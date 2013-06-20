The 15 Best Hats At Britain's Royal Ascot

Unusual and elaborate hats abound each year at The Royal Ascot, one of the most highly anticipated events of the year for Britain’s elite and the media alike.



The famed horse races began on June 18th and will run until June 22nd, but for members of the royal family, socialites and celebrities, the Royal Ascot is much more than just a sporting event.

Most use it primarily as an opportunity to see and be seen, often dressing outlandishly. Since the dress code has become stricter and more conservative in recent years, many attendees have taken to expressing their style by way of their headpiece.

This year has been no exception, and we’re sure to see more eye-catching hats throughout the week.

