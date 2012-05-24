10 iPhone Apps That'll Get You Buff

Photo: Ed Andrieski, AP
Summer is almost here, so in a last ditch effort to get your diet and fitness right for the season, we compiled this list of fitness apps to help keep you motivated.Remember that a majority of these apps use your iPhone’s GPS, which will drain the battery like crazy. Before you leave to tackle your fitness your routine, make sure you have enough juice.
Don't get scared off by the price, this app is worth it. It motivates you to run by simulating a zombie take over. Avoid the brain-eaters at all costs. Before you know it you've run three miles.
Check out this video of the app in action:
Price: $7.99
This wouldn't be a fitness app list without Nike+ GPS. The popular app helps you keep track of everything about your run and even includes motivational messages from Nike's top athletes. GPS tracking allows you to see your route and where you've been.
Facebook and Twitter are built in, and you can keep a record of runs and try to beat your last one.
Price: Free
Join a virtual running club and participate with runners all over the world. Schedule activities and runs to keep in touch with friends, or make new friends among those who enjoy running.
Price: Free
The personal training app shows you exactly how to get things done, the right way. Exercises are broken down into four elements described as P.A.S.E (Power, Agility, Strength, and Endurance).
Watch videos and build your own workouts. Additional exercises are $0.99, much cheaper than a real personal trainer with a similar effect.
Price: Free
Gym Hero is the perfect app for individuals who don't want to take a pen and paper with them into the gym. The app tracks helps you track your work out with notes, data export, workout history, and even includes a personal assistant. You can also share your progress with friends over social media.
The website even includes tutorial videos, check those out here.
Price: Free
This app offers a lot of features: a workout tracker, 280 exercises with animations, three different timers, the ability to back up your data for free, and so much more. The reviews are amazing and there's even a built-in music player for your enjoyment.
Price: $3.99
Use this app's amazing visuals to perform basic yoga positions or exercises that are for certain situations. It offers Yoga for Tight Hamstrings, Yoga For Less Stress, Strength Exercises, and much more. You are given the ability to choose music or listen to Deepak Chopra's teachings. Overall, this app is great for beginners and seasons practitioners alike.
Price: $1.99
Strengthen your core with this step-by-step app. With over 30 ab exercises and custom routines this ad-free app shows you instead of tells you. The videos are very detailed and shows your time and remaining exercises at the top of the screen.
Price: $0.99
This app uses GPS to track your runs and uses audio cues to alert you how far you've gone, how long it has taken, and more. The ability to create workouts is awesome and manual activity input is useful when you want to go against the grain. Also, check your logs on the runkeeper site and keep up that way.
Price: Free
