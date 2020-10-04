The 25 best Halloween movies on Netflix right now

Scott Yamano/Netflix ‘Hubie Halloween.’

Halloween is around the corner, so it’s time for some scary movies.

Whether you love (or hate) to be scared, we’ve put together a list of titles on Netflix that caters to everyone.

Here’s everything from “Poltergeist” and “The Green Inferno” to “The Addams Family” and the new Adam Sandler movie, “Hubie Halloween.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s that time of year when you’re actively searching for some good movies to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Thankfully, Netflix is here with a great mix of titles that range from very tame to what demented mind came up with this story?

For those who are up for something spooky, but not over the top, there are movies such as “The Addams Family,” “Goosebumps 2,” and the new Adam Sandler original, “Hubie Halloween.”

But there are certainly titles for those who aren’t afraid to be afraid. “House of 1,000 Corpses,” “The Green Inferno,” and “Silence of the Lambs” are some films that should do the trick.

Ready to get frightened? Here are 25 of the best Halloween movies on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (Available October 15)

Netflix Tom Felton in ‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.’

In this creepy fantasy movie, Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) finds herself part of a group of babysitters who protect humanity from evil monsters.

The movie also stars Tom Felton of “Harry Potter” fame as one of the spooky monsters.

“The Addams Family”

Paramount Pictures Barry Sonnenfeld’s ‘The Addams Family.’

Here’s another Halloween movie that’s OK for the whole family. This 1991 hit film adaptation of the classic TV show features Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, and Christina Ricci as the creepiest family you will ever meet.

“Anaconda”

Columbia Pictures Jennifer Lopez in ‘Anaconda.’

Let’s kick the scary (and wacky) up a notch.

In this B-movie classic from 1997, Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube star as part of a film crew that gets unwittingly roped into trying to find the world’s largest snake. Spoiler: They find it.

“The Boy”

STXfilms William Brent Bell’s ‘The Boy.’

This movie just gets more and more creepy as the story goes along.

Greta (Lauren Cohan) is an American nanny who comes to a work at an English home for an elderly family. But she shows up to learn that the child is a porcelain doll named Brahms.

We then follow Greta as she doesn’t follow the rules, leading to some troubling events that convince her that Brahms might be alive.

“Creep”

Sony Pictures Mark Duplass in ‘Creep.’

This popular indie horror stars Mark Duplass as a dying man, who’s hired a videographer to record a video diary for his unborn child. But gradually it becomes apparent that everything is wrong about this situation.

What builds the scares is that the 2014 movie is done in a mock documentary style, so we are watching the found footage of the experience.

“The Evil Dead”

Renaissance Pictures Bruce Campbell in ‘The Evil Dead.’

It’s the movie that launched the careers of director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell. It also birthed a horror classic thanks to its inventive camera shots and Campbell’s captivating performance.

We follow five friends, who set out to a cabin in the woods and gradually get killed one-by-one by a crazed demon spirit.

“Fatal Affair”

Netflix Omar Epps and Nia Long in ‘Fatal Affair.’

Nia Long plays a woman whose marriage is on the rocks, which leads to her having a brief night out with old friend, David (Omar Epps). But when she tries to end things, she learns that David isn’t going to go away that easily.

“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

Sony Pictures Ari Sandel’s ‘Goosebumps 2.’

Two friends discover a magic book that bring a demented ventriloquist to life. This leads to strange happenings that culminate in total chaos on Halloween night.

Jack Black returns as the writer of the “Goosebumps” books, R.L. Stine.

“The Green Inferno”

Blumhouse Tilt Eli Roth’s ‘The Green Inferno.’

Eli Roth takes inspiration from horrific movies in Italian horror, such as “Cannibal Holocaust,” to deliver this movie about a group of student activists, who travel to the Amazon rainforest and become a tasty treat for a cannibalistic tribe.

“Green Room”

A24 Imogen Poots in ‘Green Room.’

This acclaimed thriller stars Anton Yelchin and Imogen Poots as two members of a punk rock band, who must fight a group of Neo-Nazis after witnessing them murder someone.

The 2015 movie is filled with all types of creative (and very twisted) death scenes. So if you are in search for a fresh take on the survival horror movie, this is it.

“The Guest”

Picturehouse Dan Stevens in ‘The Guest.’

Dan Stevens is fantastic in his Adam Wingard-directed action horror in which Stevens plays a soldier, who shows up to a house and tells the family he’s a friend of their late son. Now part of the family, strange things (and a few deaths) happen, which leads to a bloody climax at the high school’s Halloween dance.

“His House” (Available October 30)

Aidan Monaghan/Netflix Remi Weekes’ ‘His House.’

A Sudanese couple, escaping the horrors of war-torn South Sudan, are now settling into a small English town far from their past. But they soon learn that there is a very real evil in their new home.

“House of 1,000 Corpses”

Lionsgate Rob Zombie’s ‘House of 1,000 Corpses.’

If you are searching for something really twisted to get you in that Halloween mood this month then check out Rob Zombie’s directorial debut.

Here we follow two couples who are travelling the backwoods of Texas when they meet the wrong people: a family of serial killers.

“Hubie Halloween” (Available October 7)

Scott Yamano/Netflix Julie Bowen and Adam Sandler in ‘Hubie Halloween.’

Adam Sandler is blessing us with a Halloween movie the only way he knows how.

Here he plays Hubie Dubois, known in his town for his love of Halloween. Because of his spooky delights, he’s become a joke to everyone. But on this Halloween, the outcast Hubie will become the towns’s saviour.

Get ready for a slew of Sandler movie regulars, including Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, and Blake Clark.

“The Invitation”

Drafthouse Films Logan Marshall-Green in ‘The Invitation.’

Director Karyn Kusama weaves a fantastic twisted tale here.

Logan Marshall-Green plays Will, a man who reluctantly agrees to attend a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife. But through the night as issues from his past begin to resurface, he’s also convinced some very wicked things are going on at the party.

“ParaNorman” (Available October 18)

Focus Features Sam Fell and Chris Butler’s ‘ParaNorman.’

This great animated horror is a stand-out not because of its 3D animation that was ahead of its time, but also due to its entertaining story.

Here we follow Norman (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as he tries to save his town by taking on the zombies and ghosts, who are part of a centuries-old curse.

“Poltergeist”

MGM Tobe Hooper’s ‘Poltergeist.’

Tobe Hooper’s classic horror (from a screenplay by Steven Spielberg) follows a family living in a haunted house thanks to some really, really scary ghosts. The movie will be forever remembered for the two words young Heather O’Rourke says in the movie: “They’re here.”

“Rebecca” (Available October 21)

Kerry Brown/Netflix Armie Hammer and Lily James in ‘Rebecca.’

In this latest adaptation of the Daphne Du Maurier novel (famously taken on by Alfred Hitchcock), here director Ben Wheatley (“Free Fire”) put his spin on the story that follows a woman, struggling to live up to the legacy of her new husband’s late first wife, Rebecca.

Lily James and Armie Hammer star.

“Session 9”

Universal Brad Anderson’s ‘Session 9.’

Brad Anderson’s trippy psychological horror has standout performances by David Caruso, Josh Lucas, and Peter Mullan as they play asbestos cleaners, working at an abandoned mental hospital. It’s there they begin to feel the spirits of the place’s troubled past.

“The Silence of the Lambs”

Orion Pictures Anthony Hopkins in ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’

Jonathan Demme’s classic adaptation of the Thomas Harris novel gives us one of the most twisted villains of all time with Hannibal Lecter (played by Anthony Hopkins).

The movie follows FBI cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she’s tasked with catching a serial killer and needs Lecter’s help.

Damme, Foster, and Hopkins won Oscars for their work. The movie also won best picture.

“Sleepy Hollow”

Paramount Pictures Johnny Depp in ‘Sleepy Hollow.’

Tim Burton brings the tale of The Headless Horseman to a beautifully-crafted big screen adaptation.

Johnny Depp stars as Ichabod Crane, who goes to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people.

“Spookley the Square Pumpkin”

Lionsgate Bernie Denk’s ‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin.’

Need something for the kids to get them in the Halloween spirit, but won’t keep them up all night frightened to death? This film is a great choice.

Watch Spookley as he rises above the constant teases around the patch for being a square pumpkin. The movie has a great message and some catchy songs.

“Truth or Dare”

Universal Lucy Hale in ‘Truth or Dare.’

Lucy Hale stars in this 2018 campy horror in which college friends who play the Truth or Dare game find themselves being gruesomely killed when they don’t obey the rules of the game.

“Under the Shadow”

XYZ Films Babak Anvari’s ‘Under the Shadow.’

This underrated horror follows a mother and daughter, who realise there’s something deadly inside their home. It’s all while outside their walls, the two are trying to deal with the post-revolution raging outside their windows in 1980s Tehran.

“Vampires vs. the Bronx”

Netflix Osmany Rodriguez’s ‘Vampires vs. the Bronx.’

If you dug the John Boyega thriller “Attack the Block,” but want to see kids battle vampires instead of aliens, then this is the movie for you.

Here a group of friends in the Bronx battle a group of vampires, who have infiltrated their neighbourhood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.