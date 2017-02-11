15 healthy recipes from nutritionists on Pinterest that you can make right now

I love ogling delicious recipes on Pinterest just as much as the next person. But I’m not kidding myself: I’m aware that many of my most “om nom”-worthy finds — from sea salt caramel truffles to sriracha fried chicken — are no health kick.
With that in mind, I sought out some of Pinterest’s healthier fare. As it turns out, numerous registered dietitians (RDs) maintain a Pinterest page dedicated to many of their recipes. They feature everything from breakfast (cornbread waffles with spicy chicken, anyone?) to lunch, dinner, and snacks.
As the only health professionals qualified to assess, diagnose, and treat dietary and nutritional problems, RDs are dedicated to coming up with meal plans that are designed to nourish your body.
And their food photos are scrumptious. Take a look.
By registered dietitian Rachael Hartley, a South Carolina-based food and nutrition expert whose website, 'Avocado a Day Nutrition,' features recipes for everything from appetizers to desserts.
Get her risotto recipe here.
'Miso paste is one of my favourite pantry staples. It's a condiment made by fermenting soybeans to create a salty, savoury paste. It's also a great source of those beneficial probiotics that make your tummy happy,' writes Hartley.
Get the recipe here.
'This smoothie 'tastes like dessert but (shhhh….) it's actually good for you!' writes registered dietitian Kara Lydon on her website, 'Kara Lydon: The Foodie Dietitian.' 'Packed with antioxidants, protein, and fibre, this smoothie takes just a few minutes to make. Breakfast never tasted better.'
Get Lydon's recipe here.
'Feel free to use any (sustainable!) white fish you like in this recipe,' writes Hartley. 'I went full on Mediterranean and served this with braised kale over a bed of creamy, instant polenta. Just in time to celebrate Mediterranean Diet Month!'
'This burrito bowl was (obviously) inspired by the bowls at Chipotle. People always ask me what food I get when I'm on the road and if there's a Chipotle nearby, it's always a brown rice bowl, usually with their sofritas (tofu) or chicken. But it's such an easy dinner to make at home too,' writes Hartley.
Get the recipe here.
'For people who struggle to get enough vegetables on their plates, hummus can be a hero,' Lydon writes. 'Beans are considered part of both the vegetable and protein groups and the Dietary Guidelines recommend 1.5 cups of beans per week as part of a healthy diet.'
Get the recipe here.
'The unsweetened cocoa powder and cacao nibs add rich chocolate flavour and antioxidant compounds called flavanols, while frozen bananas sweeten and thicken it up, while also adding a healthy dose of potassium, making it perfect for a post-workout recovery breakfast,' write registered dietitians Stephanie Clarke and Willow Jarosh on their website, 'C&J Nutrition.'
Get C&J's recipe here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.