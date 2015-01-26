These Are The Best Headphones You Can Buy

It’s never a bad time for music. Whether you’re commuting to work, working out, or just trying to shut out the world, there’s a pair of headphones that’s right for you.
This collection is based on reviews from critics like Consumer Reports and CNET, as well as our own hands-on experience. We’ve provided two quality options for each category and preference, whether you want something over your ears, in your ears, or something with a resounding bass.
We’ve also considered headphones across various price points, as well as a couple of options for those audiophiles with money to blow.
Standout features:
- Collapsible design for space-saving portability and storage.
- Ear pieces can swivel 180° so you can listen with one ear.
- Comfortable padded ear cushions and adjustable padded headband.
- Deep, accurate bass and clear highs.
Runner-up: Bowers & Wilkins P7
Standout features:
- Three sizes of earbuds to optimise comfort and noise isolation.
- Clear, powerful bass thanks to a unique filter filled with microscopic steel balls.
- Cushioned loops fit securely around your ears.
Runner-up: Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones
Standout features:
- Active noise-cancelling technology cuts out the background noise.
- Connects wirelessly to Bluetooth devices like phones, laptops, or tablets.
- Includes a button that lets you hear your surroundings without needing to remove the headphones.
- Ear cup includes integrated volume and playlist controls.
Runner-up: Muzik headphones
Standout features:
- Simulates the feeling of a true concert experience with booming bass that reverberates through your body and never feels distorted.
- Dedicated Alpine app can automatically scan, analyse, and organise your music library. Also lets you program the bass and EQ of the headphones via Bluetooth.
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery with 10-hour capacity.
Runner-up: Beats Pro
Standout features:
- Includes a biometric built-in heart-rate monitor that works with most other health and fitness apps.
- Dedicated mobile app can display your heart rate, offer fitness tests and training management.
- Headphone controls let you handle music and calls directly.
- Resistant against drops, dirt, temperature and humidity.
Runner-up: SMS Audio BioSport Earbuds
Standout features:
- Proprietary noise-cancellation technology analyses and optimizes the audio signal before it reaches the listener's ears to eliminate as much noise as possible.
- Two different-sized bows can be easily swapped out for optimal comfort.
- USB-rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts 40 hours, but headphones will still operate even after the battery dies.
Runner-up: Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones
Standout features:
- Gesture-based controls for playback and volume right on the earcup.
- Ear cup also has programmable hot keys to save your favourite tracks to playlists or share music that's playing to your favourite social network.
- Works wirelessly thanks to Bluetooth, and it's rechargeable with USB.
Runner-up: Bragi Dash
Standout features:
- Silicon buds offer a secure fit.
- Includes an integrated mic in case you want to take calls or ask questions to personal assistants like Siri or Google Now.
- Playback controls built-in.
Runner-up: Amazon Premium Headphones
Standout features:
- Lightweight, ergonomic design.
- Incredibly accurate stereo sound with crisp acoustics thanks to a powerful magnet system.
- Closed design helps keep noise out.
Runner-up: Grado SR80e
Standout features:
- Incredibly realistic soundstage, from bass to mids to highs.
- 'Reference-grade audio,' which means you should use the audio from these headphones as a reference point for judging all other headphones.
- Cutting-edge industrial design that's hand-assembled in Germany using stainless steel and plush ear and headband padding.
Runner-up: Grado PS1000
