The 5 best headphones you can get this week for under $20

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a great pair of headphones.

We’ve found 7 great pairs that will be on sale for less than $US20 this week.

Check them out.

Sony extra bass smartphone headset with mic (black)

These headphones have incredible sound quality considering that they’re only $US20. The sound is clear and the bass is the real deal.

Plus, the ear-cups have a swivel function, which makes them easy to store.

Price: $US29.99 $US19.86 [34% off]



Sony extra bass smartphone headset with mic (white)

If you’re looking for something more stylish than your basic black headphones, check out the white version of the previous Sony pair.

They will be a cool standalone accessory.

Price: $US29.99 $US19.74 [34% off]

JLab Core Hi-Fi Noise Isolation earbuds

The best part about these headphones is that they’re super comfortable. You’ll barely feel them in your ears.

These are a great option for athletes who don’t need bulky headphones.

Price: $US19.99

AmazonBasics On-Ear Headphones

These headphones are the coolest looking in the bunch because of their sleek ear-cups.

“Loved it. The price is just right. … The sound quality is superb,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US14.99

AmazonBasics in-ear headphones

“Very nice and comfortable. Crystal clear audio. It has built-in mic so it’s convenient to use it while walking, sitting, or driving,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US6.99

