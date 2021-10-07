The 21 best Halloween movies on Netflix right now

“Army of the Dead” Dave Bautista in ‘Army of the Dead.’ Netflix Zack Snyder’s first zombie movie since his 2004 remake of “Dawn of the Dead” is an impressive gorefest with Dave Bautista as the leader of a group of mercenaries out to pull a heist on the Vegas strip.

“Army of Thieves” (Oct 29) Matthias Schweighöfer in ‘Army of Thieves.’ Netflix By the end of the month, you can double-feature “Dead” with this prequel that follows safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) on one of his first jobs. And the zombie apocalypse is just beginning.

“The Bad Batch” Suki Waterhouse and Jason Momoa in ‘The Bad Batch.’ Neon This twister dystopian thriller follows Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) who has been thrown out on a plot of barren land in Texas where the unwanted live. She must learn how to survive among cannibals (led by Jason Momoa) and a lunatic leader (Keanu Reeves).

“The Beguiled” Colin Farrell and Elle Fanning in ‘The Beguiled.’ Focus Features Sofia Coppola’s take on the 1966 novel about a wounded Civil War soldier who is taken in by an all-girls school in Virginia (it was made into a movie in 1971 starring Clint Eastwood) is a fun gothic thriller that shows off the talents of Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning.

“Bird Box” Sandra Bullock in ‘Bird Box’ Netflix This twisted tale that follows a woman (Sandra Bullock) who tries to save herself and her children from a spirit that causes you to kill yourself when you see it is one of the more disturbing movies you’ll find on Netflix.

“The Conjuring” Patrick Wilson and Verna Farmiga in ‘The Conjuring.’ Warner Bros. Go back to the James Wan-directed movie that launched a horror franchise as we are introduced to the paranormal cases of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Verna Farmiga) Warren. And if you can’t get enough “The Conjuring 2” is also available.

“Creep” Mark Duplass in ‘Creep.’ Sony Pictures Mark Duplass is perfectly evil as a guy with a brain tumor who hires a videographer to record a message to his unborn child. It gets really weird from there. If you’re not creeped out enough by this “found footage” movie, try out the sequel, which is also available.

“Fatal Affair” Nia Long and Omar Epps in ‘Fatal Affair.’ Beth Dubber/ Netflix Nia Long and Omar Epps are fantastic in this cheesy thriller where they play old college friends who have a chance encounter years later that leads to Epps’ character beginning to stalk her with deadly results.

“Green Inferno” Eli Roth’s ‘Green Inferno.’ Blumhouse Tilt Eli Roth’s homage to the Italian horror classic “Cannibal Holocaust” is as twisted as you can imagine.

“The Guest” Dan Stevens in ‘The Guest.’ Picturehouse Films Long before Adam Wingard made “Godzilla vs. Kong,” he made this fantastic thriller starring Dan Stevens as a US soldier who unexpectedly shows up at the house of a soldier who died in combat who he claims was his friend. Things begin to get suspicious when deaths occur in town following his arrival.

“His House” Remi Weekes’ ‘His House.’ Netflix This underrated thriller follows a couple who flee war-torn South Sudan to find themselves struggling to adjust to a new life in England. It leads to them being convinced that their house is haunted.

“Hubie Halloween” Adam Sandler in ‘Hubie Halloween.’ Netflix If you’re looking for a few laughs but with that Halloween feel you can’t go wrong with this Adam Sandler movie in which he plays the lovable Hubie, a guy who only wants everyone to survive Halloween night.

“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” Elijah Wood and Melanie Lynskey in ‘I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.’ Netflix Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood are fantastic in this super dark comedy about a woman (Lynsky) who suddenly finds purpose in her life after she is robbed: to track down the people behind it.

“It Comes at Night” Joel Edgerton in ‘It Comes At Night.’ A24 This one hits home a little more these days. Joel Edgerton plays the father of a family who are living in the woods secluded by everyone after a contagious disease spreads across the world. But things get complicated when a young couple (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough) come to his door asking for help.

“Jaws: The Revenge” The shark looks for payback in ‘Jaws: The Revenge.’ Universal Pictures Yes, the first “Jaws” is a classic and you definitely need to watch it, but for this month try the final movie in the franchise. It follows the widow of Chief Brody who is convinced a great white is seeking revenge on her family. After getting all the B-movie gore out of this one, dive into the rest of the franchise as all the other “Jaws” movies are available on Netflix.

“Raw” Garance Marillier in ‘Raw.’ Focus World Before director Julia Ducournau went and made the acclaimed “Titane” she made this fantastic horror that follows a young vegetarian who tastes meat for the first time while attending veterinary school and develops an unsafe craving for it.

“Shutter Island” (L-R) Mark Ruffalo and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Shutter Island.’ Paramount Martin Scorsese gets super twisted in this thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a US Marshall investigating a missing person at a psychiatric ward. Nothing is what it seems in this movie.

“Under the Shadow” Babak Anvari’s ‘.’ Under the Shadow This fantastic thriller follows a mother and daughter who battle an evil spirit in their building in 1980s Tehran right when the city is a warzone.

“Vampires vs. the Bronx” Osmany Rodriguez’s ‘Vampires vs. the Bronx.’ Netflix This great comedic horror follows a group of teens who have to protect their neighborhood in the Bronx when a group of vampires show up.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Velvet Buzzsaw.’ Netflix If you’re in the mood for a little satire with your horror check out Dan Gilroy’s (“Nightcrawler”) twisted look at the art world. We can’t get enough of Jake Gyllenhaal’s scenery-chewing role as an art critic.