Impress Your Holiday Visitors By Showing Them These 13 Hidden Gems In New York City

The Empire State Building. The Statue Of Liberty. The Brooklyn Bridge. All great monuments, incredible experiences, and on the “must-see” list of every tourist who has ever set foot in New York City.Another thing about all these places: interesting the first time around, but not the fifth or sixth. And the crowds are mind-numbingly large. It gets to the point where you have to tell your out-of-town friends, “Yeah, here’s a guidebook. Good luck.”



And yet, New York’s five boroughs are brimming with so much culture, history and delicious gastronomy, you could spend years exploring it all.

With that in mind, we put together a list of awesome hidden gems that will satisfy both the tourist and the local, with 13 spots that only the coolest New Yorker could tell you about.

Next time, skip the lines and check out these hot spots that will make you the envy of even your long-time New Yorker friends.

