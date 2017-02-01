These are officially the 20 best 'healthy' recipes on Pinterest

Alison Millington
Grapefruit wholemeal doughnuts tall1Pinterest / Nicky’s Kitchen SanctuaryYou’d never guess these doughnuts are healthy.

LONDON — On Tuesday, online photo sharing platform Pinterest revealed the finalists of its first Best of Pinterest UK Food Awards.

Entries for the awards, which aim to celebrate the best UK food from the 13 billion food ideas shared on the platform, were open to any Pinterest user in the UK.

The shortlists within 12 categories included recipes from chefs such as Nigella Lawson and Mary Berry, publications like British Vogue and Olive Magazine, and everyday cooks and food lovers.

The finalists were then selected from 500 nominations by a panel including Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens, Time Out UK’s Food and Drink Editor Tania Ballantine, and the BBC Food team.

The recipes were judged on three primary criteria — whether they passed the “drool” test (meaning the panel wanted to eat them), whether or not the recipes were exciting, and how easy they were to make at home.

We’ve rounded up the four finalists within the Best Healthy Recipe category below, as well as the shortlisted contenders. From healthy Nutella to creamy brownies, see the most beautiful — and surprisingly good for you — recipes below.

The final winners in each category will be announced on February 2 at an event in London.

FINALIST: Chocolate & Goji Berry Bars

Pinterest / Fearne Cotton

Get the recipe here.

FINALIST: Super Lentil and Vegetable Soup

Pinterest / Tesco Real Food

Get the recipe here.

FINALIST: Spiralized Vegetable Noodle Bowls with Peanut Sauce

Pinterest / Hannah Hossack-Lodge / Domestic Gothess

Get the recipe here.

FINALIST: Spicy Beef Lettuce Wraps

Pinterest / Karen Burns-Booth / Lavender and Lovage

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Rose & Pistachio Raw Chocolate

Pinterest / Honestly Healthy

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Turmeric Masala Curry

Pinterest / Honestly Healthy

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Maple-Orange Roasted Chickpeas & Carrots

Pinterest / Coconut and Berries

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Quick Kale & Beetroot Salad

Pinterest / Hemsley + Hemsley / Vogue UK

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Mexican Cheese Twists

Pinterest / Charlotte's Lively Kitchen

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Healthy Kung Pao Chicken

Pinterest / Karen S Burns-Booth / Lavender and Lovage

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Nutritious Nutella

Pinterest / Deliciously Ella

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Baked Parmesan Polenta Fries

Pinterest / Dani / Food Recipes HQ

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Skinny Fries with Lemon Salt & Rosemary

Pinterest / Catherine Frawley / Borrowed Light

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Chocolate Dipped Satsumas

Pinterest / My Fussy Eater

Get the recipe here.

SHORLIST: Raw Raspberry Ruffle Bars

Pinterest / Rawberry Fields

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Chicken, Mango, and Chilli Salad

Pinterest / Nigella Lawson

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Roasted Courgette Salad with Lemon, Chilli, Basil, and Crispy Shallots

Pinterest / Bintu / Recipes from a Pantry

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: No Bake Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Pinterest / Wilde Orchard

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Raw Berry Cream Brownies

Pinterest / Coconut and Berries

Get the recipe here.

SHORTLIST: Healthier Grapefruit Breakfast Doughnuts

Pinterest / Nicky's Kitchen Sanctuary

Get the recipe here.

