The 7 best headphones you can get this week for under $20

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a great pair of headphones.

We’ve found 7 great pairs that will be on sale for less than $US20 this week.

These headphones have incredible sound quality considering that they’re only $US20. The sound is clear and the bass is the real deal.

Plus, the ear-cups have a swivel function, which makes them easy to store.

Price: $US29.99 $US19.59 [35% off]



If you’re looking for something more stylish than your basic black headphones, check out the white version of the previous Sony pair.

They will be a cool standalone accessory.

Price: $US29.99 $US19.58 [35% off]

The best part about these headphones is that they’re super comfortable. You’ll barely feel them in your ears.

These are a great option for athletes who don’t need bulky headphones.

Price: $US19.99

“Very nice and comfortable. Crystal clear audio. It has built-in mic so it’s convenient to use it while walking, sitting, or driving,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US6.99

These headphones are the coolest looking in the bunch because of their sleek ear-cups.

“Loved it. The price is just right. … The sound quality is superb,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US16.99 $US14.99 [12% off]

If you’re looking for small

and stylish headphones, these Sony fashion EX ones are the best option.

They come in four beautiful colours: black, white, blue and violet.

“Have very nice sound quality and they are extremely comfortable,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US19.99 $US10.04 [50% off]

These large headphones have a surprisingly lightweight frame.

They can be compactly folded, which makes them convenient to travel with.

“The ear cushions cover my ears completely and when I use them, they cancel out a very good amount of background noise,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US19.99 $US17.00 [15% off]

[email protected]

NOW WATCH: What Happened When A Bunch Of Young Boys Were Told To Hit A Girl



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.