Sorry, Apple: These Are The Best Headphones You Can Buy

Apple recently bought Beats, the maker of the pricey headphones and a streaming-music service, for $US3 billion.
The headphones have received pretty negative reviews, but it turns out that teens absolutely love them — likely for the status symbol rather than quality of sound.
A standard pair of Beats by Dre headphones sells for around $US300 or less, but there are plenty of other headphones out there — in that price range and even cheaper than $US300 — that are far superior.
Thanks to comparison shopping platform FindTheBest, we can provide you with a definitive ranking of the best headphones you can buy.
FindTheBest’s rating is based on an aggregate of reviews from CNET, PC Mag, TechCrunch, Wired, and Laptop Mag. FindTheBest also looked at technical aspects like sensitivity, frequency, and impedance (signal obstruction).
Name: Noontec Zoro HD
Price: $150
Sensitivity: 108 dB
Impedance: 32 ohm
What people are saying about them: Its CNET review said, 'While their build quality is nothing special, the Noontec Zoro HD headphones improve on the original Zoros, offering audiophile-grade sound in a $US100 pair of headphones.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Sennheiser HD 558
Price: $180
Sensitivity: 112 dB
Impedance: 50 ohm
What people are saying about them: Its PC Mag review said, 'The no-frills Sennheiser HD 558 is easily one of the best-sounding headphone pairs available in its under-$200 price range, but it isn't designed for easy use with mobile devices or computers.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Harman Kardon HARKAR-BT
Price: $200
Sensitivity: N/A
Impedance: N/A
What people are saying about them: Its CNET review said, 'While its design may not be for everyone, the Harman Kardon BT is one of the best-sounding Bluetooth headphones available.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: RHA MA 350
Price: $40
Sensitivity: 103 dB
Impedance: 16 ohM
What people are saying about them: 'These things kick arse for their cost,' one person wrote. 'They have a durable, textured cord which seems to be relatively unbreakable for every day use. I actually had an earbud randomly die in these one day, and their customer service sent me a new set with 2nd day shipping. HOW GREAT IS THAT!? Awesome brand, great earphones for the price.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Sony MDR7506
Price: $130
Sensitivity: 104 dB
Impedance: 63 ohm
What people are saying about them: 'In my opinion it is not a surprise that this phones are industry standard,' one person wrote. 'Great deal for all.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Grado SR60i
Price: $79
Sensitivity: 98 dB
Impedance: 32 ohm
What people are saying about them: 'I had no idea what to expect when I first was suggested to buy a pair of Grados,' one person wrote on Amazon. 'Even as their entry level headphones, they blew me away with my first listen. I use them everyday now, and they just keep getting better. I want so much to upgrade to their higher end ones eventually. I tried to find BAD reviews online, but these are pretty much heralded by everyone. Lives up to the hype, in my book.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Klipsch Image S4i
Price: $99
Sensitivity: 110 dB
Impedance: 18 ohm
What people are saying about them: Its CNET review says, 'The Klipsch Image S4i earphones offer up sound quality on par with and better than sets that cost many times as much, and they include compelling extras for iPhone and iPod users.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Grado SR80i
Price: $145
Sensitivity: 98 dB
Impedance: 32 ohm
What people are saying about them: Its CNET review said, 'The Grado SR80i headphones are a great budget pair that offer sparkling sound with tight bass and are best suited to home use.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: JAYS a-JAYS Two
Price: $50
Sensitivity: 96 dB
Impedance: 16 ohm
What people are saying about them: One person wrote, 'Very solid sound, particularly bass. Comes with 4 different ear sleeve sizes, plus splitter/adaptor. Tangle-free cords work surprisingly well! If I had to say something negative, it would be the thicker cords are a bit of nuisance when working out. Otherwise, no complaints: best pair under $US50 I've ever used.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: NuForce NE-600M/X
Price: $15
Sensitivity: 100 dB
Impedance: 32 ohm
What people are saying about them: Its Wired review said, 'Great sound for a low cost. The best-sounding value-priced earbud you can buy. (Yes, better than Monoprice's torture devices.) Light weight is perfect for runs or other sweaty shenanigans.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: JVC HAFX1X
Price: $18
Sensitivity: 104 dB
Impedance: 16 ohm
What people are saying about them: 'I've used these for almost two years now, and I've never had a problem with them,' one person wrote. 'Great sound, deep bass, and they fit comfortably in my ears. Would definitely recommend.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Sennheiser HD 25-1 II
Price: $200
Sensitivity: 120db
Impedance: 70 ohm
What people are saying about them: 'One reason why these are far superior than other headphones in the price range is its isolation,' one person wrote on Amazon. 'Although it is technically not a 'closed' system, it blocks out sound better than any closed headphones I've tried. Next time you're watching ESPN and look at what headphones the commentators are using, you'll quickly realise that these are EVERYWHERE. This is because of the superior isolation it provides, since commentators need to be able to block out the loud noise of the crowds & whatnot in the environment they are in.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Sennheiser IE 8
Price: $300
Sensitivity: 125 dB
Impedance: 16 ohm
What people are saying about them: 'This pair of in ears are amazing, they have a very punchy base that any baseheads would like,' one person wrote on Amazon. 'These also don't need much to drive it so amp and dad are not required. The highs and mid are precise. The soundstage just amazing, in the beginning you may not notice it but slowly as you use it more, you would notice the sound stage and be amazed by it. This headphone takes time to get used to but after some time this head phone soundstage can be more prominent. Worth the price.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Grado SR125i
Price: $US169
Sensitivity: 98 DB
Impedance: 32 OHM
What people are saying about them: 'Incredible sound. Incredible bass.
When I started to listen music I feel I'm just in the studio,' one person wrote.
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Name: Grado SR325is
Price: $295
Sensitivity: 98 DB
Impedance: 32 OHM
What people are saying about them: HiFi wrote, 'Best home on-ear headphones £150+, Awards 2011. For home use, these are stunning: open, detailed and full-bodied.'
Average sensitivity for headphones is 104 dB. Low-sensitivity headphones require more power to produce the same quality of sound as its high-sensitivity counterparts.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.