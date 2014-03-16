The Best Hamptons Summer Rentals At Every Price Point

With spring on the horizon, it’s time to start gearing up for the upcoming Hamptons season.
Summer rentals go fast, so it’s always best to look early and look often.
We scanned Sotheby’s, Brown Harris Stevens, and Corcoran to find the greatest Memorial Day to Labour Day rentals currently on the market at every price point.
Located in New Suffolk, it's a little out of the way. But with 1,400 square feet, an outdoor patio with grill, and walking distance to the beach, it's worth it.
The $US18,000 one-bedroom has an upstairs deck and grill, plus a garden.
It has a pool, large sunny kitchen, and it's close to the village and beaches.
It has a billiard table, outdoor grill, huge kitchen, and 1,700 square feet of space for $US35,000.
It also has a heated pool, tennis court, and sits on 1.8 acres in East Quogue.
For under the $US75,000 mark, it's worth the price with a hot tub, huge deck, and beach access.
The definition of a party house, you and your pals can split the $US98,000 and enjoy a pool, tennis court, jacuzzi and basketball court.
Near the Pollack Museum and the General Store, this 5,000-square-foot home has a pool, tennis court, and two living rooms.
With over nine acres, a tennis court, koi pond, heated pool and waterfall, plus two grilling stations, this is the ultimate summer home for $US195,000.
It has over 10,000 square feet of space, a huge heated pool and spa, pool house with massage room, library, and a gorgeous master suite. Final price for the summer? $US495,000.
The four-acre compound has a pool, tennis court, and pool house in addition to the three-story home. Plus, the master suite has its own separate wing on the first floor with a den, fireplace, and private outdoor patio.
With 18,000+ square feet, this 12-bedroom mansion has 25 rooms, outdoor and indoor pools, a spa, tennis court, carriage house, green house, and not one, but two detached four-car garages.
