11 of the best high-protein foods for weight loss

- Eating a protein-rich diet can help you reach your weight-loss goals, according to dietitians.
- Salmon and shrimp can bulk up a meal, and black beans are great for plant-based diets.
- Opt for quinoa or whole-grain loaves over white bread, and try adding low-fat dairy to your diet.
“My favorite high-protein food for weight loss is peanut butter,” registered dietitian nutritionist Rebecca Stib told Insider. “Per a serving (which is typically 2 tablespoons), you’ll get about 8 grams of protein.”
They’re full of vitamins and minerals, and one egg contains about 6 grams of high-quality protein with all of the essential amino acids.
Although salmon is a fatty fish, she explained that eating the right kind of fat doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to gain weight.
The fish contains essential omega-3 fatty acids, which you have to get from your diet since the human body can’t produce them.
She told Insider that in addition to being high in protein, black beans are also high in fiber, so they can help relieve constipation and bloating — which could be attributed to some weight gain.
She said the first things that come to mind are lean meat, poultry, and fish. These are all great sources of complete protein with little carbs and fat.
Try incorporating whole-grain pasta or high-protein crackers into your diet, as these grains help keep you full without as many calories as processed white carbs.
She suggested opting for plain, low-fat, or fat-free milk, yogurt, or cheese.
You can also enjoy plain yogurt with fresh berries for some natural sweetness.
A cup of a lower-fat cottage cheese with 1% milk fat can even have around 28 grams of protein.
Although a serving of cottage cheese is fairly high in sodium, you can look for low-sodium or no-added-sodium brands.
A serving contains approximately 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of gut-friendly fiber.
Almonds, pistachios, and peanuts average around 6 grams of protein per 1-ounce (28.35g) serving with about 3 grams of gut-friendly fiber.
It’s also an excellent source of iodine, she added, which we need to support our thyroid health and manage our metabolism.
