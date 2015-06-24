Yelp/Michael B. Bar Centrale is hidden inside a brownstone apartment.

Hidden bars have been popular in New York since the Prohibition era.

Today, drinking is legal, but New Yorkers still love these speakeasies for their vintage decor, secret entrances, and cocktails made with classic ingredients.

From Dutch Kills in Long Island City to Attaboy in the Lower East Side, here are 35 hidden bars in New York City.

An earlier version of this post was written by Megan Willet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.