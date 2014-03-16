The Best Hamptons Summer Rentals At Every Price Point

Megan Willett
Hamptons summer rentals $US700,000Brown Harris Stevens

With spring on the horizon, it’s time to start gearing up for the upcoming Hamptons season.

Summer rentals go fast, so it’s always best to look early and look often.

We scanned Sotheby’s, Brown Harris Stevens, and Corcoran to find the greatest Memorial Day to Labour Day rentals currently on the market at every price point.

For $US15,000, you can stay in this 1920s three bedroom for the summer.

Located in New Suffolk, it's a little out of the way. But with 1,400 square feet, an outdoor patio with grill, and walking distance to the beach, it's worth it.
Photo: Corcoran Real Estate Group

This Amagansett rental could be yours for under $US20,000.

The $US18,000 one-bedroom has an upstairs deck and grill, plus a garden.
Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

$30,000 for the summer gets you this four-bedroom Southampton home.

It has a pool, large sunny kitchen, and it's close to the village and beaches.
Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

For under $US40,000, you could stay in his Southampton three-bedroom house with a pool.

It has a billiard table, outdoor grill, huge kitchen, and 1,700 square feet of space for $US35,000.
Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

This $US50,000 modern three-bedroom has 3,000 square feet.

It also has a heated pool, tennis court, and sits on 1.8 acres in East Quogue.
Photo: Corcoran Real Estate Group

This $US60,000 four bedroom is on the waterfront in Hampton Bays.

For under the $US75,000 mark, it's worth the price with a hot tub, huge deck, and beach access.
Photo: Corcoran Group Real Estate

For under $US100,000, you can stay in this nine bedroom in Sag Harbor.

The definition of a party house, you and your pals can split the $US98,000 and enjoy a pool, tennis court, jacuzzi and basketball court.
Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

You can rent this elegant East Hampton five-bedroom mansion for $US150,000.

Near the Pollack Museum and the General Store, this 5,000-square-foot home has a pool, tennis court, and two living rooms.
Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

This six-bedroom Sagaponack home can be yours for under $US200,000.

With over nine acres, a tennis court, koi pond, heated pool and waterfall, plus two grilling stations, this is the ultimate summer home for $US195,000.
Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

For under $US500,000, you can spend the summer in this seven bedroom Water Mill mansion.

It has over 10,000 square feet of space, a huge heated pool and spa, pool house with massage room, library, and a gorgeous master suite. Final price for the summer? $US495,000.
Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

This Water Mill eight-bedroom mansion can be yours for $US700,000 for the summer.

The four-acre compound has a pool, tennis court, and pool house in addition to the three-story home. Plus, the master suite has its own separate wing on the first floor with a den, fireplace, and private outdoor patio.
Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

And for super high rollers, spend $US900,000 on this exquisite South Hampton mansion.

With 18,000+ square feet, this 12-bedroom mansion has 25 rooms, outdoor and indoor pools, a spa, tennis court, carriage house, green house, and not one, but two detached four-car garages.
Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Looking to buy instead?

A Real Estate Tycoon Is Selling His Insane Hamptons Home For $US58.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.