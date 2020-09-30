10 Halloween decorations an interior designer would buy at Dollar Tree right now

Dollar Tree Dollar Tree has a bunch of affordable decorations for Halloween.

Dollar Tree is selling a range of Halloween decorations for just $US1 per item.

Insider asked an interior designer to pick her favourite Halloween items from the discount chain.

Designer-approved items included orange string lights, spooky tea-light holders, and sparkly jack-o’-lanterns.

Spooky season is upon us, and that means bargain-priced Halloween decorations are on sale at Dollar Tree.

The chain is known for its range of $US1 wares, which now include a selection of holiday items and frightfully affordable Halloween decor.

To figure out which seasonal decorations are worth buying, Insider spoke to interior designer Jillian Ziska, creative director at To Be Decorated in San Diego, California.

Here are some Halloween decorations an interior designer would grab at Dollar Tree right now:

Disclaimer: Prices and availability are subject to change. Keep in mind that these items cost $US1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

Dazzle guests with a set of glittering jack-o’-lanterns.

Dollar Tree Glittery jack-o’-lanterns are perfect to put on a bookshelf.

When it comes to Halloween decorating, the more pumpkins, the better. Especially if those pumpkins light up and are covered in colourful glitter.

“Glitter jack-o’-lanterns are so much fun and really set the Halloween scene,” said Ziska.

She recommended positioning these glittery gourds near an additional source of light to create a fun, twinkling effect.



Decorative foam LED glitter jack-o’-lanterns, $US1 each



Hanging one of these colourful signs is an easy way to show Halloween spirit.

Dollar Tree These decorative wall signs can be hung on a nail or removable hook.

“These hanging signs are ideal for adding a bit of Halloween magic to the interior of the house, such as in an entryway,” said Ziska.

She also shared that she has a simple strategy for keeping her holiday decor current.

“In spots in my house that are reserved for seasonal decor, I just keep a nail in the wall and change out the wall hanging for each season,” she told Insider.



Happy Halloween decorative wall signs, $US1 each



Give your porch a spooky vibe with these cute mini lanterns.

Dollar Tree You don’t need an outlet to light these up.

These battery-operated paper lanterns are perfect for when you want to decorate your front porch but don’t want to mess around with extension cords.

“I love to line the path to my house with spooky lanterns like these to create excitement as people walk to the door,” said Ziska.

As these lanterns are made of paper, it’s best to use them somewhere that will stay dry if it rains.



Battery-operated Halloween paper lanterns, $US1 each



Craft your own original decor with these carving tools.

Dollar Tree This pumpkin-carving kit is made from metal and plastic.

Forget digging out pumpkin seeds with your kitchen utensils – special tools are the way to go.

Priced at only $US1, Dollar Tree’s pumpkin-carving kit is affordable enough that every member of the family can get their own set of tools.

“Pumpkin carving is a great family tradition, especially when you all carve together,” said Ziska. “I’d definitely grab a few of these.”



Jumbo pumpkin-carving kit, $US1 each



Cover your home in creepiness with these faux spider webs.

Dollar Tree This spider webbing can be wrapped about trees or railings.

Nothing says “Halloween” like a thick coating of cobwebs.

“We love to cover our bushes and trees in these spider webs,” Ziska told Insider. “Not only does it add instant Halloween flair to the yard, but it’s the perfect fall activity for kids.”

Dollar Tree’s 2-ounce packages of spider webs can be applied in fine layers for a more realistic look, or be draped in denser swathes across doorways and mantels.



Spider web with plastic spiders, $US1 each



Stake these funny witches’ feet in your yard.

Dollar Tree These stakes come in two sparkly colours.

Amuse those who pass by your home with a cheeky pair of witches’ feet that are meant to poke out of your lawn.

“You can’t forget the yard when decorating! These witches’ boot stakes are perfect for amusing guests or people walking by your house,” said Ziska.

The feet are sold separately and come in purple and orange. Grab a few matching sets to create a whole coven.



Witch-boot stakes, $US1 each



Give your home an eerie glow with these mini lights.

Dollar Tree These orange lights are on a black wire.

String lights aren’t just for the winter holidays – light up the night with a set of these orange ones.

“I’m all about seasonal lights like these,” said Ziska. “Fun lighting is so key to making your house stand out at night.”

These string lights measure 5 feet in length and are meant for indoor use, so try wrapping them around your banister or make them into a spooky centrepiece.



Strands of mini orange Halloween lights $US1 each



DIY your own spooky wreath with this metal wreath form.

Dollar Tree You can cover this wreath form in faux leaves and flowers.

A beautiful wreath is a great way to greet guests. Dollar Tree’s metal wreath form, which measures about 14 inches in diameter, will help you make your own at a low cost.

“One of my favourite things to do in the fall is go foraging for branches, greenery, and leaves to create fall wreaths,” Ziska told Insider. “This wreath form is perfect for that.”

If you don’t want to go hunting for your own greenery, Dollar Tree sells faux plants and fall accents like these mini decorative pine cones.



Floral Garden metal wreath forms, 14.25 in., $US1 each



Pick up a few of these creepy, crawly tinsel spiders.

Dollar Tree You can hang these from your ceiling or place them on a shelf.

Tinsel is pretty much guaranteed to add a festive flair to any space, especially if it’s in the form of this goofy hanging spider.

“I like the way this hanging spider would let you add interest to the higher spaces in your home,” said Ziska.

She told Insider she suggests hanging a few tinsel spiders from your ceiling at varying heights. You can also cut the string off of the spider decoration and nestle it into a patch of faux cobwebs.



Tinsel spiders, $US1 each



Create fall ambiance with a set of glass pumpkin tea-light holders.

Dollar Tree You can put battery-operated candles in these.

Twinkling candles are an atmospheric way to dress up your indoor or outdoor spaces.

“I love small touches like these glass pumpkin tea-light candleholders,” said Ziska. “I’d add them to the dinner table on a festive runner with faux leaves to create a fall tablescape.”

You can also pair these candle holders with Dollar Tree’s flameless LED tea lights for a flickering glow that’s safe for kids and pets.



Glass pumpkin tea-light holders, 3×4 in., $US1 each



