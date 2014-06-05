Sorry, Apple: These Are The Best Headphones You Can Buy

Getty Images Lil Wayne rocks a pair of Beats by Dre headphones

Apple recently bought Beats, the maker of the pricey headphones and a streaming-music service, for $US3 billion.

The headphones have received pretty negative reviews, but it turns out that teens absolutely love them — likely for the status symbol rather than quality of sound.

A standard pair of Beats by Dre headphones sells for around $US300 or less, but there are plenty of other headphones out there — in that price range and even cheaper than $US300 — that are far superior.

Thanks to comparison shopping platform FindTheBest, we can provide you with a definitive ranking of the best headphones you can buy.

FindTheBest’s rating is based on an aggregate of reviews from CNET, PC Mag, TechCrunch, Wired, and Laptop Mag. FindTheBest also looked at technical aspects like sensitivity, frequency, and impedance (signal obstruction).

