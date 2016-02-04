The best high-paying job in every state

It pays to go into the medical field. According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2016 Best Jobs rankings — which determines the 100 best occupations in the country based on median salary, employment rate, growth, job prospects, stress level, and work-life balance — the two best occupations in America this year are orthodontist and dentist, with many other healthcare occupations ranking highly as well.

The healthcare sector is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. As highly skilled doctors meet increased demands from an ageing community of Baby Boomers, jobs for healthcare support workers will increase too.

Salaries for these jobs are among the highest in the country as well. U.S. News compiled data on which of the best jobs pays the most in each state. In all 50 states, a job in healthcare is the highest paying, and the jobs all command salaries of more than $150,000, according to national average salary data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Check out the map below to find out which of U.S. News’ 100 best jobs pays the most in your state.

