, toiletries, a shower caddy, blankets and bedding (all in size twin-XL, of course), and more.
Price: $US169
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.