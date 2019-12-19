I asked my health journalist colleagues for their top gift ideas, and I've already added 2 to my Amazon cart

Skye Gould/Insider Our picks ran the gamut.

If you’re still stumped about what to get your loved ones for the holidays, consider a gift that helps your loved ones live healthier and happier.

Health isn’t just about counting calories or logging hours at the gym, and there are countless ways to remind someone you care about to put both their physical and mental health first in the coming year.

For ideas, I asked my colleagues at Insider at Business Insider who write, edit, and research health and healthcare trends which items they suggest or even have on their own wish lists.

Their answers included a social-justice book about self-pleasure and a toothbrush, but I’ll be adding the warming sheets masks and neck massager to my personal shopping list.

Here are all 10 recommendations and why.

First, one of my picks: If you’re stuck on your partner, I recommend this couples’ activity book from seasoned relationship experts John and Julie Gottman.

Amazon

Why I suggest it:

Whether you’re in a fairly new relationship or have been dating the same person forever like I have, this book offers insightful and actionable tips for improving your relationship and becoming a more compassionate and understanding partner.

The authors, psychologists John Gottman and Julie Schwartz Gottman, have researched relationships for over 40 years and this book, their newest, uses their findings to teach readers how to have difficult but necessary conversations about family, money, careers, and much more.



Buy it here.



My other top pick is this small-but-mighty travel alarm clock that can help your chronically tired friend get better shuteye.

Amazon

Why I suggest it:

If I bring my iPhone into bed with me, there’s a 100% chance I will scroll aimlessly for hours and not get the amount or quality of sleep I know I can and should. Toput an end to this self-induced madness, I bought myself this inexpensive battery-powered alarm clock and it’s been life-changing. I no longer need my phone as an alarm, so I keep it out of the bedroom, which makes for a more tranquil environment and helps me get to sleep sooner. It also makes for more peaceful mornings because I don’t immediately roll over in bed to check my Instagram feed or emails. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift for that person in your life who keeps saying they want to use their phone less, but can’t seem to get there.



Buy it here.





Gabby Landsverk, a reporter who covers nutrition and fitness, told me Vega Sport’s post-workout recovery supplement is the perfect gift for gym rats.

Vega Sport Landsverk prefers the Tropical flavour of the powder drink.

Why she suggests it:

“It’s my favourite post-workout when I’m hitting the gym or playing roller derby for more than an hour at a time. It’s convenient, mixes well, is very drinkable, and I feel noticeably less sore the next day.”



Buy it here.



Landsverk is also a fan of Level’s CBD muscle rub for sports injuries and everyday aches.

Level Select

Why she suggests it:

“It’s by far the most effective CBD lotion I’ve tried. It’s good for specific injuries, if you have a bruise or a sprain, but also just for everyday muscle soreness, fatigue, aches, and pains. I’ve recommended it to lots of friends and family.”



Buy it here.



A neck and shoulder massager is a cheaper and longer-term alternative to a massage at a spa, health editor Anna Miller told me. I’ve since added it to my own shopping list.

Amazon Miller’s Brookstone iteration is no longer in stock.

Why she suggests it:

“I got a version of this product in a family white elephant exchange about six years ago and, even though the nobs have since broken through the fabric, I carried it with me through many moves and continue to use it regularly.

“Don’t get me wrong: I love massages from humans, but that’s a one-time treat. An electric massager can be used nightly and hits all the right knots at your preferred pressure, whether you’re stiff from hunching at a desk, weightlifting, or both.

“Bonus: Knowing I have a massage waiting for me in bed makes hitting the sack early all the more appealing.”



Buy it here.



Get your friend who hates routine but loves to exercise this weightlifting workout app, which is executive editor Ariel Schwartz-approved.

Fitbod

Why she suggests it:

“I love lifting weights but am easily bored by routine. As a result, I’ve become obsessed with Fitbod, an AI-powered strength training app that generates fresh workout routines based on your goals, learns what weights you can handle, and gently pushes you to take on more and more.”



Buy it here.



Senior healthcare reporter Lydia Ramsey recommended giving the gift of pearly whites with this streamlined electric toothbrush from quip.

quip

Why she suggests it:

“The best health-related gift I got this year was the quip toothbrush. It’s been fun to use, and I would definitely recommend it as a gift for others – even if it’s a little unconventional.

“It’s something you might not necessarily expect to buy yourself when shopping for a replacement toothbrush, but it’s a good reminder of dental hygiene. It travels really well too because it’s AAA battery-powered.”

You can also sign up for automatic brush head and toothpaste refills so you never have to make a last-minute trip to the drugstore for a new toothbrush ever again.



Buy it here.



Canela López, a sex and relationships reporter, suggests Adrienne Marie Brown’s book, “Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good.”

Amazon

Why they suggest it:

“Anyone looking to improve their sexual and emotional relationships with themselves needs this book in their arsenal. Brown approaches social justice by emphasising self-pleasure as a form of resistance against structures of oppression, such as racism, sexism, and homophobia.

“While it may not show readers specific tricks for the bedroom, ‘Pleasure Activism’ is an important pleasure education book because it tells readers to centre their desires and self-care – which Brown frames as a radical act.

“If you know someone interested in social justice and in need of guidance when it comes to self-care, this would make a great addition under the tree.”



Buy it here.



Senior lifestyle reporter Rachel Hosie is a fan of a packable TRX kit for at-home workouts you can do in pajamas.

Amazon

Why she suggests it:

“If you know someone who wants to get fit, or who wants to get into resistance training in particular, but struggles to find time to go to the gym, an at-home TRX training kit is an excellent gift. You can do a full-body workout with just one piece of equipment that you simply hook over a door, and the best thing is you can do it in your PJs.”



Buy it here.



According to parenting editor Eleanor Goldberg, these soothing eye masks are the perfect gift for the sleep-deprived parent in your life, and it’s now on my must-buy list.

Amazon

Why she suggests it:

“When I was filming a television segment, a producer put these on my face pre-taping and they were so relaxing, I went home and bought them.”

When you open the disposable eye mask, it instantly begins to heat up to help relieve dry eyes, headaches, and under-eye puffiness.



Buy it here.



