The best Hawaiian Island for every type of traveller

Summer is on its way, and if you’re looking to do some travelling during the season, now is a good time to start planning your vacation.

For those looking to venture to warmer, more tropical climates, Hawaii is a great destination.

The Aloha State’s eight islands offer something for every type of traveller, from beach bums to golfers to adventurers.

Best for beach bums: Maui Makena Beach. Maui is known for its beaches. Their bright, soft white sand and crystal clear aquamarine waters attract both sunbathers and water sport aficionados. Some of the top beaches include Kapalua, Kaanapali, Wailea, and Maluaka (also known as Makena). Best for honeymooners: Lanai Besides its two well known golf courses, most of Lanai remains remote and undeveloped. And that makes it a perfect destination for honeymooners who are seeking privacy and seclusion. Since the island's two Four Seasons Resorts and its Koele golf course are currently closed to the public for renovations, visitors can enjoy more seclusion and fewer tourists. Honeymooners can explore the island's countryside and hidden beaches by 4-wheel drive or on horseback. There's also the Hotel Lanai, a tiny 11-room hotel perfect for couples looking for an upscale, intimate experience. Best for outdoorsy types: Kauai Waimea Canyon. Since Kauai is located farthest away from the hot spot that formed the Hawaiian Islands, its mountains are more eroded. The island is known for its steep cliffs and rugged coastline. Those who enjoy spending time outside can visit Kauai's Na Pali Coast State Parks and the spectacular Waimea Canyon. It's also a great place for honeymooners: Couples can spend the day hiking and then retreat to their luxury resort for some relaxation at the end of the day. Best for history buffs: Oahu The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbour. Oahu is not only the capital of Hawaii but also home to Pearl Harbour. A complete tour of the harbour includes visits to the USS Arizona Memorial, the museum, and multiple battle ships. Besides Pearl Harbour, there's the Nuuanu Pali Lookout, which offers spectacular views of the Koolau Mountain Range. The lookout was the site of the Battle of Nuuanu, which was the battle that united all of the Hawain Islands under one king -- King Kamehameha -- back in 1795. The king's statue still stands today in Honolulu. History buffs will also want to pay a visit to Honolulu's Iolani Palace. It's the only official state residence of royalty in the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.