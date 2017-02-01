These are officially the 20 best 'healthy' recipes on Pinterest

LONDON — On Tuesday, online photo sharing platform Pinterest revealed the finalists of its first Best of Pinterest UK Food Awards.

Entries for the awards, which aim to celebrate the best UK food from the 13 billion food ideas shared on the platform, were open to any Pinterest user in the UK.

The shortlists within 12 categories included recipes from chefs such as Nigella Lawson and Mary Berry, publications like British Vogue and Olive Magazine, and everyday cooks and food lovers.

The finalists were then selected from 500 nominations by a panel including Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens, Time Out UK’s Food and Drink Editor Tania Ballantine, and the BBC Food team.

The recipes were judged on three primary criteria — whether they passed the “drool” test (meaning the panel wanted to eat them), whether or not the recipes were exciting, and how easy they were to make at home.

We’ve rounded up the four finalists within the Best Healthy Recipe category below, as well as the shortlisted contenders. From healthy Nutella to creamy brownies, see the most beautiful — and surprisingly good for you — recipes below.

The final winners in each category will be announced on February 2 at an event in London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.