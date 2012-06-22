10 Super-Expensive Headphones That May Actually Be Worth Your Money

Price: $999

Sound: Reviewers unanimously said the HD 700 gives a 'fabulous listening experience,' as TechDigest put it. Sennheiser 'makes some of the best headphones in the world,' reported TrustedReviews. This pair will 'surely impress' true audiophiles, in part because the sound waves hit the ear from an angle, not straight on, says SlashGear.

Comfort: The pads are topped with 'extremely fine velour.' Air vents on the ear cups increase air flow, 'keeping your ears cool.'

Design: They have a 'space-age' or 'slightly Arthur C. Clarke looks,' don't they? The one drawback is that they're open back, which means they 'leak noise considerably.'

Verdict: Worth it. Your million-dollar ears can shill for these thousand-dollar headphones, as long as you don't care about everyone listening to Carly Rae Jepsen along with you.