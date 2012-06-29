See The Gripping Obamacare Headlines As History Unfolded

Alex Mikoulianitch
fox news frontpage obamacare

Photo: Fox News

Journalists finally got what they’ve been waiting months for when the Supreme Court handed down its historic health care ruling.Now see how the top news outlets broke what is undoubtedly the story of the year.

Aside from CNN falsely reporting the mandate was struck down, a majority of the media was on the ball.

From The New York Times to Fox News, check out some gripping headlines from media big guns.

